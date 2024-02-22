ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Rennes vs AC Milan Live Score!
How to watch Rennes vs AC Milan Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: TUDN App, TUDN.com, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Paramount +
What time is Rennes vs AC Milan match for UEFA Europa League?
Argentina: 2:45 PM en ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 1:45 PM en ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM en ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 12:45 PM en ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 12:45 PM en ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM en TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network
Spain: 6:45 PM en Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Paraguay: 1:45 PM en ESPN and Star +
Peru: 12:45 PM en ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 2:45 PM en ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 1:45 PM en ESPN and Star +
Key player - AC Milan
In AC Milan, the presence of Ruben Loftus Cheek stands out. The 28-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team in the current season, in which he has seven goals, being two of them in the current edition of the UEFA Europa League, in which he has played one game, being a starter and playing 75 minutes in total.
Key player - Rennes
In Rennes the presence of Benjamin Bourigeaud stands out. The 30-year-old French midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team in the current season, in which he has seven goals, one of them in the current edition of the UEFA Europa League, in which he has played six matches, starting all of them and playing 384 minutes in total.
Milan to secure place in round of 16
After the first leg, Milan appeared to have clinched the series against Rennes. However, the French team refuses to give up hope and wants to turn the tie around in front of their home fans. That is why it is important for the Rossoneri to take the game seriously if they want to secure their ticket to the round of 16 of the Europa League.
Rennes to come back from a complex scoreboard
However, they will face a tough challenge in this series against Milan, after losing the first leg of this match by a convincing 3-0, so they will have to give their best to have any hope of qualifying to the next round.
This is how the first leg went
The first match of the series was played on February 15, with Milan beating Rennes 3-0, thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek twice and Rafael Leao.
The match will be played at the Roazhon Park
This stadium, formerly known as the Stade de la Route de Lorient, was remodeled in 2004 and has hosted other important tournaments such as the 2018 U20 Women's World Cup and the 2019 Women's World Cup.