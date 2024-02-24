ADVERTISEMENT

12:30 AMan hour ago

Follow here Bournemouth vs Manchester City Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bournemouth vs Manchester City live in Premier League, as well as the latest information from the Vitality Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL USA.
12:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Bournemouth vs Manchester City  live on TV, your options are: UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC

If you want to directly stream it: Universo app

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:20 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Bournemouth

Neto, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly, Max Aarons, Justin Kluivert, Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Manchester City

Ederson, Rodri, Álvarez, Walker, Silva, Akanji, Dias, Foden, Stones, Bobb, Haaland. 
12:10 AMan hour ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The center referee for this Bournemouth vs Manchester City will be Jarred Gillett; Darren Cann, first row; Derek Eaton, second row; Simon Hooper, fourth assistant.
12:05 AMan hour ago

How are Manchester City coming into this match?

On the other hand, Manchester City, managed by Pep Guardiola, has been surrounded by doubts in the last few days as their draw against Chelsea and the very tight win at the Ethiad against Brentford have raised some questions in the dressing room. However, the return of Haaland to City's attack has been key during the start of the year and the Norwegian is expected to find his best form after his injury. Currently, Manchester City is playing in the Champions League and the English league; in the Champions League, the Citizens are coming from a 1-3 victory over Conpenhague in the first leg of the round of 16. In their most recent match in the Premier League, City came from a one-goal draw against Chelsea to position themselves in second place in the standings with 56 points, 4 behind leaders Liverpool. With a record of 17 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats, Guardiola's men are looking for their 18th win on matchday 26;

12:00 AMan hour ago

How are Bournemouth coming into this match?

The team of the Cherries, led by Adoni Iraola, come with their spirits down because so far this year in the Premier League, Bournemouth has not been able to get a victory and has already dragged five games without winning in the local league. However, not everything is bad for Bournemouth as in the FA Cup, they have advanced to the fifth round where they will face Leicester City next Tuesday and continue advancing in the cup competition, a tournament where they have done surprisingly well.

Currently, the Cherries are in the 13th position of the Premier League with 28 points, far away from the leader Liverpool, which has 60 points, but also far away from the relegation zone. With a record of 7 wins, 7 draws, and 10 defeats, Bournemouth do not want to let go the 3 points at home in this difficult task of beating Manchester City. 

In their most recent match, Bournemouth came close to their first Premiership win of the year, but a goal in the 92nd minute salvaged a two-goal draw against Newcastle.

 

 

11:55 PM2 hours ago

Premier League Matchday 26

Weekend and we return with the activity of the Premier League in this second month of the year and in the second half of the season. On this Saturday we continue with soccer activity in English football and, Bournemouth, will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are fighting for different causes in the general table; nothing more and nothing less than Manchester City visiting the AFC Bournemouth. A match between two teams that need the victory, one to stay at the top of the standings while the other wants the three points to continue aspiring to European competition places. Despite that the visitors look like 'favorites' for their good numbers and quality in the squad, Las Cerezas want to take advantage of the locality and give a blow of authority to bring joy to their fans in this super complicated match. Can the locals achieve victory or will Pep Guardiola's visitors do it?
11:50 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Vitality stadium

The match between Bournemouth vs Manchester City will be played at the Vitality Stadium, in the city of Bournemouth, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:30 pm (ET).
 
11:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Premier League match: Bournemouth vs Manchester City Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Silvia Hoyos
Silvia Hoyos
Hablo, escribo y respiro futbol. Comunicóloga fan del tenis.
10$
25$
50$
Custom