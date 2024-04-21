With this 3-2 victory, Real Madrid is virtually the league champion after Bellingham's last-minute goal. Bellingham, who had been somewhat invisible in recent matches, decisively clinches La Liga with a goal in the 91st minute. His goal in stoppage time decided a Clásico in which Barcelona couldn't capitalize on the effects of Real Madrid's physical toll in the Champions League. Real Madrid, now 11 points ahead at the top of the table, begins to celebrate the title.

The match had no clear dominator until, with fifteen minutes remaining, Madrid equalized and pushed for the win. Ancelotti's team risked everything, as a draw would have still favored them for the remainder of the league. The spirit of the white club demands this, especially in a week so special after the penalties against Manchester City.

Barcelona took the lead twice, first from a corner headed by Christensen which Vinicius answered with a penalty goal, and later from a goal by Fermin, which Lucas Vázquez responded to just four minutes later. The Galician player, besides scoring the 2-2, forced the penalty for his team’s first goal and assisted in the third. Bellingham, not giving up on the top scorer title, punished in the stoppage time.

The Santiago Bernabéu was decked out for El Clásico and debuted its spectacular 360º video scoreboard. The start of the game was not what the fans might have expected. Madrid started poorly, with Barcelona showing more determination to reach the opposition's goal, and the worst happened for the leader.

The blaugranas struck first

It only took six minutes for the Catalan team to take the lead. While City had launched 18 corners the other day and Madrid defended them all well, Barcelona scored on their first one. Lunin misjudged the exit and Christensen scored the 0-1 with a header. The Ukrainian goalkeeper faltered just as he did in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Pep's team, showing inconsistency just four days after being the hero in Manchester.

Image Credit: FC Barcelona Twitter

Fortunately for Lunin, Madrid responded. The Whites started intercepting the ball in Barcelona's half and began creating danger. Until, in the 17th minute, Lucas Vázquez dribbled past players and drew a penalty. The Galician player made a great individual play along the goal line, first dribbling past Cancelo and then falling due to a challenge from Cubarsí, who left his foot trailing. Vinicius, who did not participate in the Champions League shootout, took the penalty and scored what is now his seventh goal in Clásicos.

With the game tied again, the pace became strange. Madrid controlled the play, but they suffered when attacked from set pieces. Each corner increased the tension among Madrid fans, and one nearly resulted in a 1-2 score. It was a phantom goal. Lamine Yamal got ahead and back-heeled at the near post. Lunin made the save, but there was a doubt whether it was on the line or with the ball fully inside the goal.

Before halftime, Lamine continued to pressure Camavinga, who was out of his natural position, and the Frenchman received a yellow card (minute 33). Vinicius, being overly generous, and Rodrygo, not very active in El Clásico, squandered a clear chance for Madrid in stoppage time. There was no time for more, as Frenkie de Jong had to be stretchered off the field with a severe ankle injury after a soft challenge on a divided ball with Valverde. Pedri came on for the Dutchman.

Image Credit: Real Madrid Twitter

Substitutions to change the course of the game

Xavi made a second substitution at the start of the second half. Without De Jong, he removed Christensen and brought in Fermín López to try to activate the Barcelona midfield. Shortly after the hour mark, the Catalan coach made two more surprising changes, removing Lewandowski and bringing on Ferran and João Félix. Raphinha was also substituted. Meanwhile, Ancelotti kept his bench unchanged.

This shake-up benefited Barça, who took the lead again on the scoreboard. Lamine shot from the corner of the box, Ferran obstructed Lunin's view, who had only a few seconds to react, and Fermín pounced on the rebound in the small box. The 1-2 score forced Ancelotti to finally look for a reaction from his own team by making substitutions: Brahim and Fran García came on for Kroos and Camavinga.

Barcelona began to believe they could revive La Liga at the Bernabéu, but you should never count Madrid out. Just four minutes after Barcelona's goal, Vinicius crossed a ball in the area which Lucas met on the other side to volley first-time and beat Ter Stegen. Tied again, and the atmosphere was heating up. With fifteen minutes left, anything could happen.

Bellingham put the icing on the cake

Vinicius missed a chance before being substituted, but there was an even clearer opportunity before stoppage time where Joselu failed to score. Madrid, for whom a draw would suffice, seemed more eager for a victory in the final moments. And that's when Bellingham's goal came. Jude, in stoppage time, latched onto a ball that Lucas played into the area that no one cleared and fired it past the goalkeeper.

Image Credit: Real Madrid Twitter

A play started by Brahim, the ball went to the right to Lucas, and the Englishman, arriving from the far post, rifled it past Ter Stegen to make the Bernabéu erupt and seal the league. A league that, with Madrid needing just seven more points to confirm it, is now heavily tilted in favor of the Whites.

Statements from Lucas Vázquez after the match on Real Madrid TV: “Spectacular. We have had a great night with our crowd, something we all deserved. We've taken a big step towards the League. The team, despite coming off a big effort in Manchester, has shown up again. We played another great game, gave it our all to win this match, giving us that advantage in the League that brings the title closer”.

“With five minutes left we were facing a free-kick against us and telling each other: ‘Let’s go for the goal, let’s win’. That’s a bit what this club and this badge represent, we always want to win, we fight to the end and we never give up. We knew today was a final for the League. We knew the team needed this victory. We achieved it, we did a great job and we are very happy”.

“Very happy to be able to help the team. Today many things went well and that’s important for everyone. I think it speaks very well of our work. We have had a very good League season, we are on a very good path. Now we just need to finish it and we are going all out”.