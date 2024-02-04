ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:19 PM2 minutes ago

The arrival

They have arrived! The protagonists have arrived. Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid players are already at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to play this match of the 24th round of the Spanish league.

2:14 PM8 minutes ago

Background

The history of confrontations between these two teams is quite extensive and the balance is in favor of the Merengues with 117 victories to only 62 wins for the colchoneros. Only 60 draws have been recorded.
2:11 PM11 minutes ago

The stadium

The venue that will host this derby is the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, a stadium owned by Real Madrid. This soccer stadium is located in the city of Madrid, Spain. It was inaugurated in December 1947 and has a capacity for a little more than 81 thousand spectators.

2:06 PM15 minutes ago

We begin!

Everything is ready! We are just under an hour away from the start of the 24th LaLiga matchday with the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Both teams will be looking to continue their good streak in the Spanish tournament. Will the locals or the visitors be able to come out victorious, or will it all end in a draw? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
3:00 AM11 hours ago

2:55 AM11 hours ago

2:50 AM12 hours ago

Last lineup Atlético de Madrid

Oblak, Llorente, Witsel, Reinildo, Hermoso, Riquelme, Vermeeren, Barrios, Saúl, Memphis y Correa.
2:45 AM12 hours ago

Last lineup Real Madrid

Lunin; Lucas, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham, Vinicius y Joselu.
2:40 AM12 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid will be Sánchez Martínez; Del Cerro Grande, first line; Cabañero Martínez, second line; Expósito Jaramillo, fourth assistant.
2:35 AM12 hours ago

How is Atlético de Madrid coming along?

On the other hand, the red and white team coached by the Argentine Diego Simeone, arrives motivated to this match since they eliminated Los Merengues from the Copa del Rey and have inflicted the only defeat on Real Madrid this season.

Atletico de Madrid remains 'alive' in the Copa del Rey, where it will play the semifinals next week against Athletic de Bilbao, and also in the Champions League, where on February 20, it will visit Inter in the round of 16.

The pupils of Simeone should not be confident of the good run they have against Real Madrid and must go for the win if they do not want to fall by the wayside as in the last season last season. The colchoneros come to this commitment after a last minute victory, by a score of 2-1 against Rayo Vallecano. Currently, Atletico de Madrid are in fourth place in the overall table of LaLiga with 47 points, product of 15 wins, 2 draws, and 5 defeats.

2:30 AM12 hours ago

How are Real Madrid coming into this match?

The white team, coached by the Italian, Carlo Ancelotti, is thirsty for revenge after the elimination in the Copa del Rey at the hands of Atletico de Madrid.

Positive impressions have had Real Madrid in this half of the season, where his reinforcement, Jude Bellingham, has shone with goals in all competitions. Currently, Real Madrid arrive at this 24th match day positioned at the top of the general table, just one point behind Girona and seven points behind third place Barcelona, so this classic is important to continue distancing themselves from their rivals. With 57 points, Ancelotti's men have 18 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat, which took place last September against Atlético de Madrid by a score of 3-1. In their most recent match, Real Madrid defeated Getafe in midweek by a score of 2-0 with a brace by Joselu.

2:25 AM12 hours ago

Matchday 24 LaLiga

New month and we return with the activity of LaLiga in this beginning of the year and in the second half of the season. In this weekend, we continue with the soccer activity in the Spanish football and, Madrid, will witness the derby of the Spanish capital between the merengues of Real Madrid and the colchoneros of Atletico Madrid. 

A match between two teams that come from playing the Copa del Rey between them where the red and white managed to advance by eliminating the fierce rival. On one side are the Merengues who want to take advantage of the match at home against some colchoneros who are motivated to advance to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Despite that the locals paint as 'favorites' by the quality in their squad, Atletico de Madrid want to give again a blow on the table and bring joy to their fans in this Clasico Madrileño that anything can happen. Simeone's and Ancelotti's teams need the victory to keep climbing places and thus stay in the top positions of the Spanish league. Will Real Madrid be able to win or will Atletico's visitors do it?

2:20 AM12 hours ago

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

The match between Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in the city of Madrid, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm (ET).
2:15 AM12 hours ago

