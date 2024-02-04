ADVERTISEMENT
The arrival
Background
The stadium
We begin!
How is Atlético de Madrid coming along?
Atletico de Madrid remains 'alive' in the Copa del Rey, where it will play the semifinals next week against Athletic de Bilbao, and also in the Champions League, where on February 20, it will visit Inter in the round of 16.
The pupils of Simeone should not be confident of the good run they have against Real Madrid and must go for the win if they do not want to fall by the wayside as in the last season last season. The colchoneros come to this commitment after a last minute victory, by a score of 2-1 against Rayo Vallecano. Currently, Atletico de Madrid are in fourth place in the overall table of LaLiga with 47 points, product of 15 wins, 2 draws, and 5 defeats.
How are Real Madrid coming into this match?
Positive impressions have had Real Madrid in this half of the season, where his reinforcement, Jude Bellingham, has shone with goals in all competitions. Currently, Real Madrid arrive at this 24th match day positioned at the top of the general table, just one point behind Girona and seven points behind third place Barcelona, so this classic is important to continue distancing themselves from their rivals. With 57 points, Ancelotti's men have 18 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat, which took place last September against Atlético de Madrid by a score of 3-1. In their most recent match, Real Madrid defeated Getafe in midweek by a score of 2-0 with a brace by Joselu.
Matchday 24 LaLiga
A match between two teams that come from playing the Copa del Rey between them where the red and white managed to advance by eliminating the fierce rival. On one side are the Merengues who want to take advantage of the match at home against some colchoneros who are motivated to advance to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Despite that the locals paint as 'favorites' by the quality in their squad, Atletico de Madrid want to give again a blow on the table and bring joy to their fans in this Clasico Madrileño that anything can happen. Simeone's and Ancelotti's teams need the victory to keep climbing places and thus stay in the top positions of the Spanish league. Will Real Madrid be able to win or will Atletico's visitors do it?
