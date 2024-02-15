ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milan vs Rennes live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the San Siro Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Milan vs Rennes online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

Milan vs Rennes can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is the Milan vs Rennes match corresponding to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, First Leg?

This is the start time of the Milan vs Rennes match on February 15, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 am

Bolivia: 12:00 hours

Brazil: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 am

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Japan: 11:00 p.m.

India: 02:00 hours

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 06:00 hours

Australia: 9:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 08:00 hours

2:45 AM3 hours ago

Milan Statements

Stefano Pioli spoke to the media prior to this match: "European football is always demanding. We have little time to study it; SRFC has a lot of talent and plays direct football. We can live a magical moment in an instant and we must be careful how we attack." The preliminary round is huge for us. Our goal is to pass and have a clear idea. "We are prepared in the right way."

"There are good teams in this competition. We want to be ambitious, but we cannot look too far into the future. The qualifying phase will be decided in a week and the day is huge. We are heading towards the disappointment of Newcastle and we are pouring all our energy into the Europa League. We know that we need to be at our best level in Europe and that is what we want to do every night."

"We have to look at the two competitions. From where we want to finish the league in points and from where we want to reach Europe. I hope to play a lot between now and the final. All the players will be surrounded because, for example, with five games in 15 days , it would be difficult for many to play a full 90 in all of them.

"Making decisions and excluding players is always difficult, but it is also certain that I have players who come off the table and who can change a game. Chukwueze is on tour with us now, but he will not be in the team, but I hope he will be available for Monza".

"I have the courage to have a very responsible team, we discuss many things. We have talked about several topics, one of them was how high our line is to be able to present ourselves to our opponents when we question them. The team knows our concepts and we decide how to do it match by match."

"I worry less about external noise. I focus on what I have to do as a player and as a professional. I am satisfied with the victories and actions. Consistency in work is the reason why the growth of the player, as experience gains over time."

"It was a big change for me. It was my first experience outside Italy and this forced me to be more capable and play in a different way. I was confident and played more regularly. You can help players like me. Raúl Albiol, who helped me "He gave very good advice because he speaks Italian."

2:40 AM3 hours ago

Last Rennes lineup

Mandanda; G.Doué, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Matusiwa, D.Doué; Kalimuendo, Terrier.
2:35 AM3 hours ago

Milan's latest lineup

Maignan; Calabria, Kjær, Gabbia, Theo Hernández; Adli, Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Pulišić, Rafael Leão, Giroud
2:30 AM3 hours ago

How does Rennes arrive?

Rennes managed to beat Le Havre with a goal in Ligue 1, the visiting squad arrives in Italy with the complex task of scoring goals and trying to win for the second leg in France.

2:25 AM3 hours ago

How does Milan arrive?

Milan after beating Napoli by the minimum in Serie A, Milan will seek to give a great duel to come out with the advantage in this important match that will be played.

2:20 AM3 hours ago

The Milan vs Rennes match will be played at the San Siro Stadium

The Milan vs Rennes match will be played at the San Siro Stadium located in Rome, Italy. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:15 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Milan vs Rennes match, corresponding to the Round of 16 first leg of the UEFA Europa League 2024. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Italy at 2:00 p.m.
