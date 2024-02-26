ADVERTISEMENT

11:30 PMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow AS Roma vs Torino live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for AS Roma vs Torino live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Delta Center Stadium.
11:25 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch AS Roma vs Torino online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

AS Roma vs Torino can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

11:20 PM2 hours ago

What time is the AS Roma vs Torino match corresponding to Matchday 26 of Serie A?

This is the start time of the AS Roma vs Torino match on February 26, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 08:30 hours

Bolivia: 07:30 hours

Brazil: 10:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 12:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.

United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 08:30 hours

Peru: 08:30 hours

Uruguay: 08:30 hours

Venezuela: 10:30 a.m.

Japan: 8:30 p.m.

India: 11:30 p.m.

Nigeria: 04:30 hours

South Africa: 03:30 hours

Australia: 6:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 05:30 hours

11:15 PM2 hours ago

AS Roma Statements

Daniele De Rossi spoke to the media prior to the match: “As always, there is enthusiasm when you win a match like this. But there will be some physical consequences, on Thursday we ran for many minutes. We will pay something in terms of fatigue and we will have to make decisions.”

“I don't know much because we haven't trained yet, yesterday we did little and today we will see how the players are doing,” he said when asked about the rotations.

“Turin? Juric is a great coach, he is one of the first I learned from. El Toro is the worst team we face after playing 120 minutes, but we will be prepared. He has quality players and is a great coach. It will be a good challenge.”

“I want to see a motivated team, with a lot of intensity, for us every game is the game of our life. We have to run, we can't stop. If we had won a cup, there would be satisfaction. But we advanced to the round of 16, let's remember that. If we enter the field drunk with joy, it means that the coach has done a terrible job.”

“Rotations? I don't like changing 10 players, but on Thursday there was an extra half hour of play and penalties. We will evaluate it today, I want to see how the boys are doing and how they respond to understand beyond enthusiasm if they are capable of facing an expensive game like tomorrow."

"Little? Smalling is fine, we know he can't play ninety minutes, maybe he'll prove us wrong. We don't know whether to start from the beginning or throw it in later. I see him well, he seems much calmer, relaxed, we will decide in the next few hours.”

“Post-Europa League hangover? I don't know what happened before my arrival. This is a tough game, but don't talk to me about the hangover. If we go in with the wrong attitude, it will mean that I did everything wrong. After Frosinone I said that I was wrong to send that team to the field and twice in a row I didn't do it...

11:10 PM2 hours ago

Torino's latest lineup

Milinkovic; Djidji, Lovato, Masina; Bellanova, Linetty, Ilic, Lazaro; Vlasic; Sanabria, Zapata.
11:05 PM2 hours ago

Roma's latest lineup

Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Diego Llorente, Spinazzola; Paredes, Cristante, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy
11:00 PM2 hours ago

How does Torino arrive?

Torino fell to Lazio two goals to zero, a duel in which they could not win despite the fact that the rival was playing with one less man, so they urgently need to add three.

10:55 PM2 hours ago

How does AS Roma arrive?

AS Roma arrives after qualifying for the next round in the Europa League, the Roma team defeated Feyenoord on penalties, so it arrives in good spirits for this new match in Serie A.

10:50 PM2 hours ago

The AS Roma vs Torino match will be played at the Olympic Stadium

The AS Roma vs Torino match will be played at the Olympic Stadium located in Rome, Italy. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
10:45 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the AS Roma vs Torino match, corresponding to Matchday 26 of Serie A. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium at 12:30 pm.
