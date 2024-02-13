ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Rotherham United vs Hull City live
How to watch Rotherham United vs Hull City live?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Rotherham United vs Hull City?
Argentina: 16:45 hrs.
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs.
Brazil: 16:45 hrs.
Chile: 16:45 hrs.
Colombia: 14:45 hrs.
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs.
United States: 14:45 hrs.
Spain: 20:45 hrs.
England: 19:45 hrs.
Mexico: 13:45 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:45 hrs.
Peru: 14:45 hrs.
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs.
Last five matches - Hull City
January 16th - FA Cup: 2-1 vs Birmingham City (Lost)
January 19th - Championship: 0-1 vs Sunderland AFC (Won)
February 3rd - Championship: 1-0 vs Millwall (Won)
February 10th - Championship: 0-1 vs Swansea City (Lost)
Last five matches - Rotherham United
January 13th - Championship: 0-1 vs Stoke City (Lost)
January 20th - Championship: 1-1 vs Middlesbrough (Drew)
February 3rd - Championship: 0-2 vs Southampton (Lost)
February 10th - Championship: 3-0 vs Leeds (Lost)
Last Match
Statements - Andy Dawson
Statements - Leam Richardson
Referee Team
Assistants: N. Lugg and R. Smith
Fourth official: D. Whitestone
Outstanding Player - Hull City
Outstanding Player - Rotherham United
History: Rotherham United vs Hull City
In the Championship, 7 of these clashes have taken place. Hull City has triumphed on 4 occasions, Rotherham United on one, and there have been 2 draws.
In the 2020 FA Cup, Hull City won away to Rotherham United in the third round with a final score of 3-2, with a remarkable hat-trick scored by Eaves. Also, in 2012, during the first round of the Carabao Cup, Hull City managed to advance against Rotherham United. Despite a 1-1 draw at the end of normal time, The Tigers secured their passage on penalties with a score of 7-6.
One of the most notable encounters was in 2016, when Hull City proved their superiority at home by convincingly beating Rotherham United with a final score of 5-1.
As for the distribution of clashes, 5 of these have been played at Hull City's ground, where the home team has managed 2 wins and 3 draws, while Rotherham United has not yet managed to secure a victory at the MKM Stadium. The remaining 4 matches took place at the New York Stadium, the home ground of Rotherham. At this ground, Hull City have triumphed on 3 occasions, while Rotherham United have managed a single victory.
In terms of goals, Hull City has scored a total of 22 goals in these meetings, with an average of 2.44 goals per game. On the other hand, Rotherham United have scored 13 goals, with an average of 1.44 per game.
Hull City, eager for stability
In their most recent match played at The MKM Stadium, the team suffered a home defeat against Swansea City with a final score of 1-0. The goal that tipped the scales in Swansea's favor was scored by Liam Cullen. This result leaves the team in a challenging situation, looking to make up ground in the next few games to maintain their aspirations.
Rotherham United, looking for salvation
The match was marked by the outstanding performance of Crysencio Summerville, who scored a brace for Leeds United in the 52nd and 60th minutes, while Patrick Bamford opened the scoring 10 minutes into the match.
Rotherham United are going through a difficult time, having lost their last two games in a row. They have now failed to take three points in seven matches. Their last victory dates back to December 26, 2023, when they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at home with a goal by Bramall.
New York Stadium will host this match.
The first match played at this ground was between Rotherham United and Barnsley on July 21, 2012. The ground made its league debut on August 18, 2012, the day Rotherham beat Burton Albion 3-0. Daniel Nordiello scored the first official goal.
The venue hosted a match where the England women's national soccer team played a tournament qualifier against Belgium. There were more than 10,000 spectators in attendance that day.
Starting LIVE
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.