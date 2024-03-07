ADVERTISEMENT
West Ham key player
The presence of Jarred Bowen stands out in West Ham. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 14 goals and two assists in 25 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 2247 minutes in total.
SC Freiburg key player
The presence of Vincenzo Grifo stands out in Freiburg. The 30-year-old German-Italian midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the Bundesliga where he has seven goals and seven assists in 21 games played, starting 20 of them. He has a total of 1,648 minutes.
What time is the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024 SC Freiburg vs West Ham match?
This is the kickoff time for the SC Freiburg vs West Ham match on March 7, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO
Spain: 3:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Referee team
Referee: Alejandro Hernández
Assistant 1: José Naranjo
Assistant 2: Pau Cebrián Devís
Fourth official: José Luis Munuera
VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande
AVAR: Cesar Soto Grado
West Ham
West Ham comes to this match with the intention of cutting the bad streak in the Premier League. The team coached by David Moyes has an important challenge, and that is to bring joy back to their fans. In 13 home matches, they have won six of them, but have dropped points in the other seven (four draws and three defeats), and that is a big part of the current situation, so they will have to make a major effort to change their situation.
All data are current with respect to local competition.
SC Freiburg
Freiburg come into this match on a very bad run. Although they still have hopes of challenging for a place in next season's European competition, the outlook has become too complicated, considering that they have accumulated six matches without a win, four of them being defeats, the most recent being a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in their last match in the local competition.
The match will be played at Europa-Park Stadion
The match Freiburg vs West Ham will be played at the Europa-Park Stadion, located in the city of Freiburg, in the state of Baden-Württemberg, in Germany. This venue, inaugurated in 2021, has a capacity for 34,700 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Europa League Match: SC Friburgo vs West Ham!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
West Ham won 2-1 in Germany and 2-0 in England in the group stage this season.Now, we will know how this exciting story between the Germans and the English will end.