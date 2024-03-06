ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Tune in here Manchester City vs Copenhague Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Manchester City vs Copenhague match.
What time is Manchester City vs Copenhague match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Copenhague of 6th March in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
March 6, 2024
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
March 6, 2024
|
17:00
|
Bolivia
|
March 6, 2024
|
14:00
|
Brazil
|
March 6, 2024
|
17:00
|
Chile
|
March 6, 2024
|
17:00
|
Colombia
|
March 6, 2024
|
15:00
|
Ecuador
|
March 6, 2024
|
15:00
|
Spain
|
March 6, 2024
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
March 6, 2024
|
14:00
|
Peru
|
March 6, 2024
|
15:00
Watch out for this Manchester City player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Manchester City's iconic center forward Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Erling Haaland knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Manchester City.
Latest Manchester City lineup:
Ederson; N. Aké, M. Akanji, J. Stones, K. Walker; M. Luiz, M. Kovacic; J. Grealish, K. De Bruyne, B. Silva; E. Haaland.
Watch out for this Copenhagen player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Copenhagen's iconic center forward Viktor Claesson. The Swedish striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Viktor Claesson knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Copenhagen.
Copenhagen's last line-up:
K. Grabara; B. Meling, S. Mckenna, D. Vavro, E. Jelert; M. Mattson, R. Falk, O. Hojlund; E. Achouri, V. Claesson, M. Elyounoussi.
Background:
Copenhagen and Manchester City have only met on five occasions (3 Manchester City wins, 2 draws) where the scales are tipped in favor of the English side. Their last meeting dates back to the Round of 16, where Manchester City won 1-3 against Copenhagen. In goal history, 4 goals were in favor of Copenhagen and 12 in favor of Manchester City.
About the Stadium
The Etihad Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of Manchester, England and is the home of Manchester City, a team that plays its English Premier League home matches there, also, this Stadium has seen FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Champions League, U-20 European Championship and Women's European Championship matches, being one of the newest sports venues in England, also, it has the UEFA five-star classification, being one of the properties that can receive any UEFA elite event, finally, it has a capacity of 53,000 spectators.
Going for the feat
On the other hand, Copenhagen is obliged to get the victory to ensure that the English will not be ungratefully surprised in this second leg, as the Danes are the victims for this match, being the weakest opponent in the tie, however, this match still has 90 minutes left in which they can surprise Manchester City. At the moment, the tie is 1-3 in favor of the sky blues, so Copenhagen needs to score two goals and not concede to send the game to extra time or score three goals and not concede to advance directly to the quarterfinals.
Wonderful tiki taka
Pep Guardiola's pupils and current champions of the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Club World Cup and Champions League arrive with a wide advantage and confidence to face this second leg against Copenhagen, because in the first leg, the Citizens beat the lions of Denmark, who surprised in the first minutes keeping an intense one-on-one duel with the European monarchs, However, the genius of Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Phli Foden sealed a 3-1 victory, almost sealing their ticket to the quarterfinals of the European Cup, now, in this second leg, Manchester City will seek to impose their home and seal their passage to the next round with a victory that will make their fans scream with excitement.
There is no tomorrow
The trial phase of one of the best intercontinental tournaments at club level is over, and the most transcendental stage for the teams has begun, 16 teams are the ones that remain in the fight to continue advancing in the knockout stages or knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League with a well-defined objective; to reach Wembley and fight to lift the crown on the mythical turf of the land that saw the birth, growth and domination of world soccer. Now, in this round of 16 stage, the teams will have to play their best collective soccer, all the players will have to show their great individual level, the managers will have to be at the helm to guide their pupils and the fans will have to put on their team's jersey to cheer their team throughout these 180 minutes that will be the difference between continuing in the current competition and trying to beat all the dominant teams in the competition, or packing their suitcases, returning to the armchair, and having to settle for watching the rest of the tournament behind the TV set.
Kick-off time
The Manchester City vs Copenhague match will be played at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 UEFA Champions League Match: Manchester City vs Copenhague!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.