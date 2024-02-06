ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Jordan vs South Korea match corresponding to the 2024 Asian Cup Semifinal?
Argentina 09:00 hours
Bolivia: 07:00 hours
Brazil: 06:00 hours
Chile: 06:00 hours
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 06:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 08:00 hours
Venezuela: 07:00 hours
Japan: 6:00 p.m.
India: 10:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 02:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 4:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Jordan Statements
“We must focus on every step we take, learn from mistakes and fully prepare all players. "We have the determination and perseverance to continue on the right path."
"I don't think the South Korean team will be affected by the fatigue factor after facing Saudi Arabia and Australia. They also have high technical and mental abilities. And the physical aspect is very important."
South Korea's latest lineup
Jordan's last lineup
How does South Korea get there?