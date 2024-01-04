Rafa Nadal vs Jason Kubler LIVE: Score Updates and Stream Info and How To Watch ATP Brisbane
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:30 PM10 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Rafa Nadal vs Jason Kubler

In a few moments we will share with you the Rafa Nadal vs Jason Kubler preview, as well as the latest information from the court of the Pat Rafter Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:25 PM15 minutes ago

How to watch Rafa Nadal vs Jason Kubler?

If you want to watch the Rafa Nadal vs Jason Kubler match, you can follow it on TV through Tennis TV.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

3:20 PM20 minutes ago

What time is the Rafa Nadal vs Jason Kubler match at ATP Brisbane?

This is the start time of the match between Rafa Nadal and Jason Kubler on January 4, 2024 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 04:30 hrs.

Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.

Brazil: 04:30 hrs.

Chile: 02:30 hrs.

Colombia: 02:30 hrs.

Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.

Spain: 9:30 hrs.

Mexico: 2:30 hrs.

Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.

Peru: 02:30 hrs.

Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.

Greece: 10:30 hrs. 

Serbia: 9:30 hrs.

3:15 PM25 minutes ago

How was Rafa Nadal's return?

His return to the court in an ATP singles match was fascinating. It is true that the Spanish tennis player lacked some rhythm, but something more than normal, after almost a year without competing. He left flashes of before he left with good points even at the net. It cost him the first games to score points to the rest, but little by little he improved. Before the tie-break he managed to break to take the first set. 

 

After that blow to Dominic Thiem cost him recover and came out to bite Rafa Nadal, who did not waste the bad start of set of his rival and s put with a 3-0. He broke again in the sixth game to close the match on serve. Only conceded 11 points in the second set the Manacor.

 

 

3:10 PM30 minutes ago

News - Jason Kubler

The 30-year-old Australian tennis player is ranked 102nd in the world. 

 

He had not played since August 29 where he had to withdraw in the US Open against Arnaldi. He also closed the year with three consecutive defeats. 

 

In the first round of the ATP Brisbane he faced Karatsev, world number 35. The Australian took the first set 6-4, but lost in the tie break of the second. Before the start of the third set, the Russian player retired due to discomfort and allowed Jason Kubler to advance to the next round.

 

3:05 PM35 minutes ago

News - Rafa Nadal

Rafa Nadal has returned to action almost a year later. With 37 years he returns in this 2024, after almost a year without playing. His last match of one of the best tennis players in history was on January 18, 2023 in the second round of the Australian Open where he lost to American McDonald.

He is currently ranked number 670 in the world and his main goal is to gradually gain confidence in what may be his last year as a professional tennis player. The 2022 Roland Garros champion has been preparing and training against top level players to reach this event with strength. After returning to the courts in doubles with the experienced Marc Lopez. The Spanish pair was defeated against Purcell and Thompson by a double 6-4 in two sets, but Rafa showed a good level. In singles it was Dominic Thiem his rival in a duel where the sensations were very positive and also took the victory in two sets.

 

3:00 PM40 minutes ago

Background

This will be the first time in history that Rafa Nadal and Jason Kubler will meet in a match. Since May 2023 Kubler had not faced a Spaniard in Rome where Bernabe Zapata defeated him in two sets. While Rafa Nadal also lost the last time he faced an Australian tennis player, it was in January 2023 in the United Cup where he lost in three sets to Alex de Miñaur.
2:55 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Pat Rafter Arena, which was inaugurated in December 2008 and has a capacity for 5500 spectators.

 

2:50 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Rafa Nadal and Jason Kubler will meet this Thursday, January 4, 2024 in the second round of the ATP Brisbane.
2:45 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Rafa Nadal vs Jason Kubler at ATP Brisbane

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo