What time is the AS Roma vs Torino match corresponding to Matchday 26 of Serie A?
Argentina: 08:30 hours
Bolivia: 07:30 hours
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.
United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 08:30 hours
Peru: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 08:30 hours
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.
Japan: 8:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 04:30 hours
South Africa: 03:30 hours
Australia: 6:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 05:30 hours
AS Roma Statements
“I don't know much because we haven't trained yet, yesterday we did little and today we will see how the players are doing,” he said when asked about the rotations.
“Turin? Juric is a great coach, he is one of the first I learned from. El Toro is the worst team we face after playing 120 minutes, but we will be prepared. He has quality players and is a great coach. It will be a good challenge.”
“I want to see a motivated team, with a lot of intensity, for us every game is the game of our life. We have to run, we can't stop. If we had won a cup, there would be satisfaction. But we advanced to the round of 16, let's remember that. If we enter the field drunk with joy, it means that the coach has done a terrible job.”
“Rotations? I don't like changing 10 players, but on Thursday there was an extra half hour of play and penalties. We will evaluate it today, I want to see how the boys are doing and how they respond to understand beyond enthusiasm if they are capable of facing an expensive game like tomorrow."
"Little? Smalling is fine, we know he can't play ninety minutes, maybe he'll prove us wrong. We don't know whether to start from the beginning or throw it in later. I see him well, he seems much calmer, relaxed, we will decide in the next few hours.”
“Post-Europa League hangover? I don't know what happened before my arrival. This is a tough game, but don't talk to me about the hangover. If we go in with the wrong attitude, it will mean that I did everything wrong. After Frosinone I said that I was wrong to send that team to the field and twice in a row I didn't do it...
Torino's latest lineup
Roma's latest lineup
How does Torino arrive?
How does AS Roma arrive?