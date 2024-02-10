ADVERTISEMENT
In addition to hosting Rangers games, Ibrox Stadium has also been the venue for several international matches for the Scottish national team and other sporting and non-sporting events throughout its history .
The stadium is It is known for its vibrant and passionate atmosphere during games, with Rangers fans creating an intimidating environment for opponents. Rangers have a loyal fan base who regularly fill the stadium, creating one of the most electrifying atmospheres in British football.
Ibrox Stadium also has a rich history, including memorable moments of Rangers success as well as tragedies such as the 1971 disaster when a stand collapsed, resulting in the deaths of 66 fans. Overall, Ibrox Stadium is great. It is a symbol of Scottish football and remains a vital part of the country’s culture and sporting history.