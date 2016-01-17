Australian Open First Round Preview: Samantha Stosur - Kristyna Pliskova

The first round of the Australian Open gets underway tomorrow on the hard courts of Melbourne. The pressing question is whether the 25th seed, Samantha Stosur can handle the pressure of home expectation, let alone the dangerous qualifier, Kristyna Pliskova.

Recent Results

Stosur comes into the Australian Open behind a couple of relatively good showings in Brisbane and Sydney, especially when you consider how difficult she finds it to manage her nerves before the home crowd. She lost a difficult three setter against Carla Suarez Navarro in Brisbane before taking out Roberta Vinci in Sydney en route to a quarter final loss to Monica Puig. Incidentally, that was the first time the Australian had reached the quarter finals there since 2005.

In contrast, Pliskova prepared in the rather low key settings of a $25,000 ITF event in Hong Kong. The Czech reached the semi finals before heading to the Australian Open qualifying where she has had to battle her way through three matches into the main draw. She scarcely survived the final round, edging the American, Sachia Vickery 7-5 in the third set.

Past Experience

As a former US Open champion and world number four, Stosur has had her fair share of impressive showings in Grand Slam events. However, she has long since failed to live up to expectations at home and has never progressed beyond the fourth round at the Australian Open. Sadly for the current world number 27, she hasn't reached that stage since 2010 though on the other hand she's suffered only three first round losses since debuting at the Australian Open in 2002.

Unlike her more celebrated twin sister, world number 11, Karolina Pliskova, Kristyna Pliskova has struggled to make her mark and even qualify for recent Grand Slam tournaments. The world number 117 has only qualified in Melbourne once before back in 2013, though she did hint at what she's capable of elsewhere when she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova en route to the third round of Wimbledon last year.

Head-to-Head

The two players in question have never met before. It seems unlikely that Stosur would choose the first round of the Australian Open as the stage to face someone she's never previously encountered. After all, the 31 year old will be nervous enough but must try and use all of her experience to overcome the challenge. As Pliskova is six feet tall, Stosur must try and use her heavy serve and forehand to outmaneuver her opponent as she can't afford to let her stand and hit. The medium paced hard courts at the Australian Open should play more slowly at night which should also work in her favor.

Pliskova has had the opportunity to acclimatize to the conditions in Melbourne during qualifying and as the underdog, has nothing to lose. The 23 year old's left handed serve could wreak havoc when sliced out-wide to Stosur's weaker backhand and if given the opportunity, her flat groundstrokes should be able to rush Stosur into errors. If she can handle the occasion, Pliskova is in a prime position to upset home hopes at the first hurdle.

Prediction: Kristyna Pliskova in three sets