Update Live Commentary
Al ready warmup
The two teams are warming up and getting ready for what will be the first leg of the final phase as the stadium fills to capacity.
Feyenoord lineup
This is Feyenoord lineup:
All ready in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing in the dressing room for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups for the match will be announced.
Fans
Fans are slowly beginning to arrive at the Feyenoord stadium for this UEFA Europa League final round match, and a large crowd is expected, with a possible full house.
Stay tuned for Feyenoord vs AS Roma live in the UEFA Europa League 2024.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Feyenoord vs AS Roma live in the UEFA Europa League Finals, as well as the latest information from the Feyenoord Stadium.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the first match of the final round will be Radu Marián Petrescu, who will have the task with his national and international experience, to bring this match to a good end, a match that promises to have many frictions in a very close match, this will be the central referee for tomorrow.
Other matches tomorrow in the UEFA Europa League 2024
Tomorrow in addition to this match between Feyenoord vs AS Roma there will also be matches between Young Boys vs Sporting CP, Galatasaray vs Sparta Prague, Shaktar vs Marseille, AC Milan vs Rennes, Lens vs Freiburg, Benfica vs Toulouse and Braga vs Qarabag in the UEFA Europa League finals. Without a doubt we can expect very exciting games with very high quality players.
Where and how to watch Feyenoord vs AS Roma online live in the UEFA Europa League Finals 2024
The Feyenoord vs AS Roma match will be broadcast on TV on the ESPN channel.
Feyenoord vs AS Roma will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch Feyenoord vs AS Roma live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Feyenoord vs AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League 2024 Finals?
This is the kick-off time for the Feyenoord vs AS Roma match on 15 February 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:45
Bolivia: 14:45
Brazil: 14:45
Chile: 14:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m.
Spain: 18:45 hours
United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 1:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 14:45 hours
Peru: 2:45pm
Uruguay: 14:45 hours
Venezuela: 14:45 hours
Japan: 04:45 hours
India: 03:45
Nigeria 03:45
South Africa: 03:45
Australia: 08:45
United Kingdom: 18:45
France: 18:45
Italy: 18:45
Netherlands: 18:45
Belgium: 6:45 p.m.
Germany: 6:45 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match, which has the special ingredient of being the first game of this final phase in one of the best tournaments in the world at club level, the UEFA Europa League 2024, and where we will be able to see Mexican Santiago Gimenez.
Background
The record leans towards Roma, as they have met five times, leaving a record of three wins for Roma, one draw and one win for Feyenoord, so tomorrow the Italians will be favorites to take an advantage in this UEFA Europa League finals.
How does AS Roma arrive?
Roma on the other hand came from an ugly 4-2 defeat against Inter Milan, a match that was full of intensity and emotion, but defensively they were unable to stop Inter Milan's powerful attack and suffered this defeat at home and with their fans, they will try to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths against Feyenoord where they will try to get an advantage for the second leg, without doubt a very exciting match awaits us in the UEFA Europa League.
How is Feyenoord coming along?
Feyenoord comes from a defeat in the Rotterdam derby against Sparta 2-0, a match where they dominated and managed to get 3 very valuable points at home and with their fans, now they come to one of the most important matches in their season, we are talking about the final phase against AS Roma where they will seek to take advantage as they will play at home, the only doubt is if they can count on the presence of the Mexican Santiago Gimenez, in this way Feyenoord arrives to this match that promises to be very exciting.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Feyenoord vs AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League 2024 finals. The match will take place at the Feyenoord Stadium at 11.45am kick-off.