How and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh match live?

If you want to watch the game Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh live on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh match for Saudi Pro League

This is the start time of the game Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh of 17th February 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 1 pm: No transmission

Brazil 2 pm: No transmission

Chile 1 pm: No transmission

Colombia 12 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 12  pm: No transmission

USA 12 pm ET: FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 12 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 1 pm: No transmission

Peru 12 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 2 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 1 pm: No transmission

Al-Fateh's performance

Al-Fateh are coached by Brazilian Péricles Chamusca and have a 50% record.  They have the seventh best attack in the league, with 32 goals scored. 

However, Al-Fateh's defense needs more solidity. They have already conceded 26 goals, making them the sixth worst defense in the league. Mourad Batna is second in assists in the league with eight.

Al-Nassr's performance

Luís Castro's side have an 80% record, the second best attack in the competition with 55 goals scored and the fourth best defense with just 23 goals conceded. CR7 dominates the scoring charts with 20 goals, as well as nine assists.
Classification

Al-Fateh

Al-Fateh are seventh in the Saudi Pro League with 29 points from 19 games. After a run of three games without a win, with two defeats and a draw, Al-Fateh bounced back with a 3-1 win over Al-Taawoun. In the last round, however, they drew 0-0 with Al-Okhdood, showing that they still need to find more regularity in their performances.

Knights of Najd

Al-Nassr are coming off the back of a crucial win in the AFC Champions League, where they secured victory over Al-Feiha in the first leg of the round of 16 with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. With the advantage, the team can even draw in the second leg next week to guarantee qualification.

The team is in second place in the Saudi Pro League with 46 points, just seven behind leaders Al-Hilal. They have won four in a row, most recently with a 4-1 victory over Al-Taawoun. 

Al-Awwal Stadium

Al-Awwal Stadium, also known as King Saud University Stadium, is the home of Al-Nassr Football Club, one of Saudi Arabia's most traditional teams. Located in Riyadh, the country's capital, the stadium was inaugurated in 1988 and underwent a major renovation in 2017, modernizing its facilities and expanding its capacity to 25,000 spectators.

The name "Al-Awwal" means "the first" in Arabic, and refers to the fact that it was the first stadium in Saudi Arabia to be built with natural grass. The stadium is also known as the "King Saud University Stadium", as it is located on the campus of King Saud University.

Eye on the game

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh live this Saturday (17), at the Al -Awwal Stadium at 12 pm ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 20th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
