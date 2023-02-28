Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Machac LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Dubai
Novak Djokovic talks about his physical sensations after playing the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will be again one more week as number 1 in the world and this is his 378th week where he has surpassed Stefanie Graf as the tennis player with more weeks at the top of the ATP ranking. On the feelings after the Australian Open, the Serb was sincere: "It was a challenge, I knew what I was going through and so did my team members. That makes the victory in Melbourne even bigger, because I had to face it. I didn't train a single day between matches. I just warmed up for the match and played. Luckily a great preparation before Australia and a lot of tennis. Right now, I haven't felt any pain in the last week or so. I feel good on the court, still building and getting to 100%. I'm not there yet, but it's a process."
 As for the ATP Dubai, Novak has already won this tournament five times and this is what he says about it: "Dubai has become in the last 10 or 15 years one of the most important places and bases for tennis players, both men and women. Many players come here in the off-season, including myself. I try to take advantage of one or two weeks in December and come to play the tournament. The weather is fantastic, very international, the conditions, the facilities, everything is phenomenal. People love tennis [here]. People appreciate the tennis players here. I feel comfortable. I feel welcome. They've been very supportive in previous years when I've played in Dubai. I'm looking forward to a great atmosphere on the court, he finished.

How does Tomas Machac arrive?

The Czech tennis player, who is only 22 years old, currently occupies the 130th position in the ATP ranking. He started the year by passing the qualifying round of the Adelaide ATP, but fell in the first round. In the Australian Open he was eliminated in the first round and also from the Ottignies Challenger in Belgium. His best record this year came at the Manama Challenger where he reached the quarterfinals. In the ATP Doha he could not overcome the qualifying round when he was eliminated in the final by Alexandre Muller. In Dubai he has already made it to the main draw after winning his two qualifying matches, beating Fucsovics and Arnaldi.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?

The start of 2023 for the Serbian tennis player is being sensational. He has already regained the number 1 after winning two titles. First he won the ATP Adelaide and then he took the first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. The balance of service during this 2023 is 12 wins and zero losses. He has only conceded two sets, one in the final of the Adelaide ATP against Sebastián Korda and the other in the second round of the Australian Open against Enzo Couacaud.
Background

This will be the first time in history that Novak Djokovic and Tomas Machac  will face each other;
Venue: The match will be played at the Dubai Tennis Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1996 and has a capacity of 5,000 spectators.

Preview of the match

Novak Djokovic and Tomas Machac will play in the round of 16 of the ATP Dubaacute; i in search of reaching the round of 16;
 
