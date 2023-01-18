Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Manchester United: As it happened

ADVERTISEMENT

23:004 days ago

Thanks for joining the live blog today. That concludes our coverage of Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Manchester United.

Embed from Getty Images
22:584 days ago

High praise for Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Wilfried Zaha

22:574 days ago

Erik ten Hag's post-match thoughts

22:024 days ago

Dejected

Embed from Getty Images
22:024 days ago

Manchester United were minutes away from making it 10 wins in a row

22:004 days ago

World class from Michael Olise

21:584 days ago

Full-time: Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Manchester United

In a match where it looked certain that United would go on to get three points after Fernandes opened the scoring in the first half, there was still a chance for Palace to get something from the match right up until the last minute.

And in the 92nd minute, Olise whipped a beautiful free-kick into the back of De Gea's net off the underside of the bar.

De Gea made two great saves in the game to deny Edouard and Guehi, whilst United felt they should have had a penalty for a foul on McTominay.

United are now eight points behind Arsenal ahead of their trip to The Emirates on Sunday.

21:544 days ago

94'

Zaha looks set to score a winner for Palace but Wan-Bissaka comes out of nowhere with an unreal tackle to stop him.
21:534 days ago

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Manchester United

With only two minutes left of added time, Olise equalises for Palace with an absolute stunner of a free-kick!

Palace win a set piece 25 yards out to the left of De Gea's box, and Olise whips the ball with pin-point accuracy and power and the ball cannons off the underside of the bar and into the back of De Gea's net.

21:494 days ago

89'

Shaw plays a delightful ball over Palace's backline into the path of Wan-Bissaka but the full-back plays the ball straight into the path of Guaita.
21:434 days ago

84'

Will Hughes is replaced by Luka Milivojevic for the hosts.
21:424 days ago

83'

Fred replaces Eriksen for the visitors.
21:414 days ago

82'

Eze whips a free-kick towards United's goal but De Gea does well to hold the effort.
21:404 days ago

80'

Casemiro is booked for mauling Zaha down when he was through on goal.

The Brazilian will miss United's trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

21:394 days ago

80'

Palace are building up a period of pressure here as they seek to find an equaliser.
21:364 days ago

77'

Will Hughes is booked after a late challenge on McTominay.
21:354 days ago

75'

Crystal Palace win a corner and the delivery finds Guehi. His header is goal-bound but De Gea does well to punch it away.
21:334 days ago

73'

United want a penalty after McTominay goes down in the box after racing through on goal, but both the referee and VAR have decided it wasn't worthy of a penalty.
21:324 days ago

71'

Doucoure and Edouard are replaced by Ayew and Schlupp.
21:304 days ago

71'

United break and Eriksen spreads the play to Fernandes who could shoot but tries squaring the ball and it is cleared.
21:294 days ago

69'

Wout Weghorst and Antony are replaced by Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho.
21:244 days ago

64'

Rashford runs through the centre of the pitch and tries his luck from 30 yards out but his thunderous effort flies far wide of the target.
21:194 days ago

59'

The tempo of the game has died down across the past five minutes.

Rashford tries to tee up the onrushing Shaw in Palace's area but Clyne blocks well.

21:104 days ago

50'

Fernandes tees up Antony on the edge of Palace's area. The Brazilian, as he often does, tries to curl the ball into the top far corner with his left foot – this one goes way off target.
21:074 days ago

48'

Martinez is booked for hauling Olise down after the Frenchman dribbled past him.
21:064 days ago

47'

United look to get a second immediately after the break with Wan-Bissaka crossing for Rashford, but his effort is blocked well by Guehi.
21:054 days ago

46'

The second half is underway.
21:044 days ago

Fernandes' goal is the difference at the break

21:024 days ago

A thing of beauty

20:574 days ago

The moment Fernandes put United ahead

Embed from Getty Images
20:574 days ago

Will the record continue?

20:534 days ago

Half-time: Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Manchester United

After a fairly dull opening 40 minutes that involved little goal mouth action apart from Antony's chipped effort that fell narrowly wide, the game came alight in the last five minutes.

On the 40 minute mark, Edouard almost scored an absolute beauty for the hosts as his effort from outside the box looked destined for the top corner – but David de Gea produced a remarkable save to tip the ball onto his bar.

And that effort woke United up, with the hosts going on to score a few minutes later in the 43rd minute.

Eriksen was played in by Rashford, who threaded the ball into Fernandes path and the Portuguese made no mistake from 14 yards out.

Still all to play for at half-time, but that could be a huge goal for Manchester United.

20:464 days ago

GOAL! Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Manchester United

Manchester United take the lead and it's a great goal from the visitors.

Rashford slips the ball between Palace's backline to find Eriksen, and the Dane squares it to Fernandes who has all the time in the world to whip a ferocious strike past Guaita.

20:434 days ago

40'

WHAT A SAVE FROM DAVID DE GEA!

