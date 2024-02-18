ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Monza vs AC Milan in a Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monza vs AC Milan match in the Serie A.
What time is Monza vs AC Milan match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Monza vs AC Milan of February 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and How Monza vs AC Milan Live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo.
If you want to watch Monza vs AC Milan streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
He would see renewal
We meet again with Theo Hernandez (26 years old), who, after having little prominence in his time at Real Madrid, has become a fundamental piece of AC Milan, currently in third position in Serie A. Valued at €55 million, the left-back has demonstrated his commitment to the Rossoneri project on more than one occasion.
According to journalist Daniele Longo, from the San Siro offices they have drawn up a plan of action for the French international. A meeting with the player's representative is planned at the end of the season to discuss the renewal of his contract, which currently expires in 2026.
Background
This will be the 7th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 6 wins for Milan, 0 draws and 0 for Monza, leaving the balance very uneven.
AC Milan 3 - 0 Monza, Dec. 17, 2023, Italian Serie A
Monza 0 - 1 AC Milan, Feb. 18, 2023, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 4 - 1 Monza, Oct. 22, 2022, Italian Serie A
AC Milan 4 - 1 Monza, Sept. 5, 2020, Friendly match
Watch out for this Monza player
Italy midfielder, 24 year old Andrea Colpani has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Milan player
France attacker, 37-year-old Olivier Giroud has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Monza coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Sassuolo, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Monza 0 - 0 Hellas Verona, Feb. 11, 2024, Italy Serie A
Udinese 0 - 0 Monza, Feb. 3, 2024, Italian Serie A
Monza 1 - 0 Sassuolo, Jan. 28, 2024, Italian Serie A
Empoli 3 - 0 Monza, Jan. 21, 2024, Italian Serie A
Monza 1 - 5 Internazionale, Jan. 13, 2024, Italy Serie A
How are Milan coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Stade Rennais, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AC Milan 3 - 0 Stade Rennais, Feb. 15, 2024, UEFA Europa League
AC Milan 1 - 0 Napoli, Feb. 11, 2024, Italian Serie A
Frosinone 2 - 3 AC Milan, Feb. 3, 2024, Italy Serie A
AC Milan 2 - 2 Bologna, Jan. 27, 2024, Italy Serie A
Udinese 2 - 3 AC Milan, Jan. 20, 2024, Italian Serie A
