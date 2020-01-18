Burnley vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Get involved…
Remember, kick-off from Turf Moor is set to come at 2pm. If you want to get involved in the conversation ahead of the match over on Twitter. You can find us at @VAVEL.
Leicester Team News
Wilfred Ndidi could be set to return sooner rather than later having returned to training but the clash with Burnley is likely to come too soon. Meanwhile, defender Wes Morgan is also back out on the grass having suffered a groin injury in the recent FA Cup win against Wigan Athletic.
Burnley Team News
Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are both ruled out for the hosts and will play no part in the game. However, a key trio could be set to return. Jay Rodriguez and Robbie Brady have previously been ruled out through illness and a calf injury but should recover. Meanwhile, Chris Wood has suffered a broken nose but should be cleared to play.
Dyche on Leicester…
With 12 positions currently separating the two sides in the Premier League table, it could be said that there is quite a difference between the quality of the two teams. However, Burnley boss Dyche believes that they are closer in reality. He said: “They are a good side. We are on a tough run of form but I don’t think they are naive enough to think it is turn up and get the business done. We are not a million miles away.”
Rodgers on Burnley…
Despite the Clarets’ horrendous recent run in the Premier League, Leicester boss Rodgers is still aware of the threat that they pose. Talking his pre-match press conference, he said: “There’s still a very dangerous team. When we played them here, it was a close game. They will always test you. We know we have to be much better than last week.”
What happened last time?
It was a dramatic meeting the last time the two came together at Turf Moor. Harry Maguire was sent off after just four minutes but despite being down to ten men, Leicester took the lead through a tremendous free-kick from James Maddison. Dwight McNeil equalised for the hosts but Leicester were not to be denied as captain Wes Morgan nodded in a 90th minute winner at the back post.
Slight slip for Leicester
Elsewhere, Brendan Rodgers’ troops have gone slightly off the boil in recent week. Having enjoyed a tremendous first-half of the campaign, the Foxes’ charge for a Champions League place took another blow last week with a poor 2-1 loss against Southampton. A victory at Turf Moor would be a great start in getting their season back on track.
Wins Needed for the Clarets
It would be fair to say that both sides will be extremely keen to pick up the three points on Sunday having each gone through a rough patch recently. Sean Dyche’s Clarets have lost seven out of their last nine Premier League games, falling to defeat in each of their last four matches following the 3-0 loss to Chelsea. As a matter of fact, they have not managed to score a single league goal since before Christmas. As a result, they are now only three points clear of the drop zone so a win would be crucial in avoiding getting dragged into the relegation zone.
Welcome!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to VAVEL UK’s coverage of Burnley vs Leicester City at Turf Moor. It’s been a tremendous weekend of Premier League football so far so let’s hope that this match lives up to the rest of the entertainment. Kick-off is coming up at 2pm – stick with us for all of the build-up and coverage.