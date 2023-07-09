Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz LIVE Updates: Score, and How to Watch in Wimbledon 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz?
If you want to watch the match Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz it can be followed on TV through Movistar Tennis.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
How does Hubert Hurkacz arrive?
The Polish tennis player is currently number 18 in the world at the age of 26. This year he has already won an ATP title in February at the Marseille ATP after defeating Frenchman Bonzi in the final. He then reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Dubai where he met and lost to Djokovic. He then had early eliminations at Indian Wells and ATP Miami. His participation on clay was no better either, falling in his first match at the ATP Estoril, the third at the ATP Monte Carlo, the second in Madrid and the first in Rome. At Roland Garros he was eliminated in the third round against the Peruvian Varillas in five sets, also in the first two rounds he needed five sets to advance. In the grass tour he reached the semifinals of the ATP Stuttgart where he lost against the German Struff. In the ATP Halle he was unable to beat the Dutch Griekspoor. While in Wimbledon he has been sweeping since he has won in three sets his first three matches against: Albert Ramos, Choinski and Musetti.
How is Novak Djokovic coming along?
The Serb, currently ranked No. 2 in the world and looking to regain the top of the rankings, started 2023 by winning the Adelaide ATP and then went on to win his first Grand Slam, lifting the Australian Open in his return to the tournament. At the Dubai ATP he reached the semifinals, where he ended his perfect start and cut his streak of 15 consecutive victories by suffering his first loss of the year to Daniil Medvedev. A month later he returned to the courts in his first clay court tournament, where he lost in the round of 16 to Lorenzo Musetti. In the ATP of Banja Luka he was defeated in the round of 16 by his compatriot Lajovic. Due to shoulder discomfort, he missed the Madrid Masters 1000. In Rome, where he was defending his title, he reached the quarterfinals where he was defeated by Rune. At Roland Garros he was proclaimed champion to lift his 23rd Grand Slam. He arrives after only one match on grass this year, last week at the Hurlingham Challenger where he defeated Tiafoe in three sets. At Wimbledon he has already defeated Cachin, Thompson and Wawrinka, all of them in three sets and in an easy way.
Background
Five meetings between Djokovic and Hurkacz with a favorable balance for the Serb who has won all five duels. The last time they met was this year in March in the quarterfinals of the ATP Dubai where Nole won 6-3, 7-5 in less than an hour and a half. They already know what it is to face each other in this tournament, at Wimbledon, it happened in 2019 in that case in the round of 32 where the tennis player born in Belgrade defeated the Pole in four sets in a match that exceeded three hours of duration.
The Stadium
The match will be played on Centre Court, located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the city of London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1922, has a capacity for 15,916 spectators.
Preview of the match
Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz will meet in the round of 16 at Wimbledon 2023 for a place in the quarterfinals.
