ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys live, as well as the latest information from DRV PNK Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys match live on TV and online?
The Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys?
This is the kick-off time for the Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys match on February 15, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV (February 16)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV (February 16)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - MLS Pass on Apple TV
Referee team
To be confirmed.
Key player at Newell's Old Boys
One of the players to keep in mind in Newell's Old Boys is Ignacio Ramirez, the 27 year old Uruguayan-born center forward has played five games so far in the 2024 Professional League, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored five goals, these against; Lanus, Belgrano de Cordoba and Union de Santa Fe on three occasions.
Key player at Inter Miami CF
One of the key players in Inter Miami CF is Leonardo Campana, the 23-year-old Ecuadorian-born center forward played 26 games in the last edition of the MLS, in which he had three assists and nine goals, against Columbus Crew twice, Orlando Cuty SC, Columbus Crew, Los Angeles FC, Sporting Kansas City twice and Atlanta United twice.
History Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys
The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on Thursday, February 15, 2024 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys throughout the Professional League 2024 has had a good performance, because after playing five games it is located in the number two position in the standings with 12 points, this was achieved after winning four games, tying zero and losing one, it also has a goal difference of +2, this after scoring seven goals and conceding five.
Central Córdoba SdE 0 - 1 Newell's Old Boys
- Last five matches
Central Córdoba SdE 0 - 1 Newell's Old Boys
Lanús 0 - 2 Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys 1 - 0 Belgrano
Union de Santa Fe 1 - 3 Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys 0 - 4 Racing Club
Actuality - Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF had a very bad performance in MLS 2023, because after playing 34 games they are in the 14th position in the standings with 34 points, this score was achieved after winning nine games, drawing seven and losing 18, they also scored 41 goals and conceded 54, for a goal difference of -13.
El Salvador 0 - 0 Inter Miami CF
- Last five games
El Salvador 0 - 0 Inter Miami CF
FC Dallas 1 - 0 Inter Miami CF
Al Hilal Riyadh 4 - 3 Inter Miami CF
Al Nassr FC Riyadh 6 - 0 Inter Miami CF
Vissel Kobe 0 - 0 Inter Miami CF
The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium
The match between Inter Miami CF and Newell's Old Boys will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in the city of Miami (United States), this stadium is where the Miami International Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2020 and has a capacity for approximately 21,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of Inter Miami CF vs Newell's Old Boys, valid for friendly match 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.