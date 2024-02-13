ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch Rotherham United vs Hull City live?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV or streaming platforms.

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Rotherham United vs Hull City?

This is the kickoff time for the Rotherham United vs Hull City match on February 13, 2024, in various countries:

Argentina: 16:45 hrs.

Bolivia: 15:45 hrs.

Brazil: 16:45 hrs.

Chile: 16:45 hrs.

Colombia: 14:45 hrs.

Ecuador: 14:45 hrs.

United States: 14:45 hrs.

Spain: 20:45 hrs.

England: 19:45 hrs.

Mexico: 13:45 hrs.

Paraguay: 16:45 hrs.

Peru: 14:45 hrs.

Uruguay: 16:45 hrs.

Last five matches - Hull City

January 12th - Championship: 1-2 vs Norwich City (Lost)

January 16th - FA Cup: 2-1 vs Birmingham City (Lost)

January 19th - Championship: 0-1 vs Sunderland AFC (Won)

February 3rd - Championship: 1-0 vs Millwall (Won)

February 10th - Championship: 0-1 vs Swansea City (Lost)

Last five matches - Rotherham United

January 5th - FA Cup: 1-0 vs Fulham (Lost)

January 13th - Championship: 0-1 vs Stoke City (Lost)

January 20th - Championship: 1-1 vs Middlesbrough (Drew)

February 3rd - Championship: 0-2 vs Southampton (Lost)

February 10th - Championship: 3-0 vs Leeds (Lost)

Last Match

The last match between Rotherham United and Hull City where Rotherham played at home took place on October 22, 2022, valid for the EFL Championship. The final result was 2-4 in favor of Hull City. For the visiting team, the goals were scored by Jacob Greaves in the 44th minute, Cyrus Christie in the 52nd, Ryan Longman in the 59th, and Ozan Tufa in the 85th. Meanwhile, for Rotherham United, the goals came through Daniel Barlaser in the 45+2 minute and Georgie Kelly in the 89th. 
Statements - Andy Dawson

The Hull City manager shared his impressions about the upcoming match against Rotherham. In his statements, he highlighted the quality of the opposing team, stating: "We have watched a lot of their games. They’re a real hardworking group of players that make it really difficult for the opposition. It is a really tough place to go and we know the dangers they possess”. These words demonstrate the level of preparation and respect that Hull City has towards their opponent, despite the difference in positions that both teams hold in the table.

Statements - Leam Richardson

In the lead-up to the match, the head coach of the home team shared his impressions about the opponent. In his statements, he highlighted Hull City's performance in the season, mentioning: " They are having an excellent season, I know they lost at the weekend so they’ll be wanting to put that right as soon as they can." Likewise, the coach didn't hesitate to acknowledge Hull City's financial effort to improve their squad, stating: "Hull City really has invested in their team to try to reach the Premier League, and this just shows how strong the league is that a team as good as they are is currently outside the playoff places." These words reflect the respect and attention that Rotherham United has towards its upcoming opponent in the competition.

Referee Team

Referee: L. Doughty

Assistants: N. Lugg and R. Smith

Fourth official: D. Whitestone

Outstanding Player - Hull City

The 24-year-old Irish striker, Aaron Connolly, has stood out as a leading figure in the Hull City team. Connolly, who also represents the Irish national team, has made a remarkable mark this season with 8 goals in 27 games played. His average of one goal every 164 minutes places him as a key player in the team's offense. In addition, Connolly has maintained an average of approximately 1.6 shots per game, demonstrating his determination on the field.
Outstanding Player - Rotherham United

English striker Jordan Hugill, 31, has been a key player in the team since his arrival in 2022. In the current season, Hugill has participated in a total of 33 games, adding to his team 3 goals and 1 assist. His performance stands out in a club that has managed to score a total of 25 goals so far this season.
History: Rotherham United vs Hull City

In the clash between Rotherham United and Hull City, there has been a historical record of 9 meetings to date. Hull City emerges as dominant, accumulating 5 wins on their account, while Rotherham United has managed only one victory and 3 draws have been sealed in this sporting duel.

In the Championship, 7 of these clashes have taken place. Hull City has triumphed on 4 occasions, Rotherham United on one, and there have been 2 draws.

In the 2020 FA Cup, Hull City won away to Rotherham United in the third round with a final score of 3-2, with a remarkable hat-trick scored by Eaves. Also, in 2012, during the first round of the Carabao Cup, Hull City managed to advance against Rotherham United. Despite a 1-1 draw at the end of normal time, The Tigers secured their passage on penalties with a score of 7-6.

One of the most notable encounters was in 2016, when Hull City proved their superiority at home by convincingly beating Rotherham United with a final score of 5-1.

As for the distribution of clashes, 5 of these have been played at Hull City's ground, where the home team has managed 2 wins and 3 draws, while Rotherham United has not yet managed to secure a victory at the MKM Stadium. The remaining 4 matches took place at the New York Stadium, the home ground of Rotherham. At this ground, Hull City have triumphed on 3 occasions, while Rotherham United have managed a single victory.

In terms of goals, Hull City has scored a total of 22 goals in these meetings, with an average of 2.44 goals per game. On the other hand, Rotherham United have scored 13 goals, with an average of 1.44 per game.

Hull City, eager for stability

In the current season, the team is in eighth place in the standings, accumulating a total of 45 points after 13 wins, 6 draws and 11 defeats.

In their most recent match played at The MKM Stadium, the team suffered a home defeat against Swansea City with a final score of 1-0. The goal that tipped the scales in Swansea's favor was scored by Liam Cullen. This result leaves the team in a challenging situation, looking to make up ground in the next few games to maintain their aspirations.

Rotherham United, looking for salvation

The home team remains at the bottom of the league table, occupying the last position with only 19 points. In their most recent away game at the Elland Road stadium, they faced Leeds United, where they suffered a resounding 3-0 defeat.

The match was marked by the outstanding performance of Crysencio Summerville, who scored a brace for Leeds United in the 52nd and 60th minutes, while Patrick Bamford opened the scoring 10 minutes into the match.

Rotherham United are going through a difficult time, having lost their last two games in a row. They have now failed to take three points in seven matches. Their last victory dates back to December 26, 2023, when they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at home with a goal by Bramall.

New York Stadium will host this match.

The match will be played in Rotherham, England the home venue between The Millers and The Tigers. The stadium, inaugurated in July 2012, has a capacity of 12,000 people.

The first match played at this ground was between Rotherham United and Barnsley on July 21, 2012. The ground made its league debut on August 18, 2012, the day Rotherham beat Burton Albion 3-0. Daniel Nordiello scored the first official goal.

The venue hosted a match where the England women's national soccer team played a tournament qualifier against Belgium. There were more than 10,000 spectators in attendance that day.

Starting LIVE

Hello, welcome to the Rotherham United vs Hull City live online matchday 32 of Championship 2023-24.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

