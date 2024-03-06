ADVERTISEMENT

Update
3:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on TV in real time?

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Champions League

Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024;

Time: 5pm (Brasília time);

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain;

Where to watch: Max (streaming).

2:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will kick off at 5pm (Brasília time) at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The match will be broadcast live on TNT and Max. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Real Madrid's probable line-up:

Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouaméni, Rudiger e Ferland Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga e Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo e Vinícius Júnior. Técnico: Carlo Ancelotti.
2:45 AMan hour ago

RB Leipzig's probable line-up:

Gulácsi; Henrichs, Orbán, Lukeba e Raum; Dani Olmo, Haidara, Schlager e Xavi Simons; Openda e Sesko. Técnico: Marco Rose.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Guess:

Opponents only in the Champions League, the teams have met three times in their history, in the group stage last season and in this last-16 tie. In that sense, Real Madrid won the first leg of this clash 1-0, and each team won one game, each at home, on 22/23.
2:35 AMan hour ago

TEAMS' PREVIOUS MATCHES

Real Madrid

The competition's greatest champions with an incredible 14 titles, Real Madrid progressed to the last 16 as absolute leaders of Group C and with a 100% record. Visiting Valencia in their last game, they drew 2-2 after beating Sevilla 1-0. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano and beat RB Leipzig themselves 1-0 away from home in the first leg.

RB Leipzig

Having qualified as Group G runners-up, RB Leipzig are once again through to the Champions League knockout stage. In their last Bundesliga match, they beat Bochum 4-1 away from home, after being beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich. Before that, they beat Borussia M'gladbach 2-0 and lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the first leg of the last 16.

2:30 AMan hour ago

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are coming off the back of a fine 4-1 win against Bochum in the Bundesliga, which left them in 5th place with 43 points and they are still chasing a place in the next Champions League. Coach Marco Rose will have two definite absentees for this crucial game.

Klostermann is injured and out, and defender Simakan picked up his third yellow card in the first leg.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Real Madrid

Real Madrid had another bizarre game against Valencia at the Estadio de Mestalla. The team saw the referee end the game in the middle of a cross that resulted in a goal for Bellingham. It would have been the winning goal, which sent the Real team into revolt. The English midfielder's complaints earned him a red card, but it didn't take him out of that Champions League game.

The bizarreness continued in the stands when a child was filmed making racist insults against Vinicius Junior, who was also the target of prejudice during his celebration of one of the goals in the 2-2 draw.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have his full squad for the second leg, apart from the recurring absentees Alaba, Courtois and Eder Militão. As a result, the line-up is unlikely to change significantly.

9 of Real Madrid's last 10 games have seen fewer than 10.5 corners, and in RB Leipzig's case this has been the case in 5 of the last 6 games; In three head-to-head meetings, Real Madrid have won two and RB Leipzig one.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

This Wednesday (6) sees the return leg of the Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig. The match is scheduled to take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, at 5pm (Brasília time). 

Real Madrid, the competition's all-time champions, also have the advantage. In the first leg in Germany, they beat Leipzig 1-0. They can therefore play for a draw at home.

The draw for the quarter-finals, which will already define the draw for the final, will take place on March 15 at 8am (Brasília time). This season's final will be played, as usual, in a single match at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Champions League match between two teams: Real Madrid on one side. On the other is RB Leipzig. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Lucas Sousa
Lucas Sousa
Carioca. Journalist. My Twitter: @o_lucasousa
10$
25$
50$
Custom