How and where to watch the Napoli vs Genoa match live?
What time is Napoli vs Genoa match for Serie A
Argentina 11 am: Star+
Bolivia 10 am: Star+
Brazil 11 am: Star+
Chile 10 am: Star+
Colombia 9 am: Star+
Ecuador 9 am: Star+
USA 9 am ET: Paramount+, CBS Sports
Spain 1 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Mexico 9 am: Star+
Paraguay 10 am: Star+
Peru 9 am: Star+
Uruguay 11 am: Star+
Venezuela 10 am: Star+
Speak, Alberto Gilardino!
Osimhen has just returned and we'll have to understand whether he will be there or not, but they have players in all departments of dynamics and insertion. We've prepared in the best possible way over the last few days. We came from a well-fought match against Atalanta, but we lost. Defeats burn, teach and improve. We'll have to think about the game against them with determination and defensive solidity, but also with personality and courage when we have the ball. We'll have to think carefully about what we have to do in the match and limit their qualities. And when we have the ball we'll have to look for players of greater quality but also in recovery and clearing the first ball out. The game will be very tight there.
Gudmundsson is an important player for us. They know him and we have to find him as a team in all positions. He's good at escaping, but we have to find him between the lines.
He [Ankeye] is a good boy, he needs some readjustment and insertion into the team's mechanisms. He has the potential to become a strong and capable striker, as well as perhaps being able to play in a wider, more external position. Vitinha is a second striker, he's been inserted into this group in the best way and that's the skill of the boys who have been here the longest in trying to create a strong identity. in the best way. In the last 20-25 meters he took off and that's what I'm saying to the whole attacking department".
Speak, Walter Mazzarri!
I've never made tables in my life. The only thing on our minds now is to try and win as many games as possible, but we'll think about the upcoming match from time to time. Our focus is entirely on the game, we don't have any thoughts about the Champions League and we're not focused on anything other than the game against Genoa. The squad is finally complete and that's why we're confident that we can move up the standings, we'll also have direct clashes at our stadium and we'll try to capitalize on the strength and momentum that the Azzurri can give us.
I always separate the types of criticism. There are those that come from frustrated people, and I don't consider them. Then there are the constructive ones that you can also deal with. Personally, I think the performance at San Siro was positive. So, after many years of experience, I'm solid enough to go my own way. Maybe some people don't remember that we got into the box several times and that all we needed was the final shot to score.
It's a delicate and difficult game against Genoa. There are no games without pitfalls. Tomorrow we'll have 50,000 fans and I'm calling on the crowd to help us throughout the 95 minutes because we want to get back to winning ways and we're up against a team with excellent organization and individuality.
When I arrived the team conceded a lot of goals and was also quite long. Little by little we've managed to regroup, be shorter on the pitch and in some games we've also had a lot of goalscoring opportunities, which unfortunately haven't always materialized. Since I've been here, the team has tried to be better and produce. In almost every game we were competitive and we could also have taken more points if we had been more precise."
Classification
Rossoblu
Gli Azzurri
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
Opened in 1959, the stadium has a total capacity of approximately 54,726 spectators.
A stage for great moments, the stadium has seen Napoli win Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, with Maradona leading the team in a period of glory for the Gli Azzurri. During this period, the team from the south of Italy won two scudettos, the Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Uefa Cup.
