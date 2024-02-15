ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Ajax vs Bodo/Glimt Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs Bodo/Glimt match.
How to watch Ajax vs Bodo/GlimtLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Ajax vs Bodo/Glimt live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
The entire refereeing team comes from Portugal. António Nobre will be the referee, with Paulo Brás and Pedro Martins as assistants. The VAR will be led by Tiago Martins, with Luis Godinho as assistant.
Probable Bodo/Glimt
Bodo/Glimt's probable team for the match is: Kaug, Wembangomo, Moe, Gundersen and Bjorkan; Saltnes, Berg and Evjen; Gronbaek, Sorli and Hauge.
Probable Ajax
Ajax's probable team for the match is: Ramaj, Goohier, Sutalo, Hato and Sosa; Henderson, Taylor, Akpom, Hlynsson and Berghuis; Brobbey.
Injuries
On the Ajax side Rensch and Bergwijn are out injured, while on the Bodo side the injured are Haikin, Haug, Skeide and Espejord.
Kjetil Knutsen!
Kjetil Knutsen, coach of Bodo/Glimt, spoke about Ajax's search for him to become the club's coach: "I have a lot of respect for Ajax and the current coach. I really like being coach of Bodø/Glimt and I hope they respect that. You don't give up, do you? People who know me know that I don't pick up the phone when an unknown number calls me. I don't know what will happen in the future. I work and live in the now. I want to leave it at that. If we reach our level, we can win here. But it has to be said that we're playing in a beautiful stadium against a fantastic club."
Berghuis!
Berghuis also spoke about what he expects from the match: "We still have work to do. We also saw that against Heerenveen. In that match, there were doubts. Is it allowed? He's only seventeen. It's unbelievable what he's already shown. Hats off to him. Ajax have created the situation where he has to play everything. I hate to think that at seventeen I was in Ajax 1. He invests a lot in himself".
Van't Schip!
Ahead of the match, Van't Schip spoke about what he expects from facing Bodo: "We've become more robust in recent months, but there's clearly room for improvement. We have a young team and we're not always in control of the game. We started with a certain way of doing things and we also got results. When you play a different system, you're not sure either. The lads are used to 4-3-3. So I don't see why we have to do it differently. At first, you look at the style of play, but now you look at the execution. We have to be 100% focused on every game."
Norwegian and Eredivisie
In the Norwegian Championship for the 2023 season, Bodo/Glimt finished as champions with 70 points, nine clear of Brann and Tromso and 12 clear of Viking. In the Eredivisie, Ajax are in fifth place with 35 points, four above Go Ahead Eagles, one below AZ and nine behind Twente.
Conference and Europa League
Bodo/Glimt came second in Group D of the Conference with 10 points, six below leaders Brugge and six above Besiktas and Lugano. Ajax came third in Europa League group B with five points, one above AEK Athens, six behind Marseille and eight behind leaders Brighton.
Last Matches: Bodo/Glimt
Bodo/Glimt come into this game on the back of two wins and one defeat in their last games. They beat Hammarby 3-2 at home on January 25. On the 29th, again at home, the defeat was 2-0 to Sparta Prague. And on Thursday (8), away from home, the victory was 4-0 against Malmo. All of these matches were inter-season friendlies.
Last Matches: Ajax
Ajax come into the match with one win, one draw and one defeat in their last games. On January 27, away from home, they beat Heracles 4-2, with goals from Brobbey (2), Berghuis and Hlynsson, while Hornkamp and Engels scored. On Saturday (3), at home, the draw was 1-1 with PSV, with Berghuis opening the scoring and De Jong equalizing. And on Sunday (11), they lost 3-2 to Heerenveen, with goals from Van Amersfoort (2) and Sahraoui, while Bochniewicz and Akpom netted.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Conference League match: Ajax vs Bodo/Glimt Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.