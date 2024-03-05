ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Hull City vs Birmingham City live match, as well as the latest information from the stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL.com's coverage.
This is the kick-off time for the Hull City vs Birmingham City match on March 5th, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Recent history
In total, the two sides have met six times since 2021, Hull City this record is tied with two wins, there have been two draws and Birmingham City has won two meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also tied, as Hull City has four goals to Birmingham City's four.
Birmingham City key player
Koji Miyoshi, centrocampista experimentado de 26 años. El japonés ha sido una pieza importante del Birmingham City en la EFL Championship, está considerado uno de los mejores jugadores del club gracias a sus 4 goles y 12 asistencias en 31 partidos.
Hull City key player
El delantero irlandés de 24 años, Aaron Connolly, se ha destacado como figura principal en el equipo del Hull City. Connolly, quien también representa a la selección irlandesa, ha dejado una marca notable esta temporada con 8 goles en 27 partidos jugados. Su promedio de un gol cada 164 minutos lo coloca como un jugador clave en la ofensiva del equipo. Además, Connolly ha mantenido un promedio de aproximadamente 1.6 disparos por partido, demostrando su determinación en el terreno de juego.
Birmingham City
The Blues in their last five games have had a regular performance, their best result was against Sunderland, having a streak of two wins and three defeats.
EFL Championship 17 / 02 / 2024 | Birmingham City 2 - 1 Sunderland
EFL Championship 13 / 02 / 2024 Birmingham City 1 - 0 Blackburn Rovers
FA 09 / 02 / 2024 Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 0 Birmingham City
EFL Championship 03 / 02 / 2024 Albion 1 - 0 Birmingham City
EFL Championship 24 / 02 / 2024 | Southampton 3 - 3 Birmingham City
Hull City
The local team is sixth in the table with 55 points, and has had a significant rise in the last few days, including four wins in the last five matches. In the winter market, they have been reinforced in a very good way, and are one of the candidates to make life difficult for the teams better placed in the fight for the third place in the Premier League.
The match will be played at the MKM Stadium.
The match Hull City vs Watford will be played at the MKM Stadium, located in the city of Kingston upon Hull, in England. This stadium, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity for 25,400 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 EFL Championship Match: Hull City vs Birmingham City!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com