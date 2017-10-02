Washington Spirit signs Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic

Former Washington Spirit reserve Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic will now play with the professional team in 2017. (Source: WashingtonSpirit.com)

The Washington Spirit announced this morning that they have signed former Washington Spirit Reserve goalkeeper DiDi Haracic ahead of the 2017 NWSL season. Due to league and team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Successful career so far

The goalkeeper from Loyola University Maryland finished her college career with the record for most career saves in the program in 2012. From there, she became a member of the Washington Spirit Reserves in 2013. She played in all 12 regular season games and finishing fifth in the league with a 0.580 goals against average on the season. The following year, Haracic played in the NWSL for the Western New York Flash after signing a contract with them halfway through the 2014 season. She played in one match where the Flash earned a 3-3 draw against Chicago Red Stars on August 16. The following year, she spent all of 2015 in Sweden playing for Krokom / Dvärsätts IF.

Haracic playing with the Western New York Flash in 2014. | Source: Excelle Sports

In 2016, she returned back to the states and played for the Colonial Conference Champion Spirit Reserves in the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL). The goalkeeper also earned an amateur call up for the pro Spirit team while Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé was called into national team duty.

Thoughts from Haracic and Gabarra

“First off, I want to thank the staff for giving me another opportunity to play for my home team,” Haracic said in the official press release. “I’m excited to be back with the Spirit. I’m happy to be able to say I’ll be surrounded by a great group of teammates as well as a hardworking staff. I’m looking forward to another positive season with the club.”

“DiDi has persistently invested in being a contracted player in the NWSL,” Spirit general manager and head coach Jim Gabarra shared with media. “We are pleased that we can offer her the opportunity that she has earned. DiDi has league match experience, and we are confident that she can compete for and step into a starting role.”