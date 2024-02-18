ADVERTISEMENT

10:00 PM9 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed on TV in real time?

Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed

Saudi League

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024;

Time: 9 a.m. ET;

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;

Where to watch: Goat Channel (YouTube).

9:55 PM14 minutes ago

When is the Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Al-Hilal and Al-Raed will kick off at 11am (Brasília time) at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match will be broadcast live on the Goat Channel (YouTube). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:50 PM19 minutes ago

Al-Hilal's probable line-up:

Yassine Bono; Hassan Tambakti, Ali Al Bulayhi e Yasser Al-Shahrani; Rúben Neves e Mohamed Kanno; Saud Abdulhamid, Malcom, Milinkovic-Savic e Salem Al Dawsari; Aleksandar Mitrovic. Técnico: Jorge Jesus.
9:45 PM24 minutes ago

Al-Raed's probable line-up:

André Moreira; Mohammed Al-Dawsari, Mubarak Al-Rajeh, Oumar González, Mamadou Loum e Hamad Al-Jayzani; Mohamed Fouzair, Mathias Normann e Khalid Al Subaie; Karim El Barkaoui e Júlio Tavares. Coach: Igor Jovicevic.
9:40 PM29 minutes ago

Leader vs. 13th place

Both teams will be playing their first domestic matches since December, after the winter break. Jorge Jesus' men are sitting pretty at the top of the table, seven points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. The aim is to increase not only the gap to the runners-up, but also their current winning streak in all competitions - currently 22.

On the other side, Al Raed occupy a lowly 13th place, just two points above the drop zone. And some would argue that the winter break came at a bad time, just after two wins in a row. Against the undisputed leaders, they will have a lot of work to do if they want a third.

9:35 PM34 minutes ago

Aleksandar Mitrovic

The 28-year-old striker is one of the team's main players and top scorer. Mitrovic joined Al-Hilal in August and has played 25 matches for the Serb, scoring 23 goals and providing 4 assists. In addition, Mitrovic is the second top scorer in the Saudi league with 17 goals in 17 matches. Therefore, it is recommended to bet on Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring at least once at any point in the match.
9:30 PM39 minutes ago

Al-Raed

Al-Raed have had an uneven campaign in the Saudi League, with 10 defeats, 5 wins and 4 draws so far. The club is currently in 13th place with just 19 points, 2 more than Al Taee, the first club in the relegation zone.

In their last match on matchday 19, Al-Raed beat Abha 4-3 at home. Striker Khalid Al Subaie was the highlight of the game, scoring a goal and providing his teammates with two assists.

9:25 PM44 minutes ago

Al-Hilal

Despite the absence of their star player, Brazilian Neymar, Al-Hilal have been outstanding in the Saudi League and are the current leaders of the competition. With 17 wins and two draws so far, the club is still unbeaten and has 53 points, seven more than Al-Nassr, the current second-placed team.

In their most recent match, Al-Hilal beat Sepahan 3-1 in Iran in the first leg of the last 16 of the Asian Champions League. Before that, in the 19th round of the Saudi league, Al-Hilal beat Al-Fayha 2-0, Mitrovic and Ali Al Bulayhi scoring the goals that secured the 3 points. With this result, the club extended its incredible winning streak to 21 consecutive victories.

9:20 PMan hour ago

time and place!

This Sunday, February 18, the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Raed takes place in the 20th round of the Saudi Pro League. The ball rolls at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh at 11am (Brasília time). The clash pits teams fighting for different goals. Al-Hilal, the team with Neymar, Malcom and Mitrovic and led by Jorge Jesus, are the league leaders. Al-Raed are aiming to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Al-Hilal are in excellent form in Saudi Arabia, leading with 17 wins and two draws for 53 points. Al-Raed are having an uneven campaign in the Saudi league, in 13th place with 10 defeats, 5 wins and 4 draws for 19 points.

The overall record between the teams is 33 official matches, with 28 wins for Al-Hilal, 4 draws and 1 win for Al-Raed. Al-Hilal have the best attack and defense in the domestic competition. Al-Raed have won their last two matches.

9:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Saudi Pro League match between two teams: Al-Hilal on one side. On the other is Al-Raed. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
