ADVERTISEMENT

9:28 AM12 minutes ago

The teams already in the stadium

The players from both teams have already arrived at Craven Cottage and are preparing for the match.
9:27 AM13 minutes ago

Last five games – Brighton

February 3 – Premier League: 4-1 vs Crystal Palace (Won)

February 10 – Premier League: 2-1 vs Tottenham (Lost)

February 18 – Premier League: 0-5 vs Brighton (Won)

February 24 – Premier League: 1-1 vs Everton (Drawed)

February 28 – FA Cup: 1-0 vs Wolverhampton (Lost)

9:27 AM14 minutes ago

Last five games – Fulham

January 30 – Premier League: 0-0 vs Everton (Drawed)

February 3 – Premier League: 2-2 vs Burnley (Drawed)

February 10 – Premier League: 3-1 vs Bournemouth (Won)

February 17 – Premier League: 1-2 vs Aston Villa (Lost)

February 24 – Premier League: 1-2 vs Manchester United (Won)

9:21 AM19 minutes ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the broadcast of the Fulham vs Brighton match on matchday 27 of the Premier League. We invite you to enjoy this match.
9:00 PM13 hours ago

Stay here to follow Fulham vs Brighton live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Fulham vs Brighton match live, as well as the latest information emerging from Craven Cottage. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:55 PM13 hours ago

How to watch Fulham vs Brighton live?

If you want to watch the match, watch Fulham vs Brighton via streaming, your option is Star+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

8:50 PM13 hours ago

What time is Fulham vs Brighton?

This is the starting time of the Fulham – Brighton match on March 2, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 12:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 11:00 hrs.

Brazil: 12:00 hrs.

Chile: 12:00 hrs.

Colombia: 10:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.

United States: 10:00 hrs.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

England: 3:00 p.m.

Mexico: 09:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 12:00 hrs.

Peru: 10:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.

8:45 PM13 hours ago

Last meeting

The last match played at Craven Cottage was on matchday 5 of the 2022/23 season. The match ended with a 2-1 victory for the locals.

Fulham took the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic, who found the rival net to put his team ahead, in addition to Lewis Dunk's own goal. Brighton pulled one back with a penalty goal converted by Mac Allister. Although Brighton constantly looked for the goal, Fulham demonstrated their ability to take advantage of counterattacks and maintain the lead on the scoreboard.

8:40 PM13 hours ago

Referee team

Center: Simon Hooper

Assistant #1: Adrian Holmes

Assistant #2: Simon Long

Fourth referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

AVAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

8:35 PM13 hours ago

Featured Player – Brighton

At Brighton, Pascal Gross is the standout player this Premier League season. The 32-year-old German midfielder, in the 24 games he has played, has been a driving force in Brighton's midfield. He has managed to score 4 goals and provide 10 assists. He is the player who wins the most tackles on the team, likewise, he is one of the players who wins the most duels in the midfield. Another highlight of Gross's game is his passing accuracy. He is one of the players who makes the most passes on the team.
8:30 PM13 hours ago

Featured Player – Fulham

At Fulham, the standout player is Rodrigo Muniz. The 22-year-old Brazilian forward has played a total of 14 games in the Premier League so far. During these matches, Muniz has been a fundamental piece in the team, especially after Raúl Jiménez's injury. Muniz has managed to score 4 goals so far this season. In addition to his ability to score goals, he has shown a good level of ball recovery, accumulating a total of 22 recoveries so far, with an average of 1.57 per game.
8:25 PM13 hours ago

History Fulham – Brighton

In the history of confrontations between Brighton and Fulham, a total of 33 matches have been recorded. Of these meetings, Brighton have been victorious on 11 occasions, while Fulham have won on 15 occasions, with 6 draws between the two teams. These clashes are not just limited to the Premier League, but also include friendlies, Championship, FA Cup and League Cup matches.

One of the biggest victories recorded in these clashes was in favor of Brighton, when they managed to win 5-0 during the 2015/16 Championship season.

8:20 PM13 hours ago

Brighton looking for international place

Brighton are currently in seventh place in the table, accumulating a total of 39 points. With 10 wins, 9 draws and 7 losses, the team has a positive goal difference, having scored 49 goals and conceded only 41. Although at this time they are not in a position to qualify for international competitions, last year they achieved a historic qualification to the Europa League.

The team stands out for its offensive approach, with an average of 280 shots on goal, which is equivalent to about 10.7 attempts per game. Additionally, Brighton are known for their ability to control the game, maintaining a possession average of over 60%.

In their last match, Brighton suffered a defeat against Wolves in the FA Cup. Despite starting the match with an early goal down, the team struggled to come back. Although Brighton dominated on the field, Wolverhampton managed to maintain the advantage and defend the result until the end of the match.

8:15 PM13 hours ago

The 'Cottagers' arrive inspired

In the table, Fulham is in 12th place with a total of 32 points. So far this season, the team has won 9 games, lost 12 and drawn 5 times. With 36 goals for and 42 against, the team remains in a position close to last year, when it finished in tenth place.

Fulham have proven to be an offensive team, with a total of 238 shots on goal so far, which represents an average of 8.7 attempts per game. Additionally, he exhibits solid passing accuracy, with a success rate of 82.94%.

In their most recent meeting, Fulham recorded a victory at Old Trafford. The first goal of the match came in the 65th minute thanks to Bassey, although Maguire equalized the score at 89. However, in a dramatic outcome, Iwobi scored the winning goal for Fulham in the 90+7 minute. The match was marked by the home team's lack of precision, which allowed Fulham to take the three points.

8:10 PM14 hours ago

London waits for the 'seagulls'

Craven Cottage, a stadium located in the London neighborhood of Fulham, will be the venue for the match. Since 1896, this venue has been the home of Fulham. It has a capacity for 22,384 spectators. With one of the oldest stands in the country, Craven Cottage is renowned for its traditional architecture and historical importance in English football.

Among the most notable moments in its history is the record attendance recorded on October 8, 1938, when 49,335 spectators witnessed the confrontation against Millwall in Division Two.

After the construction of the new stadium, there have been multiple occasions in which the seating capacity has been full. Matches against Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and others have drawn crowds, reaching a record attendance of 25,700.

8:05 PM14 hours ago

Hi!

Welcome to the live coverage of the Fulham – Brighton match, corresponding to matchday 27 of the Premier League.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Periodista de la Universidad de Antioquia.
10$
25$
50$
Custom