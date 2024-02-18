ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Leader vs. 13th place
On the other side, Al Raed occupy a lowly 13th place, just two points above the drop zone. And some would argue that the winter break came at a bad time, just after two wins in a row. Against the undisputed leaders, they will have a lot of work to do if they want a third.
In their last match on matchday 19, Al-Raed beat Abha 4-3 at home. Striker Khalid Al Subaie was the highlight of the game, scoring a goal and providing his teammates with two assists.
Al-Hilal
In their most recent match, Al-Hilal beat Sepahan 3-1 in Iran in the first leg of the last 16 of the Asian Champions League. Before that, in the 19th round of the Saudi league, Al-Hilal beat Al-Fayha 2-0, Mitrovic and Ali Al Bulayhi scoring the goals that secured the 3 points. With this result, the club extended its incredible winning streak to 21 consecutive victories.
time and place!
Al-Hilal are in excellent form in Saudi Arabia, leading with 17 wins and two draws for 53 points. Al-Raed are having an uneven campaign in the Saudi league, in 13th place with 10 defeats, 5 wins and 4 draws for 19 points.
The overall record between the teams is 33 official matches, with 28 wins for Al-Hilal, 4 draws and 1 win for Al-Raed. Al-Hilal have the best attack and defense in the domestic competition. Al-Raed have won their last two matches.
Saudi League
Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024;
Time: 9 a.m. ET;
Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;
Where to watch: Goat Channel (YouTube).