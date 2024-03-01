ADVERTISEMENT

1:00 PM35 minutes ago

Where and how to watch West Bromwich vs Coventry City on TV in real time?

West Bromwich-Coventry City

Round 35 of the EFL Championship

Date: March 1, 2024

Time: 3 pm ET

Venue: The match takes place at The Hawthorns, in West Bromwich, England.

Broadcast: The match is not broadcast in Brazil.

12:55 PM40 minutes ago

When is the West Bromwich v Coventry City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between West Bromwich and Coventry City kicks off at 17:00 (BST) in the thirty-fifth round of the Championship. The match takes place at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England. The match will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
12:50 PMan hour ago

West Bromwich's probable line-up

Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Fellows, Diangana, Johnston; Wallace.

12:45 PMan hour ago

Coventry's probable line-up

Wilson; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Torp, Kelly; Tavares, Palmer, Wright; Simms.

12:40 PMan hour ago

Bet tips

The market has confidence in the home side. With excellent home records, the Baggies have everything they need to overcome Coventry, especially given the wear and tear on the away side, who are playing their third game in a week.

My bet for the game is on the Asian handicap market -0.25 in favor of the home side. This line pays out in the event of a WBA win and gives us half the money back in the event of a draw.

12:35 PMan hour ago

record

West Bromwich v Coventry record

In the last nine games between them, West Bromwich have won five, Coventry have drawn one and Coventry have won three.

The most recent match between the clubs saw WBA win 2-0 away from home on October 30, 2023.

12:30 PMan hour ago

Coventry

The Sky Blues took to the field in the FA Cup on Monday, February 26 and thrashed Maidstone 5-0, securing their place in the quarter-finals of the competition. They will now face Wolverhampton on March 16 in search of a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

In the Championship, Coventry were beaten 3-0 at home by Preston, a result that ended a three-game unbeaten run.

With 51 points from 34 games, Coventry are in ninth place in the competition. They have thirteen wins, twelve draws and nine defeats. The attack has scored 51 goals and the defense has conceded 40.

12:25 PMan hour ago

WBA

The Baggies last played on February 24 and drew 1-1 away to Hull City. With eleven points from their last five games, WBA are doing well in the Championship.

With 56 points from 34 games, West Bromwich are in fifth place, seventeen points below second-placed Leeds and four points above seventh-placed Norwich.

In their Championship campaign, WBA have sixteen wins, eight draws and ten defeats. They have scored 49 goals and conceded 32.

12:20 PMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

On Friday, March 1, 2024, at 17:00 Brasília time, West Bromwich and Coventry face each other in the thirty-fifth round of the Championship. The match takes place at The Hawthorns.

The Sky Blues took to the field in the FA Cup on Monday, February 26, and thrashed Maidstone 5-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition. They will now face Wolverhampton on March 16 in search of a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

12:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the West Bromwich vs Coventry City live score

Hello, soccer lovers! Now it's time for two teams from England: Coventry City on one side. On the other side is West Bromwich. Follow the clash between the English sides here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
