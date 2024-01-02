Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch ATP Brisbane

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem
How to watch Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match at ATP Brisbane?
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
First qualifiers to the round of 32 at ATP Brisbane
Holger Rune 4-6 6-4 6-2 Max Purcell
Andy Murray 6-4 5-7 2-6 Grigor Dimitrov
A tough battle in Brisbane to start the year but the No.2 seed @GrigorDimitrov gets it done!#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/zi6cx1tTNu— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 1, 2024
Rune Recovers! 👏— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 1, 2024
No.1 seed @holgerrune2003 comes back from set down to defeat Purcell 4-6 6-4 6-2#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/h0jjuHHMZI
Down goes the No.3 seed 💪— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 1, 2024
Roman Safiullin defeats Shelton 6-3 6-7 6-3 to reach R2!@BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/HBL7BU6acY
News Dominic Thiem
This did not have a great 2023 where he is still not fully recovered since suffering a right wrist tear in 2021. At that time he was ranked fifth in the ATP rankings and even reached number three in the world.
News - Rafa Nadal
He is currently ranked number 670 in the world and his main goal is to gradually gain confidence in what may be his last year as a professional tennis player. The 2022 Roland Garros champion has been preparing and training against top level players to reach this event with strength. He returned to the courts in doubles with the experienced Marc Lopez. The Spanish pair was defeated against Purcell and Thompson by a double 6-4 in two sets, but Rafa showed a good level.
