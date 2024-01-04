Rafa Nadal vs Jason Kubler LIVE: Score Updates and Stream Info and How To Watch ATP Brisbane

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Rafa Nadal vs Jason Kubler match at ATP Brisbane?
Argentina: 04:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:30 hrs.
Brazil: 04:30 hrs.
Chile: 02:30 hrs.
Colombia: 02:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:30 hrs.
Spain: 9:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 hrs.
Peru: 02:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 03:30 hrs.
Greece: 10:30 hrs.
Serbia: 9:30 hrs.
How was Rafa Nadal's return?
After that blow to Dominic Thiem cost him recover and came out to bite Rafa Nadal, who did not waste the bad start of set of his rival and s put with a 3-0. He broke again in the sixth game to close the match on serve. Only conceded 11 points in the second set the Manacor.
Guess who's back? 🥶— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 2, 2024
The best points as @RafaelNadal secured a memorable comeback win over Dominic Thiem! pic.twitter.com/NnE9K0BJ1W
News - Jason Kubler
He had not played since August 29 where he had to withdraw in the US Open against Arnaldi. He also closed the year with three consecutive defeats.
In the first round of the ATP Brisbane he faced Karatsev, world number 35. The Australian took the first set 6-4, but lost in the tie break of the second. Before the start of the third set, the Russian player retired due to discomfort and allowed Jason Kubler to advance to the next round.
News - Rafa Nadal
He is currently ranked number 670 in the world and his main goal is to gradually gain confidence in what may be his last year as a professional tennis player. The 2022 Roland Garros champion has been preparing and training against top level players to reach this event with strength. After returning to the courts in doubles with the experienced Marc Lopez. The Spanish pair was defeated against Purcell and Thompson by a double 6-4 in two sets, but Rafa showed a good level. In singles it was Dominic Thiem his rival in a duel where the sensations were very positive and also took the victory in two sets.
