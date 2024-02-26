ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here West Ham vs Brentford Live Score!
How to watch West Ham vs Brentford Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes EN VIVO, Universo NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App and Paramount +
What time is West Ham vs Brentford match for Premier League?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM en nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO
Spain: 3:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Brentford
In Brentford, the presence of Bryan Mbeumo stands out. The 24-year-old Cameroonian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has seven goals and three assists in 15 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 1288 minutes in total.
Key player - West Ham
In West Ham, the presence of Jarred Bowen stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 11 goals and two assists in 24 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 2157 minutes in total.
West Ham vs Brentford history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count five duels, where the numbers are in favor of Brentford, who have been winners in all of them.
If we take into account the number of times West Ham have been at home to Brentford in the Premier League, that's two games, where the Bees have the advantage having won both duels.
Brentford
Thomas Frank's men need a win to get them out of trouble, as they are only five points away from the relegation places and we are in a crucial part of the season where every point counts. The team's precarious situation is reflected in their numbers: just seven wins in 25 games played.
The away record is even more worrying, with three wins and four draws in 12 outings, data that make them arrive at this game with great concern.
West Ham
The team led by David Moyes has an important challenge, and that is to bring joy back to their fans. In 12 home games, they have won five, but have dropped points in the other seven (four draws and three defeats), and that is a big part of the current situation, so they will have to make a major effort to change their situation.
The match will be played at the London Stadium
This venue, has hosted other major events such as the London Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012, the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and the World Athletics Championships in 2017.