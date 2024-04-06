Thanks

April 6, 2024 12:33 PM ET

90+5'

MATCH FINISH! Victory for Everton! Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal was enough for the toffees to win a very close match.

April 6, 2024 11:56 AM ET

90+5'

Last ball of the match... It will be a corner kick for Burnley.

April 6, 2024 11:54 AM ET

90'

Five more minutes will be played in the match.

April 6, 2024 11:50 AM ET

🟨 90'

Yellow card... Sander Berge is cautioned for Burnley.

April 6, 2024 11:49 AM ET

88'

Last minutes. Everton are getting closer to goal than their opponents, although they are very inaccurate in their shots on goal.

April 6, 2024 11:48 AM ET

84'

Team changes. For Everton, Jack Harrison and Beto come on in place of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ashley Young.

For Burnley, Jay Rodriguez, Zeki Amdouni and Johan Gudmundsson come in for Lorenz Assignon, Charlie Taylor and Wilson Odobert.

April 6, 2024 11:47 AM ET

80'

Final stretch of the match. Burnley must take risks in the remainder of the game to try to take at least a point.

April 6, 2024 11:47 AM ET

78'

The match, without much excitement, is approaching the end. If it wasn't for Calvert-Lewin's goal, we would be talking about a more boring match than it already is.

April 6, 2024 11:41 AM ET

75'

Half an hour into the second half. Burnley show little sign of improvement. Although they are not overwhelmed by their opponents, the result is not worth the work they have done.

April 6, 2024 11:38 AM ET

73'

Everton came close. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's shot went wide.

April 6, 2024 11:36 AM ET

69'

Burnley change. Jacob Brunn Larsen replaces Josh Brownhill.

April 6, 2024 11:36 AM ET

🟥 67'

RED TICKET! Dara O'Shea is sent off after committing a hard foul as the last man in the half. Burnley are down to 10 men.

April 6, 2024 11:32 AM ET

65'

Burnley's performance up to this point has been very discreet... Little has been seen of that team that goes out to propose regardless of the opponent.

April 6, 2024 11:30 AM ET

61'

Burnley change. Vitinho replaces Datro Fofana.

April 6, 2024 11:27 AM ET

61'

Burnley came close. Ashley Young's cross from the right, Abdoulaye Doucouré arrived to head in, but the ball went wide.

April 6, 2024 11:26 AM ET

59'

EVERTON HAD IT! Dominic Calvert-Lewin had Everton's second goal at his feet. He shot low and Arijanet Muric saved well.

April 6, 2024 11:24 AM ET

55'

Ten minutes into the second half. Everton continue to win in a game with very few scoring chances.

April 6, 2024 11:23 AM ET

53'

The match is still 1-0. Everton keeps the tranquility to play their game and the comfort to keep approaching the opponent's area.

April 6, 2024 11:20 AM ET

50'

The score remains 1-0. Little has Burnley done so far to tie the game.

April 6, 2024 11:18 AM ET

48'

First minutes of the second half... Not much to note so far. Burnley must come out to propose something different.

April 6, 2024 11:09 AM ET

Second half begins

The match restarts at Goodison Park. There were no changes in the teams.

April 6, 2024 11:04 AM ET

45+2' Halftime

The first half of the match is over. Everton wins thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. 1-0, partial score.

April 6, 2024 10:50 AM ET

⚽ 45+2' GOOOAL!

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Everton! Dominic Calvert-Lewin! The striker scores after getting in the way of a low pass attempt from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and the ball went in on goal.

April 6, 2024 10:49 AM ET

45'

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.

April 6, 2024 10:47 AM ET

🟨 45'

Yellow card for André Gomes at Everton.

April 6, 2024 10:47 AM ET

43'

Last moments of the first half. Everton look confused when they attack. They have lacked ideas to better solve the few approaches they have had.

April 6, 2024 10:46 AM ET

40'

Final stretch of the first half. Still no goals and no scoring chances... The goalkeepers have been spectators today.

April 6, 2024 10:45 AM ET

38'

The players have had a moment to cool down. The score remains 0-0 and the match has been very close so far.

April 6, 2024 10:43 AM ET

🟨 34'

Yellow card. James Tarkowski has been booked for Everton... He is the first in the match.