Edouard unleashes a ferocious effort destined for the top corner but the Spaniard comes out of nowhere to finger tip the ball over the bar.

20:394 days ago

37'

Weghorst wins the ball back well for United and finds Antony, but the Brazilian makes a poor decision and hits a poor shot at goal from distance.

The visitors are lacking the same fluidity that they have been showing in recent weeks.

20:364 days ago

34'

Martinez plays a pin-point ball through the lines to pick out Fernandes. The Portuguese tries his luck from distance but it is no trouble for the Palace 'keeper.
20:324 days ago

31'

Luke Shaw whips in a cross trying to pick out Weghorst, yet the delivery is just behind the Dutchman. He manages to get contact on the ball but it loops over Guaita's bar.
20:284 days ago

Viera will be happy with his side's defending thus far

Embed from Getty Images
20:264 days ago

24'

Close for United!

A miscommunication amongst Palace's backline allows Antony to pick the ball up on the edge of the box. He lofts the ball over the onrushing Guiata but it lands in the outside side netting.

20:214 days ago

19'

There is a brief break in play whilst United's physios put a headband on Martinez after a head injury.
20:204 days ago

17'

Wan-Bissaka floats a ball to to the left-hand side of Palace's box and Luke Shaw unleashes a wicked half-volley. The ball flies past Guita's far post but the Spanish 'keeper would have had no chance if the effort was on target, such was the nature of the strike.
20:144 days ago

Promising signs from Weghorst in the opening stages

Embed from Getty Images
20:124 days ago

11'

Fernandes plays a delightful ball over Palace's backline and Rashford runs onto it before hitting a tame effort into the palms of Guita.

Luckily for the in-form-forward, the flag goes up for offside.

20:094 days ago

8'

The visitors counter attack and Rashford races into Palace's box, he tries to square the ball to Weghorst but Clyne shows composure to stand him up and clear the ball.
20:084 days ago

6'

Edouard looks to slip in Mateta on the edge of United's box but Varane reads the ball well and deals with the danger.
20:034 days ago

2'

A bright start for United down the right flank with Wan-Bissaka and Antony linking up nicely.
20:014 days ago

Kick-off!

The game is underway!
19:554 days ago

The players line up in the tunnel

Embed from Getty Images
19:544 days ago

Eyes on the prize

Embed from Getty Images
19:524 days ago

Lisandro Martinez returns

World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez returns to the heart of Manchester United's defence tonight – and on his birthday!
19:484 days ago

Erik ten Hag on Wout Weghorst

19:444 days ago

Chris Richards' first start

Chris Richards is set to make his first Premier League start for Crystal Palace.
19:314 days ago

Erik ten Hag is in the house

19:314 days ago

Can Manchester United keep up their winning run?

19:144 days ago

Manchester United have arrived at Selhurst Park

Embed from Getty Images
19:114 days ago

Wout Weghorst starts

Wout Weghorst has been named in Manchester United's starting XI to face Crystal Palace.
19:074 days ago

Can Luke Shaw continue his fine form against Palace?

19:024 days ago

Manchester United: Starting XI

19:024 days ago

Crystal Palace: Starting XI

18:514 days ago

Does Erik ten Hag need to win a trophy?

Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt gives his verdict on what success would be for Erik ten Hag in his first season at Manchester United.
18:314 days ago

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Match Preview

Read our match preview for tonight's Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Crystal Palace here.

Embed from Getty Images

18:264 days ago

Wout Weghorst to start?

After being recalled from his loan spell at Besiktas to sign for Manchester United from Burnley, there is potential for Wout Weghorst to start this evening with doubts looming over Anthony Martial's fitness.
18:214 days ago

Last time out

This fixture took place on the final day of the season in the last campaign, with Crystal Palace winning 1-0 thanks to a Wilfried Zaha goal.

18:154 days ago

The stage is set

Selhurst Park is ready to host tonight's Premier League fixture between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.
22:175 days ago

Follow us every step of the way!

Do not miss a detail of the match with live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United.
22:125 days ago

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event from 19:30 BST.

If you wish to directly stream it, use the Sky Sports app.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

22:075 days ago

Manchester United: Analysis

Manchester United have won five of their last eight away games in the Premier League (D1 L2), after losing seven in a row before this. Erik ten Hag's side are looking for three consecutive away league wins for the first time since a 10-game winning run between June and December 2020.
22:025 days ago

Crystal Palace: Analysis

Crystal Palace have lost their previous two home Premier League games without scoring and have shipped seven goals themselves in the process. Patrick Viera's side haven't lost three in a row at Selhurst Park without scoring since September 2017.
21:575 days ago

Kick-off time

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United will be played at Selhurst Park, Croydon, England. The kick-off is scheduled to take place at 20:00 BST.
21:525 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK'S Live Coverage of the 2022 Premier League match: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United. My name is Tom Millington and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.
VAVEL Logo