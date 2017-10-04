Houston Dash add forward Sarah Hagen to roster

Sarah Hagen joins the Houston Dash after being waived by the Orlando Pride last week. | Source: Orlando City Soccer Club

Today, the Houston Dash announced they have added forward Sarah Hagen to their roster a few days out from the start of the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League season. Hagen was recently waived by the Orlando Pride last week. Due to league and term policy, the details of the deal were not disclosed.

The forward was one of the first three players for the brand new Orlando Pride, who joined the NWSL in 2016. She, along with Alex Morgan and Kaylyn Kyle, were part of the Pride’s big announcement and were the original faces for the new club. She scored one goal in six appearances in the expansion club's first year with the league.

Before joining the Orlando Pride last year, Hagen spent two seasons with back-to-back champions FC Kansas City. In her time with the Blues, she helped them win both championships in 2014 and 2015. She scored eight goals in a total of 26 appearances for the club before joining the Pride.

Hagen spent two seasons with FC Kansas City. | Source: NWSL Soccer

Before even playing in the NWSL, the 27-year-old spent time in Europe where she played with German side Bayern Munich. While there, she scored 38 goals in 51 appearances. She played there from 2012 to 2013.

Hagen also has experience with the US Women’s National Team under her belt. She received her first call-up under former head coach Tom Sermanni in December of 2013, who became head coach for Orlando and brought Hagen over to the expansion team. In February of 2014, Hagen participated in the Algarve Cup for the USWNT. She made her debut in their match against Sweden.

The Houston Dash open the 2017 NWSL season on Saturday, April 15 when they host the Chicago Red Stars at BBVA Compass Stadium for the second consecutive year. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm Central Time.