How and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh match live?
What time is Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh match for Saudi Pro League
Argentina 2 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 1 pm: No transmission
Brazil 2 pm: No transmission
Chile 1 pm: No transmission
Colombia 12 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 12 pm: No transmission
USA 12 pm ET: FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 12 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 1 pm: No transmission
Peru 12 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 2 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 1 pm: No transmission
Al-Fateh's performance
However, Al-Fateh's defense needs more solidity. They have already conceded 26 goals, making them the sixth worst defense in the league. Mourad Batna is second in assists in the league with eight.
Al-Nassr's performance
Classification
Al-Fateh
Al-Fateh are seventh in the Saudi Pro League with 29 points from 19 games. After a run of three games without a win, with two defeats and a draw, Al-Fateh bounced back with a 3-1 win over Al-Taawoun. In the last round, however, they drew 0-0 with Al-Okhdood, showing that they still need to find more regularity in their performances.
Knights of Najd
The team is in second place in the Saudi Pro League with 46 points, just seven behind leaders Al-Hilal. They have won four in a row, most recently with a 4-1 victory over Al-Taawoun.
Al-Awwal Stadium
The name "Al-Awwal" means "the first" in Arabic, and refers to the fact that it was the first stadium in Saudi Arabia to be built with natural grass. The stadium is also known as the "King Saud University Stadium", as it is located on the campus of King Saud University.
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!