April 6, 2024 10:36 AM ET

30'

Half an hour of play... Burnley are getting closer to the opponent's goal, but still not kicking.

April 6, 2024 10:35 AM ET

28'

We are approaching the half-hour mark. The game has become more balanced as the minutes have gone by. However, we still have no clear goal scoring chances.

April 6, 2024 10:32 AM ET

25'

The score remains 0-0. We still have no clear goal options so far.

April 6, 2024 10:29 AM ET

21'

Burnley gave their first warning. Lyle Foster broke free on the right and entered the box; the ball loitered in the area until Vitali Mykolenko sent it for a corner kick.

April 6, 2024 10:22 AM ET

18'

Burnley must be wary of losing the ball in their own half. Their style of play makes it very tempting for the opposition to go and press. They have lost two so far, but Everton have not taken advantage.

April 6, 2024 10:20 AM ET

15'

Everton's first attempt. Jarrad Branthwaite recovered the ball at the Burnley exit, then tried to shoot at goal but it went wide on the left side.

April 6, 2024 10:16 AM ET

13'

Only now Burnley had their longest possession so far in the match. However it wasn't very fruitful as they lost the ball once it passed the halfway line.

April 6, 2024 10:15 AM ET

10'

The score remains 0-0. Everton are still not clear in attack... Burnley for now, guarded, waiting for a chance to counterattack.

April 6, 2024 10:14 AM ET

8'

The match continues without any dangerous arrivals. Burnley appeals to hold on to their defensive work; they give the ball to Everton, but do not suffer the game.

April 6, 2024 10:13 AM ET

5'

Everton's left wing is the one that works best on the offensive end. Vitali Mykolenko constantly projects himself into attack.

April 6, 2024 10:07 AM ET

3'

First minutes of the match. Everton tries to impose conditions being the home team and dominates the possession of the ball for now.

April 6, 2024 10:05 AM ET

Match starts!

The match between Everton and Burnley gets underway.

April 6, 2024 10:03 AM ET

Match officials

To be confirmed.

April 6, 2024 10:01 AM ET

Team

Everton and Burnley players take the field.

April 6, 2024 9:56 AM ET

Substitutes - Burnley

29. Lawrence Vigouroux (GK), 4. Jack Cork, 7. Johan Gudmundsson, 8. Josh Bownhill, 9. Jay Rodriguez, 10. Manuel Benson, 22. Vitinho, 25. Zeki Amdouni, 44. Hannes Delcroix.

April 6, 2024 9:51 AM ET

Starting XI - Burnley

1-4-4-2
| 49. Arijanet Muric |
| 20. Lorenz Assignon | 2. Dara O'Shea | 33. Maxime Esteve | 3. Charlie Taylor |
| 24. Josh Cullen | 16. Sander Berge |
| 17. Lyle Foster |                          | 34. Jacob Bruun Larsen |
| 47. Wilson Odobert | 23. Datro Fofana |

Coach: Vincent Kompany

April 6, 2024 9:46 AM ET

Starting XI - Burnley

1-4-4-1-1
| 01. Jordan Pickford |
| 6. James Tarkowski | 32. Jarrad Branthwaite |
| 23. Seamus Coleman |                                  | 19. Vitali Mykolenko |
| 37. James Garner | 21. Andre Gomes |
| 18. Ashley Young |                     | 7. Dwight McNeil |
| 16. Abdoulaye Doucouré | 
| 09. Dominic Calvert-Lewin |

Coach: Sean Dyche

April 6, 2024 9:41 AM ET

Last five matches - Burnley

April 2 - Premier League: 1-1 vs Wolves

March 30 - Premier League: 2-2 vs Chelsea

March 16 - Premier League: 2-1 vs. Brentford (Won)

March 10 - Premier League: 2-2 vs West Ham

March 3 - Premier League: 0-2 vs Bournemouth (Lost)

April 6, 2024 9:36 AM ET

Last five matches - Everton

April 2 - Premier League: 1-1 vs. Newcastle

March 30 - Premier League: 2-1 vs Bournemouth (Lost)

March 9 - Premier League: 2-0 vs Manchester United (Lost)

March 2 - Premier League: 1-3 vs. West Ham (Lost)

February 24 - Premier League: 0-1 vs Brighton

April 6, 2024 9:31 AM ET

Statements - Vincent Kompany - Burnley

"I just want the team to be fearless, to attack in every game and go for it. I said before the Wolverhampton game that we had to play our hearts out and run our hearts out, and I felt we did that against Wolves, and I want to see that in every game. I want to see a team that is on their knees after the game because they are so tired, they have given everything. I want to see players who are constantly trying to score goals and be the team they can be in attack as well."

