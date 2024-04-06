Thanks
90+5'
MATCH FINISH! Victory for Everton! Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal was enough for the toffees to win a very close match.
90+5'
Last ball of the match... It will be a corner kick for Burnley.
90'
Five more minutes will be played in the match.
🟨 90'
Yellow card... Sander Berge is cautioned for Burnley.
88'
Last minutes. Everton are getting closer to goal than their opponents, although they are very inaccurate in their shots on goal.
84'
Team changes. For Everton, Jack Harrison and Beto come on in place of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ashley Young.
For Burnley, Jay Rodriguez, Zeki Amdouni and Johan Gudmundsson come in for Lorenz Assignon, Charlie Taylor and Wilson Odobert.
80'
Final stretch of the match. Burnley must take risks in the remainder of the game to try to take at least a point.
78'
The match, without much excitement, is approaching the end. If it wasn't for Calvert-Lewin's goal, we would be talking about a more boring match than it already is.
75'
Half an hour into the second half. Burnley show little sign of improvement. Although they are not overwhelmed by their opponents, the result is not worth the work they have done.
73'
Everton came close. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's shot went wide.
69'
Burnley change. Jacob Brunn Larsen replaces Josh Brownhill.
🟥 67'
RED TICKET! Dara O'Shea is sent off after committing a hard foul as the last man in the half. Burnley are down to 10 men.
65'
Burnley's performance up to this point has been very discreet... Little has been seen of that team that goes out to propose regardless of the opponent.
61'
Burnley change. Vitinho replaces Datro Fofana.
61'
Burnley came close. Ashley Young's cross from the right, Abdoulaye Doucouré arrived to head in, but the ball went wide.
59'
EVERTON HAD IT! Dominic Calvert-Lewin had Everton's second goal at his feet. He shot low and Arijanet Muric saved well.
55'
Ten minutes into the second half. Everton continue to win in a game with very few scoring chances.
53'
The match is still 1-0. Everton keeps the tranquility to play their game and the comfort to keep approaching the opponent's area.
50'
The score remains 1-0. Little has Burnley done so far to tie the game.
48'
First minutes of the second half... Not much to note so far. Burnley must come out to propose something different.
Second half begins
The match restarts at Goodison Park. There were no changes in the teams.
45+2' Halftime
The first half of the match is over. Everton wins thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. 1-0, partial score.
⚽ 45+2' GOOOAL!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Everton! Dominic Calvert-Lewin! The striker scores after getting in the way of a low pass attempt from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and the ball went in on goal.
45'
Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
🟨 45'
Yellow card for André Gomes at Everton.
43'
Last moments of the first half. Everton look confused when they attack. They have lacked ideas to better solve the few approaches they have had.
40'
Final stretch of the first half. Still no goals and no scoring chances... The goalkeepers have been spectators today.
38'
The players have had a moment to cool down. The score remains 0-0 and the match has been very close so far.
🟨 34'
Yellow card. James Tarkowski has been booked for Everton... He is the first in the match.
30'
Half an hour of play... Burnley are getting closer to the opponent's goal, but still not kicking.
28'
We are approaching the half-hour mark. The game has become more balanced as the minutes have gone by. However, we still have no clear goal scoring chances.
25'
The score remains 0-0. We still have no clear goal options so far.
21'
Burnley gave their first warning. Lyle Foster broke free on the right and entered the box; the ball loitered in the area until Vitali Mykolenko sent it for a corner kick.
18'
Burnley must be wary of losing the ball in their own half. Their style of play makes it very tempting for the opposition to go and press. They have lost two so far, but Everton have not taken advantage.
15'
Everton's first attempt. Jarrad Branthwaite recovered the ball at the Burnley exit, then tried to shoot at goal but it went wide on the left side.
13'
Only now Burnley had their longest possession so far in the match. However it wasn't very fruitful as they lost the ball once it passed the halfway line.
10'
The score remains 0-0. Everton are still not clear in attack... Burnley for now, guarded, waiting for a chance to counterattack.
8'
The match continues without any dangerous arrivals. Burnley appeals to hold on to their defensive work; they give the ball to Everton, but do not suffer the game.
5'
Everton's left wing is the one that works best on the offensive end. Vitali Mykolenko constantly projects himself into attack.
3'
First minutes of the match. Everton tries to impose conditions being the home team and dominates the possession of the ball for now.
Match starts!
The match between Everton and Burnley gets underway.
Match officials
To be confirmed.
Team
Everton and Burnley players take the field.
Substitutes - Burnley
29. Lawrence Vigouroux (GK), 4. Jack Cork, 7. Johan Gudmundsson, 8. Josh Bownhill, 9. Jay Rodriguez, 10. Manuel Benson, 22. Vitinho, 25. Zeki Amdouni, 44. Hannes Delcroix.
