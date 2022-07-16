As It Happened: Late winner from Mount snatches win for Chelsea against Club America

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 16: Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Preseason Friendly match between Chelsea and Club America at Allegiant Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

05:1515 days ago

Thanks for following!

That brings to a close this live page covering Chelsea vs Club America in their pre-season friendly, where the Blues came out on top thanks to a stunner from Mason Mount.

Thanks for joining me today, I’ve been Noah Robson and I’ll hopefully see you again soon here on VAVEL!

05:1115 days ago

All the best photos

05:0715 days ago

The key stats from the game

Chelsea 2-1 Club America

Shots: 19-7

On Target: 8-0

Possession: 64%-36%

Corners: 7-5

Fouls: 15-13

Yellow Cards: 3-2

05:0315 days ago

Excellent support all round

04:5915 days ago

Match Summary

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea defeated Fernando Ortiz’s Club America 2-1 in their first pre-season outing of the season at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It was a first half sparse of many clear-cut opportunities, with only Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva having any notable attempts on goal before the halfway point.

The changes at the break brought a new pace to the game though, with Timo Werner putting the Blues ahead, only for an unfortunate Reece James own goal to level things up.

A draw seemed to be the inevitable result, until Mason Mount got hold of the ball just outside the box and unleashed a fierce strike past the goalkeeper, winning it late on for Chelsea.

04:5515 days ago

Player of the Match: Mason Mount

There are a few candidates from the Blues to be player of the match in this one, with Reece James and Conor Gallagher both putting in excellent performances.

But, in truth, there can only really be one winner and that's Mason Mount, because Chelsea have his excellent strike to thank for them winning this game.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 16: Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Preseason Friendly match between Chelsea and Club America at Allegiant Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
04:5215 days ago

FULL TIME: Chelsea 2-1 Club America

The referee brings the game to a close and it’s a win in the first game of pre-season for Thomas Tuchel and his team at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It was a fairly quiet first 45 minutes, as the Blues looked to get settled into the game, with the best chances coming for Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva, but it remained goalless at half time.

An entirely new eleven brought on at the break changed the game though, and while it seemed like it may end in a frustrating draw, a stunner from Mason Mount meant it was a successful start to the 2022/23 campaign for the Blues.

04:4915 days ago

90: Chelsea 2-1 Club America

Three minutes of added time to come in Las Vegas.
04:4615 days ago

87: Chelsea 2-1 Club America

Almost a third for Chelsea as Emerson sees his effort whistle wide of the post.

Not long left in this one now.

04:4415 days ago

85: Chelsea 2-1 Club America

Watching that goal back, it really is quite something, regardless of whether it's a pre-season match or not.

Very, very special from Mason Mount.

04:4115 days ago

GOAL!: Chelsea 2-1 Club America

What a goal that is!

The move starts with a pinpoint ball from James to Alonso, who finds Mount in space on the edge of the box.

He wriggles away from a couple of defenders before letting fly from outside the area with an absolutely beautiful strike, finding the bottom corner superbly.

04:3615 days ago

77: Chelsea 1-1 Club America

Club America are just growing back into this one a little bit, and while they haven't had any clear chances yet in this second half, the Blues do need to ensure they don't push too many forwards and leave themselves exposed at the back.
04:3215 days ago

72: Chelsea 1-1 Club America

Big chance!

Emerson puts in a delicious cross towards Christian Pulisic, playing in his home country, but the winger is unable to get his header on target.

04:2915 days ago

70: Chelsea 1-1 Club America

It's getting oddly desperate for Chelsea, who are controlling the ball quite easily, but not keeping their composure when it comes to taking shots on.

Batshuayi in particular appears to be a frequent offender of slashing at the ball when it comes to him...

04:2315 days ago

64: Chelsea 1-1 Club America

That's a really frustrating goal for Chelsea to concede, with it being entirely unavoidable from their point of view.

Can they bounce back and push to go ahead once more?

