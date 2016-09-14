Break Point Podcast: Episode 45 - US Open review and Davis Cup Preview

The US Open has come to a completion woith unbelievable stories emerging from both the men's and women's draws.

Joel, Ryan, Josh and Val analyze how Stan Wawrinka cemented his status as a great of tennis winning his third Grand Slam and remaining undefeated in major finals.

The panel also review how Angelique Kerber became the new world number one, dethroning Serena Williams after a record 186 weeks.



The team also look at the new rankings after the US Open, with many risers and sliders on the ATP and WTA.



Also on the agenda is the Davis Cup with the World Group semifinals taking place this weekend, along with the all important World Group playoffs.

Tune in to find out everything you need to know about the world of tennis.

