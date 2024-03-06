ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on TV in real time?
Real Madrid's probable line-up:
RB Leipzig's probable line-up:
Guess:
TEAMS' PREVIOUS MATCHES
The competition's greatest champions with an incredible 14 titles, Real Madrid progressed to the last 16 as absolute leaders of Group C and with a 100% record. Visiting Valencia in their last game, they drew 2-2 after beating Sevilla 1-0. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano and beat RB Leipzig themselves 1-0 away from home in the first leg.
Having qualified as Group G runners-up, RB Leipzig are once again through to the Champions League knockout stage. In their last Bundesliga match, they beat Bochum 4-1 away from home, after being beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich. Before that, they beat Borussia M'gladbach 2-0 and lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the first leg of the last 16.
Klostermann is injured and out, and defender Simakan picked up his third yellow card in the first leg.
The bizarreness continued in the stands when a child was filmed making racist insults against Vinicius Junior, who was also the target of prejudice during his celebration of one of the goals in the 2-2 draw.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have his full squad for the second leg, apart from the recurring absentees Alaba, Courtois and Eder Militão. As a result, the line-up is unlikely to change significantly.
9 of Real Madrid's last 10 games have seen fewer than 10.5 corners, and in RB Leipzig's case this has been the case in 5 of the last 6 games; In three head-to-head meetings, Real Madrid have won two and RB Leipzig one.
TIME AND PLACE!
Real Madrid, the competition's all-time champions, also have the advantage. In the first leg in Germany, they beat Leipzig 1-0. They can therefore play for a draw at home.
The draw for the quarter-finals, which will already define the draw for the final, will take place on March 15 at 8am (Brasília time). This season's final will be played, as usual, in a single match at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1.
Champions League
Date: Wednesday, March 6, 2024;
Time: 5pm (Brasília time);
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain;
Where to watch: Max (streaming).