04:1915 days ago

GOAL!: Chelsea 1-1 Club America

Oh dear.

It's a defensive disaster for Chelsea, as Reece James passes back towards Marcus Bettinelli, but the 'keeper isn't where James thought he was.

The ball trickles into the back of the net, and we're level again at the Allegiant Stadium.

05:56a few seconds ago

59: Chelsea 1-0 Club America

That's just what Chelsea deserved as they have looked much better since coming back out for the second 45 minutes.

Now it's just a case of seeing whether they can get any more.

04:1415 days ago

GOAL!: Chelsea 1-0 Club America

There's the breakthrough!

It's been coming ever since this second half got underway, and it's a silky move too, as Jorginho played a pass over the top to Reece James, who in turn put a cross in towards the middle of the box.

Timo Werner met the ball and it was saved at first, but he smashed home the rebound, putting the Blues ahead, at long last.

04:1215 days ago

54: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

Michy Batshuayi has an effort but it goes high over the bar - Chelsea are going to need to do better than that.
04:0815 days ago

50: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

Already the tempo feels higher with these players on the pitch for Chelsea, with some excellent passing moves taking place throughout the team.
04:0415 days ago

46: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

With those substitutions now having taken place, we are back underway once more.
04:0315 days ago

Host of changes for the Blues

As expected, it's a brand new eleven for the second half for Tuchel's side.
03:5815 days ago

Excellent support for Club America in Las Vegas

03:5215 days ago

The banner has made it to the States...

03:4615 days ago

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

That brings to a close the first half at the Allegiant Stadium, and it's fair to say that it's not exactly been a classic so far.

Perhaps due to a lack of match experience so far, there hasn't been much of a flow to the game as of yet.

Of course, there have been chances, most notably Havertz and Silva, but it remains goalless at the break.

03:4215 days ago

41: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

Moments after that previous post, there's a big chance for Chelsea, as Thiago Silva gets his head on a Hakim Ziyech free kick, forcing the goalkeeper into a brilliant acrobatic save.

Somehow, we're still level here.

03:3915 days ago

39: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

It's all a bit stop-start in this one, with various fouls being given away across the pitch by both teams.

Nothing to separate them so far with not much time left until the break.

03:3315 days ago

33: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

Not a whole lot of action happening at the moment, with both teams showing signs of a little rustiness - slightly surprising given Club America have already played three league games this season.
03:2815 days ago

28: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

Havertz has to score.

Conor Gallagher gallops up the middle of the pitch before finding Havertz with a sublime through ball, but the German pushes his effort over the bar.

03:2415 days ago

23: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

So close to an opener!

Kenedy cuts inside on the right of the penalty area, before unleashing a strike that looks to be heading for the top left corner, but it goes inches wide of the post.

Best effort so far.

03:2015 days ago

20: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

Top class defending from the recently returned Ben Chilwell, as he holds his own in a one-on-one against Damm.
03:1415 days ago

14: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

Malang Sarr shuts down a potential Club America counter attack with an excellent slide tackle, but it's the Mexican team who look brighter now.
03:0915 days ago

9: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

Hakim Ziyech goes for goal from a free kick which is very far out indeed, and he almost finds the back of the net, if not for Ochoa getting across to keep it out.
03:0515 days ago

5: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

First effort on goal and it's from Club America, as Sanchez has a go but it's saved by Kepa.
03:0315 days ago

3: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

Jurgen Damm picks up an early booking for a foul on Kenedy - someone whose future at Chelsea remains uncertain.
03:0015 days ago

KICK OFF: Chelsea 0-0 Club America

The referee blows his whistle and we have begun at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
02:5715 days ago

Players coming out the tunnel

The players are emerging from their respective dressing rooms now, meaning we are just moments away from this match getting underway.
02:5115 days ago

Getting close to kick-off

We're a little under 10 minutes away from this game getting underway, so stay right here for all the latest updates!
02:4515 days ago

Club America warming up

02:3915 days ago

Club America Team

Around 40 minutes later than expected, we can finally bring you the Club America starting eleven for this one.
02:3315 days ago

Fans begin to arrive

There's plenty of support out in Las Vegas, not just for the Blues but also for Club America too.

02:2715 days ago

Blues head out to warm up

02:2115 days ago

Kepa out warming up

The goalkeeper is getting ready for his first pre-season match...
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 16: Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea warms up prior to the Preseason Friendly match between Chelsea and Club America at Allegiant Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
02:1515 days ago

Mix of old and new for the Blues

It's a varying team in terms of experience for Thomas Tuchel's side, with the manager's priority, as he explained before the game, being fitness above all else.

Ben Chilwell makes his first start since November 2021 when he picked up an ACL injury, while Callum Hudson-Odoi also returns to the team for the first time in months.

Of course, the teams are likely to change quite regularly throughout the game, but it's good to see those two names back in the side.

02:0915 days ago

Club America Starting XI

Nothing in yet from the Mexican side but we'll bring you their team news as soon as we get it.
02:0315 days ago

Chelsea Starting XI

Here’s the Blues’ team…
01:5515 days ago

Team news in five!

We’ll have the team news from both sides for you in five minutes’ time (or as soon as it comes in!).
01:4915 days ago

The venue for tonight…

01:4315 days ago

Koulibaly training already

New signing Kalidou Koulibaly won’t feature tonight but he’s already training in the gym…
01:3615 days ago

Chelsea’s Pre-Season Schedule

After this game, Chelsea will remain out in America for a little longer, with two more pre-season games set to be played across the pond over the next week or so.

First up is Charlotte FC, which is being played on Wednesday night in, unsurprisingly, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Then it’s a London derby with a twist, as Chelsea and Arsenal go head to head in the Florida Cup. No prizes for guessing where that one takes place.

Finally, there is a game scheduled away at the home of Udinese, with the Italian side set to be the opponents in the final warm-up game for Tuchel’s team before the new season begins on 6 August.

01:3015 days ago

Welcome!

Good morning / evening / whatever time it is where you are and welcome to this live coverage of Chelsea’s opening pre-season game which is taking place in the famous Las Vegas.

It’s an absolutely ungodly hour in the UK right now, but there’s action from the Blues to keep you occupied through the night, so sit back and enjoy this live blog.

01:1416 days ago

01:1316 days ago

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

India: 8:30 AM

South Africa: 5:00 AM

Australia (Sydney): 2:00 PM

Japan: 12:00 PM

USA (New York): 10:00 PM

01:1316 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

This game is set to be shown live on Chelsea’s website and official app for viewers in a whole host of countries, with coverage of the game set to start near kick-off.

Speaking of kick-off, the match itself is scheduled to get underway at 3:00 AM BST, meaning it will be a late night for those watching back home in the UK.

01:1316 days ago

Chelsea vs Club America Prediction

When looking at the quality of each of these teams, as well as their respective budgets for transfers, it may seem that there could only be one winner in this one, with Chelsea the obvious favourites.

However, with it being so early in pre-season still, it may not be as comfortable as some are predicting, with the Mexican side likely to be sharper thanks to the three league games they have already played.

Therefore, while a Blues’ win does still seem like the most probable outcome, I’m going to go with a fairly conservative prediction of 2-1 to Chelsea in this game.

01:1316 days ago

Latest games between Chelsea and Club America

Coming from two different continents on almost opposite sides of the world, it’s probably not much of a surprise to hear that these two teams haven’t met one another particularly often in the past.

That said, there have been a couple of previous meetings - the most recent came in 2009, when they faced off in a pre-season friendly in Texas that the Blues won 2-0

A couple of years before that game, the sides faced off in California, with Chelsea also coming out on top in that fixture too, by the slightly tighter margin of 2-1 instead that time.

01:1216 days ago

Key Player from Club America - Jonathan Rodriguez

As for Club America, while there hasn’t been a signing with quite as much prestige as the aforementioned Sterling, the recruitment of Jonathan Rodriguez was fairly significant..

The 29-year-old was the most expensive arrival for the team this summer, costing just under £5 million when he arrived from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr back in June.

He scored on his first appearance for the club, though it came in a 3-2 defeat to Monterrey on the second matchday of the league season, so he’ll want to add to that tally soon, potentially in this upcoming match.

01:1216 days ago

Key Player from Chelsea - Raheem Sterling

For the English side, there’s only really one player that can be picked out as the key player following this week’s transfer news, and that’s their new signing Raheem Sterling.

Having been at Manchester City for seven years, the winger has now returned to his native London, though he may be in line to make his debut across the pond, in Las Vegas no less.

Whether he’ll actually start the game remains to be seen, but it seems likely he’ll at least appear from the bench, where he’ll be determined to make a good impression on his first appearance for the club.

01:1216 days ago

Probable line-ups of Club America

Team News of Club America
  • Club America manager Fernando Ortiz is expected to rotate his squad somewhat for this game, it coming after the start of their league campaign
  • It could be an opportunity to see some players that haven’t featured quite as heavily so far this season
  • There are no suspensions due to this being a pre-season friendly match

Predicted XI

Ochoa; Layun, Lara, Caceres, Fuentes; Aquino, J. dos Santos; Zendejas, D. Valdes, Vinas; Rodriguez

01:1216 days ago

Probable line-ups of Chelsea

Team News of Chelsea
  • New signing from Manchester CityRaheem Sterling could be in line to start, depending on Tuchel’s plans for the forward
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kante will both be absent, having not travelled on the tour due to their Covid-19 vaccination status
  • Also unavailable will be Armando Broja who has yet to link up with the squad, but is expected to fly out to the States next week

Predicted XI

Mendy; Sarr, Silva, Chalobah; James, Kovacic, Gallagher, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic

01:1116 days ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

It’s not yet been made public who the referees for this fixture will be.
01:1116 days ago

Club America: Chance To Impress

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s opponents in this friendly hail from the country directly south of the country where this fixture is being played, coming from Mexico City, Mexico where they compete in Liga MX.

Formed all the way back in 1916, the club have won more Mexican top flight titles than any other team, with 13 domestic league trophies to their name, as well as six Copa Mexico triumphs, the national cup in the country.

That said, they haven’t won a major trophy since 2019, so they, like the Blues, will be hoping that this year they can fight for the title once more, with a test against one of Europe’s top sides excellent preparation for doing so.

In fact, the Mexican giants have already begun their campaign, playing three matches so far, yielding fairly mixed results - one win, one draw and one loss - so Fernando Ortiz’ team will need to improve against Tuchel’s team.

01:1116 days ago

Chelsea: Getting Going Again

For the Blues, this is their first opportunity since coming back for pre-season training to take part in a competitive match, with many players keen to impress Tuchel as he considers his squad for the upcoming season.

Of course, with it being a friendly, there are likely to be a whole host of players on show, with managers often rotating heavily between halves, even going as far as changing the entire eleven on the pitch.

The west London side have been out in the United States for around a week now, training in Los Angeles for most of that time, so they have been together as a squad for a little while.

Of course, this season they’ll be hoping to be more competitive challengers to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, as they look to improve on their third place finish in the English top flight in the previous campaign.

 

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Chelsea team during a training session at Drake Stadium UCLA Campus on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
01:0916 days ago

The match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium

The Chelsea vs Club America match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, with a capacity of 61,000 people.

It’s a very modern stadium, having only opened in July 2020, but it has already hosted some huge events, including the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, which the United States won, beating Mexico 1-0 after extra time in August 2021.

01:0916 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's live coverage of the 2022 Pre-Season Friendly match: Chelsea vs Club America live updates!

My name is Noah Robson and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

It’s the first game of pre-season for the English side, with Thomas Tuchel looking out for any standout performers ahead of the new Premier League season, which starts in under a month’s time.

