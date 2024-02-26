ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the West Ham vs Brentford live match, as well as the latest information from the London Stadium . Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch West Ham vs Brentford Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game West Ham vs Brentford live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO and USA Network

If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes EN VIVO, Universo NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

What time is West Ham vs Brentford match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game West Ham vs Brentford of February 26th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM en nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO
Spain: 3:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

Key player - Brentford

In Brentford, the presence of Bryan Mbeumo stands out. The 24-year-old Cameroonian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has seven goals and three assists in 15 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 1288 minutes in total.

Key player - West Ham

In West Ham, the presence of Jarred Bowen stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 11 goals and two assists in 24 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 2157 minutes in total.

West Ham vs Brentford history

These two teams have met 29 times. The statistics are in favor of Brentford, who have been victorious on 12 occasions, while West Ham have won on nine occasions, for a total of eight draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count five duels, where the numbers are in favor of Brentford, who have been winners in all of them.

If we take into account the number of times West Ham have been at home to Brentford in the Premier League, that's two games, where the Bees have the advantage having won both duels.

Brentford

Brentford are not having a very good time this season. The Bees are coming off a loss away to Manchester City, their second defeat in a row and fourth in their last five games.

Thomas Frank's men need a win to get them out of trouble, as they are only five points away from the relegation places and we are in a crucial part of the season where every point counts. The team's precarious situation is reflected in their numbers: just seven wins in 25 games played.

The away record is even more worrying, with three wins and four draws in 12 outings, data that make them arrive at this game with great concern.

West Ham

West Ham come into this match with the intention of breaking the bad streak they have been on in the Premier League. In their most recent match, they lost 2-0 away to Nottingham Forest, their third consecutive defeat, their sixth match in a row without a win in the Premier League and their eighth, counting two FA Cup matches.

The team led by David Moyes has an important challenge, and that is to bring joy back to their fans. In 12 home games, they have won five, but have dropped points in the other seven (four draws and three defeats), and that is a big part of the current situation, so they will have to make a major effort to change their situation.

The match will be played at the London Stadium

The match West Ham vs Brentford will be played at the Olympic Stadium, located in the city of London, England. This enclosure, inaugurated in 2012, has capacity for 80,000 spectators.

This venue, has hosted other major events such as the London Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012, the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and the World Athletics Championships in 2017.

