Sky Blue FC names 20 players to roster

Starting 11 players from a 2016 match, some of these players were named to the 2017 roster. | Source: SkyBlueFc.com

Sky Blue FC has released their final roster for the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League season. Originally called into preseason were 32 players, with Sky Blue making 12 cuts to have the final 20 player roster.

Sky Blue finished preseason 3-0, winning against St. John’s University, University of North Carolina, and Penn State University.

Sky Blue will travel to Seattle for opening weekend of the NWSL. They will face the Seattle Reign on Saturday, April 15th, at 7:00 pm PT. In the second week of action, Sky Blue will travel to Boston to face the Boston Breakers on Sunday, April 23rd, at 4:00 pm. Sky Blue FC’s first home match in the 2017 season will take place on April 30th. Kickoff for that match is Sunday is at 6:00 pm at Yurcak Field against FC Kansas City.

Forward Tasha Kai has not yet reported as she is still in rehabilitation in Hawaii.

USA Federation player, Kelley O'Hara, was named to the 2017 Sky Blue roster. (Source: SkyBlueFc.com)

Player Roster by Position for the 2017 NWSL Season- 20/20 spots filled

Goalkeepers (2) : Caroline Casey (William and Mary), Kailen Sheridan (Clemson, FP*-CAN)

Defenders (6) : Mandy Freeman (Southern California), Kayla Mills (Southern California), Christie Rampone (Monmouth), Domi Richardson* (Missouri) Erin Simon (Syracuse), Erica Skroski (Rutgers)

Midfielders (6) : Daphne Corboz (Georgetown), Sarah Killion (UCLA), Taylor Lytle (Texas Tech), Domi Richardson (Missouri), Raquel Rodriguez (Penn State, INT’L*-CRC), Nikki Stanton (Fairfield), Madison Tiernan (Rutgers)

Forwards (7) : Kim DeCesare (Duke), Leah Galton (Hofstra, INT’L*-ENG), Maya Hayes (Penn State), Tasha Kai (Hawaii, OOM*), Sam Kerr (INT’L- AUS), McKenzie Meehan* (Boston College), Kelley O’Hara (Stanford, FP*-USA),

Key

*- pending approval from the league

FP*- Federation Player

INT’L*- International

OOM*- Out of Market



Players that started preseason with Sky Blue, but did not make the final roster are goalkeeper: Tori Corsaro, and Kristyn Shea defender: Cassidy Benintente, midfielders: Catrina Atanda, Kelly Conheeney, and Jackie Bruno, and forwards: Rachel Breton, Alexis McTamney, Erica Murphy, Danielle Schulmann, and Catherine Zimmerman.