Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Brisbane
Photo: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem preview, as well as the latest information from the court of the Pat Rafter Arena.
How to watch Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem?

If you want to watch the Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match, you can follow it on TV through Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match at ATP Brisbane?

This is the start time of the match between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem on January 2, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 04:30 hrs.

Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.

Brazil: 04:30 hrs.

Chile: 02:30 hrs.

Colombia: 02:30 hrs.

Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.

Spain: 9:30 hrs.

Mexico: 2:30 hrs.

Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.

Peru: 02:30 hrs.

Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.

Greece: 10:30 hrs. 

Serbia: 9:30 hrs.

First qualifiers to the round of 32 at ATP Brisbane

Ben Shelton 3-6 7-6 3-6 Roman Safiullin 

Holger Rune 4-6 6-4 6-2 Max Purcell

Andy Murray 6-4 5-7 2-6 Grigor Dimitrov

 

News Dominic Thiem

The 30-year-old tennis player is currently 98th in the world in the ATP ranking. He has already overcome the first two qualifying matches in Brisbane where he defeated Austrian McCabe in the semifinals and in the final against Zeppieri, although the Italian took the first set, Thiem turned the score around.

 

This did not have a great 2023 where he is still not fully recovered since suffering a right wrist tear in 2021. At that time he was ranked fifth in the ATP rankings and even reached number three in the world.

 

News - Rafa Nadal

The 37-year-old tennis player returns in this 2024, after almost a year without playing. His last match of one of the best tennis players in history was on January 18, 2023 in the second round of the Australian Open where he lost against the American McDonald.


He is currently ranked number 670 in the world and his main goal is to gradually gain confidence in what may be his last year as a professional tennis player. The 2022 Roland Garros champion has been preparing and training against top level players to reach this event with strength. He returned to the courts in doubles with the experienced Marc Lopez. The Spanish pair was defeated against Purcell and Thompson by a double 6-4 in two sets, but Rafa showed a good level.

 

Background

A total of 15 clashes between Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem with a balance of nine wins for the Spaniard and six for the Austrian. The last time they met was in an official match in 2020 at the ATP Finals where Dominic Thiem won in two sets, both in the tie break. They already met in Australia in 2020, it was at the Australian Open in a four-set match where the Austrian won in four sets.

 

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Pat Rafter Arena, which was inaugurated in December 2008 and has a capacity for 5500 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem will meet in the match corresponding to the Brisbane ATP Brisbane round of 32