"The truth is that you're in the best league in the world and you're playing against the best players, the best teams, the best coaches, and you're doing it with a team and a group of players that sometimes are still finding their feet in that competition."

"There are things you're exposed to that you have to figure out very, very quickly. That's the nature of the challenge in this division. It's about getting the best out of your players and believing that you can get results even against opponents at that level."

April 6, 2024 9:21 AM ET

Statements - Sean Dyche (Everton Coach)

"I would say we've taken a step forward from the last two seasons. Even with this tough run, if we had 32 points, I think most people would say that's a decent step forward. Take away our points and it's a different story, and everyone seems to forget that. Unfortunately, the breach didn't happen on my watch. It wouldn't have happened under my watch, believe me, because I would have said, 'No, no, no, no, no.' The health of the club is important to me."

"I'm a custodian and I have to look after the club as best I can. I will be judged on whether I win or lose, but I know the whole club is in a better situation than when I arrived. To be honest, if someone wants to give me £200 million, I will try to spend it. But if it's 200 million at the club's expense, I'll say, 'No, you can't do that,' because in the long run it's going to hurt more than help."

"The club needs to be in a healthier position than it has been, so someone has to jump on the grenade. But I didn't think it was going to be that many. I put on my bulletproof vest and say, 'Well, here we go again'."

April 6, 2024 9:16 AM ET

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the match Everton vs Burnley on matchday 32 of the Premier League 2023-24. We invite you to follow along with us the actions of this match.

April 6, 2024 9:06 AM ET

Tune in here Everton vs Burnley Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Everton vs Burnley live match, as well as the latest information from the Goodison Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.

April 6, 2024 9:01 AM ET

April 6, 2024 8:51 AM ET

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley, the presence of Lyle Foster stands out. The 23-year-old South African striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has four goals and three assists in 17 games played, being a starter in 15 of them. He has 1291 minutes in total.

April 6, 2024 8:46 AM ET

Key player - Everton

In Everton, the presence of Abdoulaye Doucouré stands out. The 31-year-old French midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has six goals and one assist in 24 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 1980 minutes.

April 6, 2024 8:41 AM ET

Everton vs Burnley history

These two teams have met 121 times. The statistics are in favor of Everton, who have been victorious on 54 occasions, while Burnley have been victorious on 37 occasions, leaving a balance of 30 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 113 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Everton with 49 wins, while Burnley has achieved 35, for a balance of 29 draws.

If we take into account the number of times Everton have played Burnley at home in the Premier League, there are 56 matches, where the Toffees have the advantage with 32 wins over the 10 that the Vinotintos have won, and the 14 draws that have taken place.

April 6, 2024 8:36 AM ET

Burnley hoping to stay in Premier League

Burnley will play this match with a lot of pressure, as they are looking to get out of the relegation zone and with a win they would be reaching Luton's line to keep alive their hopes of staying in the Premier League. The team led by Vincent Kompany has left very good sensations from the way they have been playing, but the results have been elusive, a situation they hope to change in the last few games.

April 6, 2024 8:31 AM ET

Everton to escape from the red zone

Everton comes into this match with many worries. After the 1-1 draw in their visit to Newcastle, the team coached by Sean Dyche has the obligation to get a victory that will allow them to keep their distance from the relegation places. However, it will not be an easy task, as they are on a 13-match winless streak in the Premier League, having last celebrated against Burnley.

April 6, 2024 8:26 AM ET

The match will be played at the Goodison Park

The Everton vs Burnley match will be played at Goodison Park, located in the city of Liverpool, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1982, has a capacity for 39,000 spectators.

It is worth remembering that this is one of the last seasons of this venue, as the Toffees will move to a new stadium when the 2025-26 season begins.

April 6, 2024 8:21 AM ET

April 6, 2024 8:16 AM ET