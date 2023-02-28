Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac?
What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac match at ATP Dubai?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
Novak Djokovic talks about his physical sensations after playing the Australian Open
As for the ATP Dubai, Novak has already won this tournament five times and this is what he says about it: "Dubai has become in the last 10 or 15 years one of the most important places and bases for tennis players, both men and women. Many players come here in the off-season, including myself. I try to take advantage of one or two weeks in December and come to play the tournament. The weather is fantastic, very international, the conditions, the facilities, everything is phenomenal. People love tennis [here]. People appreciate the tennis players here. I feel comfortable. I feel welcome. They've been very supportive in previous years when I've played in Dubai. I'm looking forward to a great atmosphere on the court, he finished.