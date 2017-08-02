Jill Ellis names 25 players for 2017 She Believes Cup

USWNT during January 2017 training camp. | Source: Twitter.com @ussoccer_wnt

The She Believes 2017 roster has been released today. A total of 25 players has been named to the roster for the upcoming tournament that will have games taking place on March 1st, 4th, and 7th. Fans in cities of Chester, PA, Harrison, NJ, and Washington, D.C, will all help play host in this year’s tournament. The second annual event will see top-ranked teams in Germany, France, and England play against each other and the United States.

25 Player Roster by Position:



GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Julie Johnston (Chicago Red Stars), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Sarah Killion (Sky Blue FC) Rose Lavelle (Boston Breakers), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Brianna Pinto (CASL)

FORWARDS (6): Crystal Dunn (Chelsea Ladies FC), Alex Morgan (Olympique Lyonnais), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (UCLA), Amy Rodriguez (FC Kansas City), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)

Head coach Jill Ellis of the United States looks on prior to the match against Colombia at Talen Energy Stadium on April 10, 2016 | Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images

GAME DAY ROSTERS TO BE DETERMINED

Important to note that this 25 player roster is for a She Believes Cup camp. The camp is to take place in Orlando, FL before the start of the She Believes Cup tournament. Head Coach Jill Ellis will be making additional changes ahead of tournament games. Not all 25 players listed will see playing time on the pitch, as only 23 players will be making the final roster.

Returning to the She Believe Cup roster are players Klingenberg and Pugh. Both players saw significant time on the pitch for the national team throughout 2016, but have been absent from previous camps due to injury. However, some of the biggest surprises are the additions of 16-year-old Brianna Pinto (CASL), and the subtraction of long time veteran midfielder Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC).