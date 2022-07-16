As It Happened: Late winner from Mount snatches win for Chelsea against Club America

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks for following!
All the best photos
The key stats from the game
Shots: 19-7
On Target: 8-0
Possession: 64%-36%
Corners: 7-5
Fouls: 15-13
Yellow Cards: 3-2
Excellent support all round
Thank you, Las Vegas! 😎#BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/PS7yzxHLg4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2022
Match Summary
It was a first half sparse of many clear-cut opportunities, with only Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva having any notable attempts on goal before the halfway point.
The changes at the break brought a new pace to the game though, with Timo Werner putting the Blues ahead, only for an unfortunate Reece James own goal to level things up.
A draw seemed to be the inevitable result, until Mason Mount got hold of the ball just outside the box and unleashed a fierce strike past the goalkeeper, winning it late on for Chelsea.
Mount's fantastic late goal seals the win! 😁— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2022
🔵 2-1 🟡 | #FCSeries pic.twitter.com/4SqD0cVUHz
Player of the Match: Mason Mount
But, in truth, there can only really be one winner and that's Mason Mount, because Chelsea have his excellent strike to thank for them winning this game.
FULL TIME: Chelsea 2-1 Club America
It was a fairly quiet first 45 minutes, as the Blues looked to get settled into the game, with the best chances coming for Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva, but it remained goalless at half time.
An entirely new eleven brought on at the break changed the game though, and while it seemed like it may end in a frustrating draw, a stunner from Mason Mount meant it was a successful start to the 2022/23 campaign for the Blues.
90: Chelsea 2-1 Club America
87: Chelsea 2-1 Club America
Not long left in this one now.
85: Chelsea 2-1 Club America
Very, very special from Mason Mount.
GOAL!: Chelsea 2-1 Club America
The move starts with a pinpoint ball from James to Alonso, who finds Mount in space on the edge of the box.
He wriggles away from a couple of defenders before letting fly from outside the area with an absolutely beautiful strike, finding the bottom corner superbly.
77: Chelsea 1-1 Club America
72: Chelsea 1-1 Club America
Emerson puts in a delicious cross towards Christian Pulisic, playing in his home country, but the winger is unable to get his header on target.
70: Chelsea 1-1 Club America
Batshuayi in particular appears to be a frequent offender of slashing at the ball when it comes to him...
64: Chelsea 1-1 Club America
Can they bounce back and push to go ahead once more?
GOAL!: Chelsea 1-1 Club America
It's a defensive disaster for Chelsea, as Reece James passes back towards Marcus Bettinelli, but the 'keeper isn't where James thought he was.
The ball trickles into the back of the net, and we're level again at the Allegiant Stadium.
59: Chelsea 1-0 Club America
Now it's just a case of seeing whether they can get any more.
GOAL!: Chelsea 1-0 Club America
It's been coming ever since this second half got underway, and it's a silky move too, as Jorginho played a pass over the top to Reece James, who in turn put a cross in towards the middle of the box.
Timo Werner met the ball and it was saved at first, but he smashed home the rebound, putting the Blues ahead, at long last.
54: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
50: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
46: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
Host of changes for the Blues
Back underway and Chelsea have made 11 changes at the break. 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2022
Starting XI: Bettinelli, James, Azpilicueta, Ampadu, Emerson, Alonso, Mount, Jorginho, Pulisic, Batshuayi, Werner.
🔵 0-0 🟡 [46] #FCSeries
Excellent support for Club America in Las Vegas
The banner has made it to the States...
HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
Perhaps due to a lack of match experience so far, there hasn't been much of a flow to the game as of yet.
Of course, there have been chances, most notably Havertz and Silva, but it remains goalless at the break.
41: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
Somehow, we're still level here.
39: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
Nothing to separate them so far with not much time left until the break.
33: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
28: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
Conor Gallagher gallops up the middle of the pitch before finding Havertz with a sublime through ball, but the German pushes his effort over the bar.
23: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
Kenedy cuts inside on the right of the penalty area, before unleashing a strike that looks to be heading for the top left corner, but it goes inches wide of the post.
Best effort so far.
20: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
14: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
9: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
5: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
3: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
KICK OFF: Chelsea 0-0 Club America
Players coming out the tunnel
Getting close to kick-off
Club America warming up
CAlentamiento Águila 🦅 #SomosAmérica pic.twitter.com/ZQSNDUTZTX — Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 17, 2022
Club America Team
𝗡𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝟭𝟭 🦅— Club América (@ClubAmerica) July 17, 2022
13 | 🇲🇽 @yosoy8a 🧤©️
3 | 🇲🇽 Jorge Sánchez
4 | 🇺🇾 @Seba4Caceres
5 | 🇵🇪 Pedro Aquino
6 | 🇲🇽 @jona2santos
8 | 🇪🇸 @Alvaro10fidalgo
18 | 🇵🇾 @bruvaldez
19 | 🇲🇽 @Miguel_layun
21 | 🇲🇽 @HenryMartinM
25 | 🇲🇽 @jurgendammr25
205 | 🇲🇽 Mauricio Reyes pic.twitter.com/wdfKWOAdyx
Fans begin to arrive
Blues head out to warm up
Time to get warm! 🤝#BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/5GR4wNx8Iu — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2022
Kepa out warming up
Mix of old and new for the Blues
Ben Chilwell makes his first start since November 2021 when he picked up an ACL injury, while Callum Hudson-Odoi also returns to the team for the first time in months.
Of course, the teams are likely to change quite regularly throughout the game, but it's good to see those two names back in the side.
Club America Starting XI
Chelsea Starting XI
Here's how Chelsea line-up this evening in Las Vegas! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #FCSeries pic.twitter.com/HauSzO8KHp— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2022
Team news in five!
The venue for tonight…
Tonight’s setting. 🏟 #FCSeries pic.twitter.com/BY2fpi5ihf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 17, 2022
Koulibaly training already
Down to work! 💪#KoulibalyIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/RyZBXXDkA9— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 16, 2022
Chelsea’s Pre-Season Schedule
First up is Charlotte FC, which is being played on Wednesday night in, unsurprisingly, Charlotte, North Carolina.
Then it’s a London derby with a twist, as Chelsea and Arsenal go head to head in the Florida Cup. No prizes for guessing where that one takes place.
Finally, there is a game scheduled away at the home of Udinese, with the Italian side set to be the opponents in the final warm-up game for Tuchel’s team before the new season begins on 6 August.
Welcome!
It’s an absolutely ungodly hour in the UK right now, but there’s action from the Blues to keep you occupied through the night, so sit back and enjoy this live blog.
Tune in here for Chelsea vs Club America
Do not miss a detail of the match Chelsea vs Club America live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
South Africa: 5:00 AM
Australia (Sydney): 2:00 PM
Japan: 12:00 PM
USA (New York): 10:00 PM
Our next stop: Vegas! 📌 #BluesInTheUSA pic.twitter.com/OyvwwahqXe— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 15, 2022
What time does the game kick-off?
Speaking of kick-off, the match itself is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 AM BST, meaning it will be a late night for those watching back home in the UK.
Chelsea vs Club America Prediction
However, with it being so early in pre-season still, it may not be as comfortable as some are predicting, with the Mexican side likely to be sharper thanks to the three league games they have already played.
Therefore, while a Blues’ win does still seem like the most probable outcome, I’m going to go with a fairly conservative prediction of 2-1 to Chelsea in this game.
Latest games between Chelsea and Club America
That said, there have been a couple of previous meetings - the most recent came in 2009, when they faced off in a pre-season friendly in Texas that the Blues won 2-0
A couple of years before that game, the sides faced off in California, with Chelsea also coming out on top in that fixture too, by the slightly tighter margin of 2-1 instead that time.
Key Player from Club America - Jonathan Rodriguez
The 29-year-old was the most expensive arrival for the team this summer, costing just under £5 million when he arrived from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr back in June.
He scored on his first appearance for the club, though it came in a 3-2 defeat to Monterrey on the second matchday of the league season, so he’ll want to add to that tally soon, potentially in this upcoming match.
Key Player from Chelsea - Raheem Sterling
Having been at Manchester City for seven years, the winger has now returned to his native London, though he may be in line to make his debut across the pond, in Las Vegas no less.
Whether he’ll actually start the game remains to be seen, but it seems likely he’ll at least appear from the bench, where he’ll be determined to make a good impression on his first appearance for the club.
Probable line-ups of Club America
- Club America manager Fernando Ortiz is expected to rotate his squad somewhat for this game, it coming after the start of their league campaign
- It could be an opportunity to see some players that haven’t featured quite as heavily so far this season
- There are no suspensions due to this being a pre-season friendly match
Predicted XI
Ochoa; Layun, Lara, Caceres, Fuentes; Aquino, J. dos Santos; Zendejas, D. Valdes, Vinas; Rodriguez
Probable line-ups of Chelsea
- New signing from Manchester CityRaheem Sterling could be in line to start, depending on Tuchel’s plans for the forward
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante will both be absent, having not travelled on the tour due to their Covid-19 vaccination status
- Also unavailable will be Armando Broja who has yet to link up with the squad, but is expected to fly out to the States next week
Predicted XI
Mendy; Sarr, Silva, Chalobah; James, Kovacic, Gallagher, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic
Who is the referee and his assistants?
Club America: Chance To Impress
Formed all the way back in 1916, the club have won more Mexican top flight titles than any other team, with 13 domestic league trophies to their name, as well as six Copa Mexico triumphs, the national cup in the country.
That said, they haven’t won a major trophy since 2019, so they, like the Blues, will be hoping that this year they can fight for the title once more, with a test against one of Europe’s top sides excellent preparation for doing so.
In fact, the Mexican giants have already begun their campaign, playing three matches so far, yielding fairly mixed results - one win, one draw and one loss - so Fernando Ortiz’ team will need to improve against Tuchel’s team.
Chelsea: Getting Going Again
Of course, with it being a friendly, there are likely to be a whole host of players on show, with managers often rotating heavily between halves, even going as far as changing the entire eleven on the pitch.
The west London side have been out in the United States for around a week now, training in Los Angeles for most of that time, so they have been together as a squad for a little while.
Of course, this season they’ll be hoping to be more competitive challengers to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, as they look to improve on their third place finish in the English top flight in the previous campaign.
The match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium
It’s a very modern stadium, having only opened in July 2020, but it has already hosted some huge events, including the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, which the United States won, beating Mexico 1-0 after extra time in August 2021.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2022 Pre-Season Friendly match: Chelsea vs Club America live updates!
It’s the first game of pre-season for the English side, with Thomas Tuchel looking out for any standout performers ahead of the new Premier League season, which starts in under a month’s time.
Thanks for joining me today, I’ve been Noah Robson and I’ll hopefully see you again soon here on VAVEL!