Starting XI - Burnley
| 17. Lyle Foster | | 34. Jacob Bruun Larsen |
Coach: Vincent Kompany
Starting XI - Burnley
| 23. Seamus Coleman | | 19. Vitali Mykolenko |
| 18. Ashley Young | | 7. Dwight McNeil |
Coach: Sean Dyche
Last five matches - Burnley
April 2 - Premier League: 1-1 vs Wolves
March 30 - Premier League: 2-2 vs Chelsea
March 16 - Premier League: 2-1 vs. Brentford (Won)
March 10 - Premier League: 2-2 vs West Ham
March 3 - Premier League: 0-2 vs Bournemouth (Lost)
Last five matches - Everton
April 2 - Premier League: 1-1 vs. Newcastle
March 30 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Bournemouth (Lost)
March 9 - Premier League: 2-0 vs Manchester United (Lost)
March 2 - Premier League: 1-3 vs. West Ham (Lost)
February 24 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Brighton
Teams ready
The protagonists of the match are already at Goodison Park to face this very important game.
Arriving at Goodison 👊 pic.twitter.com/ilflhnp7zG— Everton (@Everton) April 6, 2024
Our Clarets are in the building 👋 pic.twitter.com/fJQeqUhw2G— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 6, 2024
Statements - Vincent Kompany - Burnley
"I just want the team to be fearless, to attack in every game and go for it. I said before the Wolverhampton game that we had to play our hearts out and run our hearts out, and I felt we did that against Wolves, and I want to see that in every game. I want to see a team that is on their knees after the game because they are so tired, they have given everything. I want to see players who are constantly trying to score goals and be the team they can be in attack as well."
"The truth is that you're in the best league in the world and you're playing against the best players, the best teams, the best coaches, and you're doing it with a team and a group of players that sometimes are still finding their feet in that competition."
"There are things you're exposed to that you have to figure out very, very quickly. That's the nature of the challenge in this division. It's about getting the best out of your players and believing that you can get results even against opponents at that level."
Statements - Sean Dyche (Everton Coach)
"I would say we've taken a step forward from the last two seasons. Even with this tough run, if we had 32 points, I think most people would say that's a decent step forward. Take away our points and it's a different story, and everyone seems to forget that. Unfortunately, the breach didn't happen on my watch. It wouldn't have happened under my watch, believe me, because I would have said, 'No, no, no, no, no.' The health of the club is important to me."
"I'm a custodian and I have to look after the club as best I can. I will be judged on whether I win or lose, but I know the whole club is in a better situation than when I arrived. To be honest, if someone wants to give me £200 million, I will try to spend it. But if it's 200 million at the club's expense, I'll say, 'No, you can't do that,' because in the long run it's going to hurt more than help."
"The club needs to be in a healthier position than it has been, so someone has to jump on the grenade. But I didn't think it was going to be that many. I put on my bulletproof vest and say, 'Well, here we go again'."
All set at the Goodison Park
#EVEBUR ⏳ pic.twitter.com/vMoDbU6aZo — Everton (@Everton) April 6, 2024
Arrived in the blue skies of Merseyside 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/QcT6kgaTi2— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 6, 2024
Welcome back
Key player - Burnley
In Burnley, the presence of Lyle Foster stands out. The 23-year-old South African striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has four goals and three assists in 17 games played, being a starter in 15 of them. He has 1291 minutes in total.
Key player - Everton
In Everton, the presence of Abdoulaye Doucouré stands out. The 31-year-old French midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has six goals and one assist in 24 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 1980 minutes.
Everton vs Burnley history
These two teams have met 121 times. The statistics are in favor of Everton, who have been victorious on 54 occasions, while Burnley have been victorious on 37 occasions, leaving a balance of 30 draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 113 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Everton with 49 wins, while Burnley has achieved 35, for a balance of 29 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Everton have played Burnley at home in the Premier League, there are 56 matches, where the Toffees have the advantage with 32 wins over the 10 that the Vinotintos have won, and the 14 draws that have taken place.
Burnley hoping to stay in Premier League
Burnley will play this match with a lot of pressure, as they are looking to get out of the relegation zone and with a win they would be reaching Luton's line to keep alive their hopes of staying in the Premier League. The team led by Vincent Kompany has left very good sensations from the way they have been playing, but the results have been elusive, a situation they hope to change in the last few games.
Everton to escape from the red zone
Everton comes into this match with many worries. After the 1-1 draw in their visit to Newcastle, the team coached by Sean Dyche has the obligation to get a victory that will allow them to keep their distance from the relegation places. However, it will not be an easy task, as they are on a 13-match winless streak in the Premier League, having last celebrated against Burnley.
The match will be played at the Goodison Park
The Everton vs Burnley match will be played at Goodison Park, located in the city of Liverpool, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1982, has a capacity for 39,000 spectators.
It is worth remembering that this is one of the last seasons of this venue, as the Toffees will move to a new stadium when the 2025-26 season begins.
