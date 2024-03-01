ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch West Bromwich vs Coventry City on TV in real time?
West Bromwich's probable line-up
Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Fellows, Diangana, Johnston; Wallace.
Coventry's probable line-up
Wilson; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Torp, Kelly; Tavares, Palmer, Wright; Simms.
My bet for the game is on the Asian handicap market -0.25 in favor of the home side. This line pays out in the event of a WBA win and gives us half the money back in the event of a draw.
record
In the last nine games between them, West Bromwich have won five, Coventry have drawn one and Coventry have won three.
The most recent match between the clubs saw WBA win 2-0 away from home on October 30, 2023.
Coventry
In the Championship, Coventry were beaten 3-0 at home by Preston, a result that ended a three-game unbeaten run.
With 51 points from 34 games, Coventry are in ninth place in the competition. They have thirteen wins, twelve draws and nine defeats. The attack has scored 51 goals and the defense has conceded 40.
WBA
With 56 points from 34 games, West Bromwich are in fifth place, seventeen points below second-placed Leeds and four points above seventh-placed Norwich.
In their Championship campaign, WBA have sixteen wins, eight draws and ten defeats. They have scored 49 goals and conceded 32.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Baggies last played on February 24 and drew 1-1 away to Hull City. With eleven points from their last five games, WBA are doing well in the Championship.
The Sky Blues took to the field in the FA Cup on Monday, February 26, and thrashed Maidstone 5-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition. They will now face Wolverhampton on March 16 in search of a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Round 35 of the EFL Championship
Date: March 1, 2024
Time: 3 pm ET
Venue: The match takes place at The Hawthorns, in West Bromwich, England.
Broadcast: The match is not broadcast in Brazil.