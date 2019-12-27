West Ham United vs Leicester City Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Premier League Match 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Stay tuned
That's it for now, but live commentary will resume around one hour before kick-off as we bring you the team news.
Leicester City team news
Matty James is still the only absentee, although Brendan Rodgers could rest some key players amid a very concentrated schedule.
West Ham team news
Winston Reid and Jack Wilshere remain sidelined but Łukasz Fabiański and David Martin are back and reportedly fit enough to play.
Aaron Cresswell is out with a yellow-card suspension and is likely to be replaced by Arthur Masuaku.
Aaron Cresswell is out with a yellow-card suspension and is likely to be replaced by Arthur Masuaku.
Leicester City's form
In their previous two games, Leicester had to face the best two English sides in Manchester City and Liverpool FC, losing both. Despite that, their record has been fantastic and has been a great part thanks to Jamie Vardy's form.
In their previous match, the Foxes lost 0-4 to league leaders Liverpool.
Leicester currently sit second in the Premier League table.
In their previous match, the Foxes lost 0-4 to league leaders Liverpool.
Leicester currently sit second in the Premier League table.
West Ham's form
West Ham are sitting only one point above the relegation zone and face a very tough test which might see them drop below the line.
In their previous match, the Hammers fell short losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace, with Robert Snodgrass scoring their only goal.
West Ham currently sit 17th in the Premier League table.
In their previous match, the Hammers fell short losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace, with Robert Snodgrass scoring their only goal.
West Ham currently sit 17th in the Premier League table.
This will be West Ham's second game in two days after a two-week break as their last week's game against Liverpool has been rescheduled for late January 2020.
The West Ham United vs Leicester City match will be played at the London Stadium in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 5:30 GMT.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of this matchday 19 fixture in the Premier League: West Ham United vs Leicester City. Stay tuned for a pre-game analysis followed by live updates when the match kicks off at 5:30 GMT.