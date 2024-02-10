ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSG vs Lille live in Ligue 1, as well as the latest information from the Parc des Princes Stadium, home of the Parisian team. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL USA.
How to watch PSG vs Lille Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game PSG vs Lille live on TV, your options are: beIN Sports

If you want to directly stream it: beIN Sports app

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Last lineup Lille

Lucas Chevalier, Tiago Santos, Leny Yoro, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Ismaily, Nabil Bentaleb, Benjamin Andre, Edon Zhegrova, Angel Gomes, Adam Ounas, Jonathan David.
Last lineup Paris Saint Germain

Donnarumma; Achraf, Danilo, Marquinhos, Beraldo; Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

El árbitro central de este PSG vs Lille será François Letexier; Cyril Mugnier, primera línea; François Boudikian segundo línea; Thomas Leonard, cuarto asistente.
How are Lille coming into this match?

On the other hand, the team coached by Paulo Fonseca is in a bad mood after their recent elimination in the Coupe de France against Lyon in the round of 16. Now, Lille wants to continue to show their best soccer in Ligue 1 and in the Conference League.

Currently, the Dogues are in fourth place in their local league with 35 points, just like Monaco, but the goal difference favors Lille and they are in the Europa League zone for next season. With a record of 9 wins, 8 draws, and 3 defeats, Lille will not want to let the 3 points go in this difficult task of beating PSG at home;

In their most recent match, LOSC suffered a painful 2-1 loss to Lyon in the Coupe de France.

How are Paris Saint Germain coming into this match?

The capital club, coached by Spaniard Luis Enrique, wants to win the Parisian league title once again.

PSG has had positive impressions in this half of the season despite the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. The Parisian team is still 'alive' also in the French Cup and in the Champions League, where it will play next week against Real Sociedad in the first round of the last 16.

Currently, Paris Saint Germain arrives to this day 21 day positioning itself at the top of the general table, eight points away from Nice which is the second place, so the victory is important to continue distancing itself from its rivals and arrive motivated to its commitment in Champions League. With 47 points, Luis Enrique's men have 14 wins, 5 draws and 1 defeat. In their most recent match, PSG are coming from defeating Stade Brestois in midweek by a score of 3-1 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.

Matchday 21 of Ligue 1

Weekend and we return with the activity of Ligue 1 in this second month of the year and in the second half of the season. On this Saturday we continue with soccer activity in French football and, Paris, will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are at the top of the overall table; nothing more and nothing less than Paris Saint Germain facing Lille.A match between two teams that need the victory, one to stay at the top of the standings while the other wants the three points to stay in European competitions. Despite that the locals look like 'favorites' for their good numbers and quality in the squad, Lille has want to give a blow of authority as visitors and bring joy to their fans in this super important match. Can Luis Enrique's or will the visitors of Paulo Fonseca do it?
 
The match will be played at the Parc des Princes stadium

The match between PSG vs Lille will be played at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm (ET).
 
Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Ligue 1 match: Paris Saint Germain vs Lille Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

