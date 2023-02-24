Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Doha

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka live coverage, as well as the latest information coming out of the Khalifa International Tennis. Watch every detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka?
If you want to watch Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka on TV your option is Tennis TV.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Bolivia: 9:30 AM
Brazil: 10:30 AM
Chile: 9:30 AM
Colombia: 8:30 AM
Ecuador: 8:30 AM
USA (ET): 10:30 AM
Spain: 15:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM
Peru: 9:30 AM
Uruguay: 9:30 AM
Venezuela: 9:30 AM
England: 14: 30 AM
Australia : 23:30 AM
India: 18:30 AM
Andy Murray takes stock of ATP Doha and his next targets
The tennis player from Great Britain commented on how he felt in the match against the French player: "I played a very passive tennis in the first set. I put a lot of balls inside at the beginning, which wasn't bad, but when he found his rhythm that wasn't enough. Muller is a very solid player from the back of the court, he moves very well and gets a lot of return inside. On slow courts like this, you can't leave the ball in the middle of the court. He forces you to run a lot. At the beginning it seemed to me a very demanding match from the physical side. At the beginning of the second set I started to take more risks, to look for more with my shots. When I did that, I saw that I controlled practically all the exchanges, hitting with more depth and more speed. I was able to go up to the net a lot and put pressure this way. I played very well in the last two sets, but in the first set you see that I look for the balance between playing offensive and aggressive but at the same time keeping it real with the way I play this sport, in the first set I didn't find that balance". About his semifinal opponent he commented the following: "He has started the year very well. Last year I trained once with him during the grass tour, and it was clear that he has great tennis. He serves very well, he hits the ball cleanly. I don't know why, but a lot of the great Czech players have that style. He hits it very hard from both sides, plays very well when he's confident. I watched some of his match today and when it all clicked he played at a fantastic level. I will have to find ways to break his rhythm and make life difficult for him, he is playing at a great level this year."
How does Jiri Lehecka arrive?
The Czech Republic player started playing the United Cup where he lost against Taylor Fritz, but won against Alexander Zverev. He then contested the Auckland ATP where he advanced through both qualifying matches, but lost to Norrie in the round of 16. In the first Grand Slam of 2023 he reached the quarterfinals where he lost in that round against finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. He won both Davis Cup matches and at the ATP Doha he defeated Dzumhur, Ruusuvory and in the quarterfinals the top seed, Rublev, after coming from behind in three sets.
How is Andy Murray coming along?
The tennis player from Great Britain closed 2022 by playing in an exhibition tournament, the Battle of the Brits, where he defeated Draper in three sets, but lost to Evans. He began 2023 by falling in the first round of the Adelaide ATP to Sebastian Korda, who reached the final of the tournament. In the Australian Open he played a good role winning the first two rounds in five sets and with comebacks included, however in the third round he was eliminated by the Spaniard Roberto Bautista. In the first match of the ATP Doha he came back against Lorenzo Sonego to overcome the first round and in the second he defeated Zverev in the tie break of the third set, he also had to come back in the quarterfinals to leave out Muller.
Background
This will be the first time in history that Andy Murray and Jiri Lehecka will meet. Andy Murray has not faced a player from the Czech Republic for quite some time, while the last time Jiri Lehecka faced a player from Great Britain was on January 20 at the Australian Open where he defeated Norrie in five sets.
Venue: The match will be played at the Khalifa International Tennis, located in Doha, Qatar, which was inaugurated in 1992 and has a capacity for 10,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Andy Murray and Jiri Lehecka meet in the semifinals of ATP Doha for a place in the final
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Andy Murray vs Jiri Lehecka at ATP Doha
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.