Where and how to watch Braga vs Qarabag on TV in real time?
When is the Braga vs Qarabag match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
In the last five games, Braga have scored an average of 0.8 goals per game and conceded an average of 1.4 goals per game. Qarabag, on the other hand, have scored an average of 3.4 goals per game and conceded an average of 2 goals per game.The Azerbaijani side have conceded nine goals in six games in the Europa League group stage. In their three away games, FK Karabakh have conceded seven goals!
However, the presence of Simon Banza is unlikely, given that the 27-year-old striker represented DR Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place match against South Africa, while there are no recent injury worries in the local team.Braga are one of the favorites to advance easily to the next stage of the Europa League. The Portuguese side failed to beat Napoli and Real Madrid in the Champions League, but that was to be expected. In the Europa League, however, SC Braga know they can go far, especially facing Qarabag in the Second Round.
In their last Europa League group stage match, Qarabag beat Hacken 2-1 on their home turf in a highly contested and challenging encounter, with one of their players sent off.
In their last three encounters, Qarabag have produced a balanced performance, with a 2-1 win over Sabail, a 3-3 draw with Sabah Baku and a 4-3 defeat to Sabah Baku in the quarter-finals of the Azerbaijan Cup.
In the final match of the Champions League group stage, Braga were beaten 2-0 by Napoli away from home.
In their last three matches, Braga have faced different challenges. They suffered a 5-0 defeat against Sporting, beat Moreirense 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Chaves.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Portuguese side have fluctuated, picking up four wins, three draws and three defeats in their last ten games, although they still occupy 4th place in the Portuguese league and are fighting for a place in the European Cups.
Qarabag, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form, with eight wins in their last ten games. They are still top of Azerbaijan's first division, although they are used to dealing with lower-ranked teams.
Date: 15/02/2024
Time: 17:00
Venue: Braga Municipal Stadium (Braga)
Where to watch: Star+