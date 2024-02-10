ADVERTISEMENT
How are Lille coming into this match?
Currently, the Dogues are in fourth place in their local league with 35 points, just like Monaco, but the goal difference favors Lille and they are in the Europa League zone for next season. With a record of 9 wins, 8 draws, and 3 defeats, Lille will not want to let the 3 points go in this difficult task of beating PSG at home;
In their most recent match, LOSC suffered a painful 2-1 loss to Lyon in the Coupe de France.
How are Paris Saint Germain coming into this match?
PSG has had positive impressions in this half of the season despite the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. The Parisian team is still 'alive' also in the French Cup and in the Champions League, where it will play next week against Real Sociedad in the first round of the last 16.
Currently, Paris Saint Germain arrives to this day 21 day positioning itself at the top of the general table, eight points away from Nice which is the second place, so the victory is important to continue distancing itself from its rivals and arrive motivated to its commitment in Champions League. With 47 points, Luis Enrique's men have 14 wins, 5 draws and 1 defeat. In their most recent match, PSG are coming from defeating Stade Brestois in midweek by a score of 3-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.
Matchday 21 of Ligue 1
The match will be played at the Parc des Princes stadium
