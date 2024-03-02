ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here History Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live, as well as the latest information from St James' Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match live on TV and online?
The Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers?
This is the kick-off time for the Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match on March 2, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:90 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. - Star +
Refereeing Team
Referee: Tim Robinson.
Key player for Wolverhampton Wanderers
One of the players to keep in mind in Wolverhampton Wanderers is Hwang Hee Chan, the 28-year-old South Korean-born center forward, has played 22 games so far in the Premier League 2023-2024, in the total number of games he already has three assists and 10 goals, these against; Brighton & Hove Albion twice, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Fulham, Burnley and Brentford twice.
Key player at Newcastle United
One of the most outstanding players in Newcastle United is Alexander Isak, the 24-year-old Swedish-born center forward, has played 18 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total of games he already has two assists and 10 goals, these against; Aston Villa twice, Sheffield United, Burnley, West Ham twice, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Manchester United.
History Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2021, Newcastle United dominate the record with two wins, there have been two draws and Wolverhampton Wanderers have won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Newcastle United with seven goals to Wolverhampton Wanderers' six.
Actuality - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing a total of 26 games, is in the ninth position of the standings with 38 points, this was achieved after winning 11 games, drawing five and losing 10, leaving a goal difference of 0, this after scoring 40 goals and conceding 40. Last five games Chelsea 2 - 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 2 Brentford (Premier League) Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Sheffield United (Premier League) Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion (FA Cup)
Actuality - Newcastle United
Newcastle United has been having a bad performance in the Premier League 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 26 matches they are in the 10th position in the standings with 37 points, this score was achieved after winning 11 matches, drawing four and losing 11, in addition they have scored 54 goals and conceded 45, for a goal difference of +9.
Newcastle United 4 - 4 Luton Town (Premier League)
- Last five matches
Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Newcastle United (Premier League)
Newcastle United 2 - 2 Bournemouth (Premier League)
Arsenal 4 - 1 Newcastle United (Premier League)
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 1 Newcastle United (FA Cup)
The match will be played at the St James' Park Stadium
The match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will take place at St James' Park Stadium in the city of Newcastle (England), the stadium is where Newcastle United Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1880 and has a capacity for approximately 52,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, valid for matchday 27 of the Premier League 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
