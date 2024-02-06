ADVERTISEMENT

Don't leave here to follow Jordan vs South Korea live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Jordan vs South Korea live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how Jordan vs South Korea online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Jordan vs South Korea can be tuned into the Paramount+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Jordan vs South Korea match corresponding to the 2024 Asian Cup Semifinal?

This is the start time of the Jordan vs South Korea match on February 5, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 09:00 hours

Bolivia: 07:00 hours

Brazil: 06:00 hours

Chile: 06:00 hours

Colombia: 08:00 hours

Ecuador: 08:00 hours

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 06:00 hours

Peru: 08:00 hours

Uruguay: 08:00 hours

Venezuela: 07:00 hours

Japan: 6:00 p.m.

India: 10:00 p.m.

Nigeria: 02:00 hours

South Africa: 01:00 hours

Australia: 4:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours

Jordan Statements

Hussein Amotta, Jordán's coach, spoke prior to this important match: "As the team advances in each stage, the players gain more confidence and the synergy becomes more evident within the group. We aspire for more."

“We must focus on every step we take, learn from mistakes and fully prepare all players. "We have the determination and perseverance to continue on the right path."

"I don't think the South Korean team will be affected by the fatigue factor after facing Saudi Arabia and Australia. They also have high technical and mental abilities. And the physical aspect is very important."

South Korea's latest lineup

Jo Hyeon; Kim Tae, Kim Min-Jae, Seol Young; Hwang Inbeom, Park Yong, Kim Young; Hwang Hee-Chan, Kang In Lee, Son; Cho Gue-Sung.
Jordan's last lineup

Abulaila, Haddad, Nasib, Al Arab, Al Ajalin; Ayed, Al Rawabdeh, Al Mardi, Ali Olwan, Mousa Tamari, Al Naimat
How does South Korea get there?

South Korea had a tough match against Australia, it went to extra time in which the Koreans managed to score the second goal that gave them the victory to reach this stage.

How does Jordan arrive?

Jordán beat Tajikistan in the quarterfinals by the minimum, which catapulted it to the semifinal of this competition, the locals will seek to create damage and score goals for their team for this match.
Jordan vs South Korea match will be played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

The Jordan vs South Korea match will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium located in Al-Rayyan. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Jordan vs South Korea match, corresponding to the Semifinal of the Asian Cup. The match will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium at 9:00 am.
