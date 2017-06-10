Canada vs Costa Rica Live Stream, Commentary and Scores in 2017 International Friendly (0-0)

Canada 2, Costa Rica 0

Prediction: I expect this to be another easy win for Canada even with the atmosphere being slightly more nostalgic due to the retirements of so many veterans on the team. There is too much quality for Costa Rica to handle on the field and on the bench for Canada. The most they can hope for from this game is to keep the number of goals down and leave Canada without suffering a blow out game.

Projected Lineup for Costa Rica: Diaz; Saenz, Villalobos, Benavides, L. Rodriguez; Granados, Barrantes, Cruz Traña, Alvarado, Herrera; R. Rodriguez.

Projected Lineup for Canada: Labbé; Belanger, Buchanan, Zardorsky, Lawrence; Schmidt, Scott, Fleming; Leon, Sinclair, Beckie.

Canada vs Costa Rica Live Updates

The match will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada on June 11th, 2017 at 2:00 PM EST. The game will broadcast on TSN and RDS locally.

Where 'La Tricolor' have always struggled is in stopping the opposition from finding easy paths to goal. The team has simply not had enough quality or defenders playing in the higher professional leagues to be able to stop the quality that they face in North America where they regularly go up against the likes of Canada. Until that changes, I can't see how Costa Rica will stop Canada from scoring tomorrow.

Shirley Cruz Traña will look to lead by example for Costa Rica | Source: lanacion.com

Costa Rica will come into this game with no fear. No one expects them to do much against the Canadians, especially after losing so heavily on Thursday night. If anyone on the team can make a difference, it will be captain Shirley Cruz Traña. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is coming off a sterling performance in the UEFA Women's Champions League final and although she and her club teammates did not get any silverware this season, much to their disappointment, given the time and space Cruz Traña can hurt any team in front of her. Head coach Amelia Valverde will be hoping that Sky Blue FC's Raquel Rodriguez will have enough of a presence on the field to help Cruz Traña out as they look to try and defy expectations against Canada.

Canada vs Costa Rica Live Stream

Christine Sinclair's vision is still operating at a high level | Source: cbc.ca

At the other end of the team is Stephanie Labbé, who is now the first choice goalkeeper, and in front of her, young starlet Kadeisha Buchanan. These two players have been in outstanding form for both club and country and will be looking to keep a clean sheet this time out after conceding on Thursday evening in Winnipeg. Apart from Labbé and Buchanan, the Canadian backline is prone to making silly mistakes and if they are not fully prepared this time around, Costa Rica could sneak another goal or more on Sunday afternoon.

After such a strong performance in Winnpeg, Canada head into this game full of confidence and John Herdman's side continues to grow and develop since their 2016 Rio Olympics exploits. The team now has a good blend of young and old, and Herman hopes that each game they play until qualifiers for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup begin. Expected to be at heart of all that Canada does is captain and Portland Thorns FC star player Christine Sinclair. Sinclair is one of the few veterans left on the team after Sunday's game but her game intelligence and eye for goal have not faded with age. Sinclair is now surrounded by players like Janine Beckie and Jessie Fleming who continue to impress with every game they play. Those players should be enough to overcome Costa Rica in their next game.

The two teams have already played each during the week in Winnipeg where the home side, Canada came out on top with a 3-1 win. This Sunday, they will expect to do the same in Toronto and bid farewell to two of their mainstays over the last few years; Josée Bélanger, Jonelle Filigno, Robyn Gayle, Kaylyn Kyle and Lauren Sesselmann who are all retiring from international soccer.

Canada vs Costa Rica Live Score and Result

Hello and welcome to the second in the two-match series of friendlies between Canada and Costa Rica. My name is Kudzi Musarurwa and I will be your host for this match on VAVEL USA.