What time is Inter vs Atalanta match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Inter vs Atalanta of February 28th in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
February 28, 2024
|
14:45
|
|
Argentina
|
February 28, 2024
|
16:45
|
|
Bolivia
|
February 28, 2024
|
14:45
|
|
Brazil
|
February 28, 2024
|
16:45
|
|
Chile
|
February 28, 2024
|
16:45
|
|
Colombia
|
February 28, 2024
|
14:45
|
|
Ecuador
|
February 28, 2024
|
14:45
|
|
Spain
|
February 28, 2024
|
20:45
|
|
Mexico
|
February 28, 2024
|
13:45
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
February 28, 2024
|
14:45
Watch out for this Inter player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Inter's iconic center forward Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Lautaro Martinez knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Inter.
Inter's final line-up:
Y. Sommer; B. Pavard, S. de Vrij, A. Bastoni; M. Darmian, N. Barella, H. Calhanoglu, H. Mijitaryan, F. Dimarco; M. Thuram, L. Martinez.
Watch out for this Atalanta player:
For this match, the player to watch will be midfielder Mario Pašalić. The Croatian player of the neo-Azurri is very loved by the team's fans and he himself has been responsible for giving them a couple of joys, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading opponents until reaching the small area to put in a fulminant cross or a cross shot to give Atalanta the advantage in the engagement.
Last Atalanta line-up:
M. Carnesechi; G. Scalvini, B. Dimsiti, S. Kolasinac; E. Holm, M. Pasalic, Ederson, D. Zappacosta; T. Koopmeiners; A. Miranchuk, C. De Ketelaere.
Background:
Inter and Atalanta have met on a total of 132 occasions (72 Inter wins, 35 draws, 25 Atalanta wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Inter side. In terms of goals, 122 goals have fallen in Atalanta's favor, while 231 have been scored in Inter's favor. Their last meeting dates back to the 23/24 season on matchday 11 where Atalanta lost 1-2 to Inter.
About the Stadium
San Siro is a famous soccer stadium located in Milan, Italy. It is home to two of the country's top clubs, AC Milan and Inter Milan. Built in 1925, it was originally called "Stadio Giuseppe Meazza", in honor of a legendary Italian player who represented both teams. However, it is more popularly known as San Siro, after the neighborhood in which it is located. The stadium has witnessed historic moments in Italian and international soccer. It has hosted numerous European Cup (now UEFA Champions League) finals, including the 2001 final in which Liverpool came from behind to beat AC Milan in a thrilling penalty shootout. However, towards the end of 2020, a plan was announced to replace the San Siro with a new, more modern stadium. While this generated some controversy among fans, it is hoped that the new stadium will offer state-of-the-art facilities while San Siro, with all its history and legacy, will remain in the memory of many as one of the great temples of soccer.
They want to stop the top favorite
Atalanta's upcoming clash against Inter is one of the most important games of the season and they are determined to achieve a significant victory that will not only defeat one of the giants of the Italian League, but also propel the team to higher positions in the standings. At the moment, Atalanta are in fifth place in the overall standings with 24 games played, 15 won, 3 drawn and 7 lost, scoring 47 goals for and 23 against, leaving them with a goal difference of 24.
La Liga is getting closer and closer
The powerful Inter Milan continues to be unbeatable, having already beaten Lecce last week. Now, in this replay game against Atalanta, the team from the Neo-Azurri will be looking for three points at home, in the company of their people and at home, to continue taking advantage of their main competitor, Juventus, and to be one more day closer to lifting the trophy that certifies them as champions of the Serie A. At the moment, Inter Milan remains at the top of the general table with 21 matches won, 3 tied and only 1 lost match, giving a total of 63 points, also, in the statistics they are the best offense of Serie A with 60 goals scored and the best defense with 12 goals conceded.
The race for the trophy continues
The teams are still in the race to continue positioning themselves in the top positions of the local competition to qualify for some international club competition such as the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League or UEFA Conference League and in the case of others, to save themselves from relegation in order to stay in the top circuit of Italian soccer, also, with half of the season already gone, little by little the teams that will fight for the title this season are beginning to be glimpsed. For this match, Atalanta and Inter face each other at the San Siro Stadium, where the Inter team will want to get three points to stay in the lead of the competition, since a slip could put them in second place and perhaps lose the title.
Kick-off time
The Inter vs Atalanta match will be played at San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Serie A: Inter vs Atalanta!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.