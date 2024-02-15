ADVERTISEMENT

Europa League

Date: 15/02/2024

Time: 17:00

Venue: Braga Municipal Stadium (Braga)

Where to watch: Star+

When is the Braga vs Qarabag match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Braga and Qarabag will kick off at 17:00 (Brasília time) at the Estádio Municipal de Braga (Braga). The match will be broadcast live on Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Lunev, Cafarquiliyev, Huseynov, Mustafazada, Vesovic, Jankovic, Romao, Benzia, Zoubir, Juninho, L. Andrade
Matheus Magalhães, Gomez, Fonte, Oliveira, Borja, Carvalho, Moutinho, Djalo, Zalazar, Horta e Abel Ruiz
Juninho and Yassine Benzia

Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov is relying on key players like Juninho and Yassine Benzia, whose presence is crucial to the team's success. To make matters worse for the away side, Marko Vesovic is suspended for the match following his sending-off in the 2-1 win over Hacken. The likely tactical formation is 4-2-3-1.

In the last five games, Braga have scored an average of 0.8 goals per game and conceded an average of 1.4 goals per game. Qarabag, on the other hand, have scored an average of 3.4 goals per game and conceded an average of 2 goals per game.

The Azerbaijani side have conceded nine goals in six games in the Europa League group stage. In their three away games, FK Karabakh have conceded seven goals!
Banza

Braga boss Artur Jorge attaches considerable weight to his team when they play on home soil, and is certainly aiming to complete his mission in the first match.

However, the presence of Simon Banza is unlikely, given that the 27-year-old striker represented DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place match against South Africa, while there are no recent injury worries in the local team.

Braga are one of the favorites to advance easily to the next stage of the Europa League. The Portuguese side failed to beat Napoli and Real Madrid in the Champions League, but that was to be expected. In the Europa League, however, SC Braga know they can go far, especially facing Qarabag in the Second Round.
Qarabag secured their place in the playoffs of the second phase of the Europa League by finishing the group stage of the tournament in second place in Group H, with 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, scoring 7 goals and conceding 9 in 6 games.

In their last Europa League group stage match, Qarabag beat Hacken 2-1 on their home turf in a highly contested and challenging encounter, with one of their players sent off.

In their last three encounters, Qarabag have produced a balanced performance, with a 2-1 win over Sabail, a 3-3 draw with Sabah Baku and a 4-3 defeat to Sabah Baku in the quarter-finals of the Azerbaijan Cup.

Braga secured their place in the playoffs for the second round of the Europa League after finishing the Champions League group stage in 3rd place in group C, having won one, drawn one and lost four, with six goals scored and twelve conceded in six games.

In the final match of the Champions League group stage, Braga were beaten 2-0 by Napoli away from home.

In their last three matches, Braga have faced different challenges. They suffered a 5-0 defeat against Sporting, beat Moreirense 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Chaves.

 

TIME AND PLACE!

Braga and Qarabag face off in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16. The match kicks off at 17:00 on Wednesday, February 15, 2024 at the Braga Municipal Stadium in Braga, Portugal.

The Portuguese side have fluctuated, picking up four wins, three draws and three defeats in their last ten games, although they still occupy 4th place in the Portuguese league and are fighting for a place in the European Cups.

Qarabag, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form, with eight wins in their last ten games. They are still top of Azerbaijan's first division, although they are used to dealing with lower-ranked teams.

Welcome to the Braga vs Qarabag live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Europa League match between two teams: Braga on one side. On the other is Qarabag. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
