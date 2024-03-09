ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Follow here Wolverhampton vs Fulham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wolverhampton vs Fulham match for the Premier League.
What time is the Wolverhampton vs Fulham match for Premier League 2024?
This is the start time of the game Wolverhampton vs Fulham of March 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Fulham's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Issa Diop, Timothy Castagne, Kenny Tete, João Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Harrison Reed, Raúl Jiménez, Willian and Harry Wilson.
Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Issa Diop, Timothy Castagne, Kenny Tete, João Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, Harrison Reed, Raúl Jiménez, Willian and Harry Wilson.
Wolverhampton's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
José Sá, Craig Dawson, Tote Gomes, Max Kilman, Boubacar Traoré, João Gomes, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Matt Doherty, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan and Pedro Neto.
José Sá, Craig Dawson, Tote Gomes, Max Kilman, Boubacar Traoré, João Gomes, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Matt Doherty, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan and Pedro Neto.
Fulham players to watch
The next three players are considered key players for Fulham and any of them are likely to give their team an advantage against Wolverhampton. Jamaican player Bobby De Cordova-Reid (#14) is a player with great speed, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's top scorer, scoring 5 goals in 24 games played. Midfielder Andreas Pereira (#18) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's highest assister with 5 assists in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper Bernd Leno (#17) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and so far he has a total of 102 saves in 27 games.
Fulham in the tournament
Fulham is doing well in the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in twelfth position in the general table after 10 games won, 5 draws and 12 lost, they have 35 points. Fulham is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Fulham's objective for this game is to win as a visitor and thus get closer to eleventh place, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on March 2 against Brighton, resulting in a 3-0 victory at Craven Cottage and thus achieving their tenth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Wolverhampton players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Wolverhampton and any of them are likely to have a big role in the game against Fulham. Korean player Hwang Hee-Chan (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's top scorer, scoring 10 goals in 22 games played and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Pedro Neto (#7) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League, having 11 assists in 18 games. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper José Sá (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and he has a total of 77 saves so far in the tournament.
Wolverhampton in the tournament
Wolverhampton or also known as “Wolves” are advancing regularly in the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (first division of England), they are in tenth position in the general table with 11 games won, 5 tied and 11 lost, achieving a total of 38 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last game was on March 2 against Newcastle United, it ended in a 3-0 defeat at St. James' Park and thus they achieved their eleventh defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Molineux Stadium is located in the city of Wolverhampton, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 60,345 spectators and is the home of Wolverhampton Football Club of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 1889 and underwent renovation in 1993.