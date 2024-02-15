ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Milan vs Rennes online and live
Milan vs Rennes can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.
What time is the Milan vs Rennes match corresponding to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, First Leg?
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 12:00 hours
Brazil: 1:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 am
Peru: 1:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 am
Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.
Japan: 11:00 p.m.
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 06:00 hours
Australia: 9:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours
Milan Statements
"There are good teams in this competition. We want to be ambitious, but we cannot look too far into the future. The qualifying phase will be decided in a week and the day is huge. We are heading towards the disappointment of Newcastle and we are pouring all our energy into the Europa League. We know that we need to be at our best level in Europe and that is what we want to do every night."
"We have to look at the two competitions. From where we want to finish the league in points and from where we want to reach Europe. I hope to play a lot between now and the final. All the players will be surrounded because, for example, with five games in 15 days , it would be difficult for many to play a full 90 in all of them.
"Making decisions and excluding players is always difficult, but it is also certain that I have players who come off the table and who can change a game. Chukwueze is on tour with us now, but he will not be in the team, but I hope he will be available for Monza".
"I have the courage to have a very responsible team, we discuss many things. We have talked about several topics, one of them was how high our line is to be able to present ourselves to our opponents when we question them. The team knows our concepts and we decide how to do it match by match."
"I worry less about external noise. I focus on what I have to do as a player and as a professional. I am satisfied with the victories and actions. Consistency in work is the reason why the growth of the player, as experience gains over time."
"It was a big change for me. It was my first experience outside Italy and this forced me to be more capable and play in a different way. I was confident and played more regularly. You can help players like me. Raúl Albiol, who helped me "He gave very good advice because he speaks Italian."
Last Rennes lineup
Milan's latest lineup
How does Rennes arrive?
How does Milan arrive?