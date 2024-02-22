ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray live corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Epet Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray match in several countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 17 hours on Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 21 hours on Movistar+
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Galatasaray's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Fernando Muslera, Davinson Sánchez, Victor Nelsson, Berkan Kutlu, Kaan Ayhan, Dries Mertens, Lucas Torreira, Kerem Demirbay, Mauro Icardi, Kerem Aktürkoglu and Baris Alper Yilmaz.
Mauro Icardi, player to follow!
The Galatasaray forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Icardi seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for the team on offense. This is one of the team's figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During this season, the forward has participated in 18 games where he scored 15 goals and 3 assists. The Argentine striker is having a great season and Galatasaray will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Galatasaray arrive?
Galatasaray continues its path in the 2023-2024 Süper Lig season where it will fight to repeat the great year in the top category of Turkish football, where it won the league title, as well as fight for a place in UEFA competitions. Galatasaray finished in first position in the Süper Lig with 88 points, after 28 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses. Likewise, their path in the UEFA Champions League will be very interesting, they will be part of Group A along with Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Copenhagen, so the objective is to score important points in the Group Round and get into the phase elimination from the top European competition. Some interesting names in this group are Fernando Muslera, Mauro Icardi, Davinson Sánchez, Wilfried Zaha, Hakim Ziyech and Tete, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. Galatasaray will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Sparta Prague's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Peter Vindahl Jensen, Asger Sörensen, Ladislav Krejci, Martin Vitík, Qazim Laci, Kaan Kairinen, Matej Rynes, Angelo Preciado, Jan Kuchta, Veljko Birmancevic and Adam Karabec.
Lukas Haraslin, player to watch!
The Sparta Prague winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue demonstrating that he is one of the best in his position. The Slovakian continues his development and has established himself as one of Sparta's starters, after last season's good season with the team, in which he scored 8 goals and 9 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of Sparta Prague's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 12 goals and 5 assists in 26 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
How does Sparta Prague get here?
Sparta Prague continues its Fortuna Liga season, ranking first with 56 points, after 18 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. The team has made great moves by bringing in good players and generating a strong squad with players like Lukas Haraslin, Jan Kuchta, Qazim Laci, Ladislav Krejci, Veljko Birmancevic, Kaan Kairen and Adam Karabec to fight to have a good year and try to seek the title of the Fortune League. At the moment, the club is only 4 points above its closest pursuer and will try to take advantage of the game with Galatasaray to continue advancing through the rounds among the best in Europe. The Sparta Prague team is going through a good streak of 13 wins in its last 14 games, adding several points along the way. The team will try to maintain the winning streak and reach the round of 16 of the 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League.
Where is the game?
The Epet Arena located in the city of Prague will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has capacity for 18,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1917.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray match, corresponding to the Elimination Phase of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the Epet Arena, at 3 p.m.