ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Lecce vs Inter Milan in a Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lecce vs Inter Milan match in the Serie A.
What time is Lecce vs Inter Milan match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Lecce vs Inter Milan of February 23rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
Where and How Lecce vs Inter Milan Live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo.
If you want to watch Lecce vs Inter Milan streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Lecce vs Inter Milan streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 37th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 28 wins for Milan, 5 draws and 4 for Lecce, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 4 wins have gone to Inter, while Lecce have 0 wins and a very uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
Internazionale 2 - 0 Lecce, Dec. 23, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 2 - 0 Lecce, Mar. 5, 2023, Italian Serie A
Lecce 1-2 Internazionale, Aug. 13, 2022, Italian Serie A
Lecce 1 - 1 Internazionale, Jan. 19, 2020, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 4 - 0 Lecce, Aug. 26, 2019, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 2 - 0 Lecce, Dec. 23, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 2 - 0 Lecce, Mar. 5, 2023, Italian Serie A
Lecce 1-2 Internazionale, Aug. 13, 2022, Italian Serie A
Lecce 1 - 1 Internazionale, Jan. 19, 2020, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 4 - 0 Lecce, Aug. 26, 2019, Italian Serie A
Watch out for this Lecce player
Montenegro attacker, 23 year old Nikola Krstovi has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Inter Milan player
Argentina's attacker, 26-year-old Lautaro Martinez has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Lecce coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-2 against Fiorentina, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Torino 2 - 0 Lecce, Feb. 16, 2024, Italy Serie A
Bologna 4 - 0 Lecce, Feb. 11, 2024, Italian Serie A
Lecce 3 - 2 Fiorentina, Feb. 2, 2024, Italian Serie A
Genoa 2 - 1 Lecce, Jan. 28, 2024, Italy Serie A
Lecce 0 - 3 Juventus, Jan. 21, 2024, Italian Serie A
Torino 2 - 0 Lecce, Feb. 16, 2024, Italy Serie A
Bologna 4 - 0 Lecce, Feb. 11, 2024, Italian Serie A
Lecce 3 - 2 Fiorentina, Feb. 2, 2024, Italian Serie A
Genoa 2 - 1 Lecce, Jan. 28, 2024, Italy Serie A
Lecce 0 - 3 Juventus, Jan. 21, 2024, Italian Serie A
How are Inter Milan coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Salernitana, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Internazionale 1 - 0 Atletico Madrid, February 20, 2024, UEFA Champions League
Internazionale 4 - 0 Salernitana, Feb. 16, 2024, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 2 - 4 Internazionale, Feb. 10, 2024, Italy Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 0 Juventus, Feb. 4, 2024, Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 0 - 1 Internazionale, Jan. 28, 2024, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 0 Atletico Madrid, February 20, 2024, UEFA Champions League
Internazionale 4 - 0 Salernitana, Feb. 16, 2024, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 2 - 4 Internazionale, Feb. 10, 2024, Italy Serie A
Internazionale 1 - 0 Juventus, Feb. 4, 2024, Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 0 - 1 Internazionale, Jan. 28, 2024, Italian Serie A
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Lecce vs Inter Milan, corresponding to the Serie A. The match will take place at Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare, at 12:00.