Update Live Commentary
2:18 PMa few seconds ago

Absences Cagliari

On the other hand, the visitors will be without only three players:

M. Mancosu (knee problems)

E. Shomurodov (foot problems)

G. Oristanio (foot problems)

2:17 PM2 minutes ago

Absences Roma

For this match, the squad directed by Daniele de Rossi, will have several absences, which are:  

C. Smalling (muscle injury)

L. Spinazzola (muscle injury)

S. Azmoun (international engagement)

Renato Sanches (ankle injury)

Tammy Abraham (cruciate ligament rupture)

Evan Ndicka (international engagement)

2:10 PM9 minutes ago

The arrival

They have arrived! The protagonists have arrived. Both Roma and Cagliari players, are already at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to play this match day 23 of the Italian league.

1:59 PM20 minutes ago

Background

The history of clashes between these two teams is quite extensive and the balance is in favor of the Romans with 42 victories to only 24 wins for the Sarosa. Only 30 draws have been recorded.
1:53 PM26 minutes ago

The stadium

The venue for this match between Roma and Cagliari, will be the Stadio Olimpico of Rome, home of the team of La Loba and Lazio. It is a soccer stadium located in the capital of Italy and is one of the largest in the country. It has a capacity to host a little more than 72 thousand spectators.

 

 

1:49 PM30 minutes ago

We begin!

All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of the last match of matchday 23 of Serie A with the match between Roma and Cagliari. Both teams will be looking for a victory for their different purposes in the competition. Will the home team or the visitors come out victorious, or will it all end in a draw? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
2:45 AM12 hours ago

Follow here Roma vs Cagliari Live Score

2:40 AM12 hours ago

How to watch Roma vs Cagliari Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Roma vs Cagliari live on TV, your options are: CBS Sports Golazo

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:35 AM12 hours ago

Last lineup Cagliari Calcio

Scuffet, Mateusz Wiet, Alberto Doss, Nicolas Viol, Gabriele Zap, Antoine Mako, Matteo Prat, Tommaso Auge, Gianluca Lap, Leonardo Pav, Petagna
2:30 AM12 hours ago

Last lineup AS Roma

Rui Patrício, Chris Smalling, Ibañez, Edoardo Bove, Benjamin Tahirovic, Mady Camara, El Shaarawy, Nicola Zalewski, Andrea Belotti, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ola Solbakken 
2:25 AM12 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Roma vs Cagliari will be Matteo Marcenaro; Filippo Valeriani, first line; Niccoló Pagliardini, second line; Antonio Rapuano, fourth assistant.
2:20 AM12 hours ago

How are Cagliari Calcio coming into this match?

On the other hand, the Cagliari led by the Italian Claudio Ranieri, is in a dangerous situation, and must not let go points in this second half of the season if they do not want to step on the relegation zone.Currently, the Sardinians have 18 points, the same as Empoli and Hellas Verona who are in the relegation zone, but thanks to the goal difference, Cagliari is located in the 17th position out of danger, however, a setback could put them in a critical zone. In their most recent match, the Cagliari were defeated by 2-1 in a match they played against Torino, so they come to this clash with the need to recover the victory in the Romans' field. The Sardinians have played 22 matches where they have won four of them, drawn 6, and been defeated 12 times;

2:15 AM12 hours ago

How are AS Roma coming into this match?

The Roman side, led by the Italian Daniele de Rossi, one of the historical players of the 'La Loba' team, has taken the bench a couple of weeks ago after the dismissal of José Mourinho. De Rossi, has had positive feelings after a series of victories in a row.

Currently, Roma arrives at this matchday 23 positioned in place 6 of the overall table of Serie A, just one point behind Bologna and stepping on European competition positions. Although the scudetto is far away, the capital team wants to return to the Champions League again, so they must not drop points at home. With 35 points, De Rossi's men have 10 wins, 5 draws and 7 defeats.In their most recent match, Roma come from defeating Salernitana last Monday by a score of 2-1 with goals from Dybala and Pellegrini.

2:10 AM12 hours ago

Matchday 23 Serie A

First week of February and we return with the activity of Serie A in this beginning of the year and in the second half of the season. At the beginning of this week, we continue with the soccer activity in the Italian football with the last match of the 23rd day. The capital of Italy, will witness the match between two teams that live very different realities; Roma and Cagliari will face each other on this day. On one side are the Romans who want to take advantage of the match at home against visitors who are urged to win in order to continue to move away from the relegation zone. Despite that the locals look like 'favorites' because of the quality in their squad, Cagliari wants to surprise and bring joy to their fans to climb positions. Will the Roma or will the visitors of Cagliari do it?
2:05 AM12 hours ago

The match will be played at Roma Stadio Olimpico.

The match between Roma vs Cagliari will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, in the city of Rome, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
2:00 AM12 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Serie A match: Roma vs Cagliari Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

