Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Manchester United: As it happened

Thanks for joining the live blog today. That concludes our coverage of Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Manchester United.
High praise for Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Wilfried Zaha
“I looked back and thought, omg it's Aaron" 😅
Wilfried Zaha thinks he could have scored right at the end had it been any other player, other than Aaron Wan-Bissaka, tracking him back! pic.twitter.com/7QS3DsK5j6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2023
Erik ten Hag's post-match thoughts
"Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro" 👀
Erik Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's suspension for their game against Arsenal 👇 pic.twitter.com/DHYX0F4o0y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2023
Dejected
Manchester United were minutes away from making it 10 wins in a row
It ends all square at Selhurst Park.#MUFC || #CRYMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023
World class from Michael Olise
Michael Olise ROBBED Man Utd of all three-points late on with an unreal free-kick! 🔥pic.twitter.com/lGysJsPi1L — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2023
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Manchester United
And in the 92nd minute, Olise whipped a beautiful free-kick into the back of De Gea's net off the underside of the bar.
De Gea made two great saves in the game to deny Edouard and Guehi, whilst United felt they should have had a penalty for a foul on McTominay.
United are now eight points behind Arsenal ahead of their trip to The Emirates on Sunday.
94'
GOAL! Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Manchester United
Palace win a set piece 25 yards out to the left of De Gea's box, and Olise whips the ball with pin-point accuracy and power and the ball cannons off the underside of the bar and into the back of De Gea's net.
89'
84'
83'
82'
80'
The Brazilian will miss United's trip to Arsenal on Sunday.
80'
77'
75'
73'
71'
71'
69'
64'
59'
Rashford tries to tee up the onrushing Shaw in Palace's area but Clyne blocks well.
50'
48'
47'
46'
Fernandes' goal is the difference at the break
Fernandes breaks the deadlock just before half-time! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6t850QWSQl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2023
A thing of beauty
When two magicians combine 🪄#MUFC || #CRYMUN https://t.co/6UFbVDmOd2 pic.twitter.com/uIlucdQb30 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023
The moment Fernandes put United ahead
Will the record continue?
HT: Crystal Palace 0-1 Man Utd
📳 United have won 8/8 Premier League games this season when leading at half-time#CRYMUN — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 18, 2023
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Manchester United
On the 40 minute mark, Edouard almost scored an absolute beauty for the hosts as his effort from outside the box looked destined for the top corner – but David de Gea produced a remarkable save to tip the ball onto his bar.
And that effort woke United up, with the hosts going on to score a few minutes later in the 43rd minute.
Eriksen was played in by Rashford, who threaded the ball into Fernandes path and the Portuguese made no mistake from 14 yards out.
Still all to play for at half-time, but that could be a huge goal for Manchester United.
GOAL! Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Manchester United
Rashford slips the ball between Palace's backline to find Eriksen, and the Dane squares it to Fernandes who has all the time in the world to whip a ferocious strike past Guaita.
40'
Edouard unleashes a ferocious effort destined for the top corner but the Spaniard comes out of nowhere to finger tip the ball over the bar.
37'
The visitors are lacking the same fluidity that they have been showing in recent weeks.
34'
31'
Viera will be happy with his side's defending thus far
24'
A miscommunication amongst Palace's backline allows Antony to pick the ball up on the edge of the box. He lofts the ball over the onrushing Guiata but it lands in the outside side netting.
19'
17'
Promising signs from Weghorst in the opening stages
11'
Luckily for the in-form-forward, the flag goes up for offside.
8'
6'
2'
Kick-off!
The players line up in the tunnel
Eyes on the prize
Lisandro Martinez returns
A return to the starting XI for the birthday boy 🎂🥳#MUFC || #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/HAj3IcoJRo— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023
Erik ten Hag on Wout Weghorst
What does the boss expect to see from our latest recruit? 🤔#MUFC || #CRYMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023
Chris Richards' first start
First @premierleague start ✅— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 18, 2023
Go well, @eastmamba 🤜🤛#CPFC | @PLinUSA pic.twitter.com/k89WgshBtg
Erik ten Hag is in the house
Evening, boss! 👋#MUFC || #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/xQyUdUZABX — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023
Can Manchester United keep up their winning run?
🏟 Reds in the house 🔴#MUFC || #CRYMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023
Manchester United have arrived at Selhurst Park
Wout Weghorst starts
Wout do you think to tonight's line-up then, Reds? 👀#MUFC || #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/3JIcB4MhFg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023
Can Luke Shaw continue his fine form against Palace?
"He's the example in this moment and his skills, with his physical power, he brings a lot to the team. Now also in his mentality, he's an example of how to win big games." 💪 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2023
Manchester United: Starting XI
🚨 Tonight's team news is in — and there's a United debut for Wout Weghorst! 🇳🇱#MUFC || #CRYMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023
Crystal Palace: Starting XI
Our starting XI for tonight 👊
🤝 @shophumm #CPFC | #CRYMUN — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 18, 2023
Does Erik ten Hag need to win a trophy?
🗣️ "Right now it's about getting back into the mix"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2023
Nicky Butt says Erik ten Hag doesn't need to win a trophy with the club to consider this season a success. pic.twitter.com/wn4Cc9ma0d
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Match Preview
Wout Weghorst to start?
Special moments with our new recruit 🤩— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 18, 2023
🎬 Take a behind-the-scenes look at Wout Weghorst's signing day in the latest edition of @TeamViewer's Inside View 👇#MUFC || #BringingYouCloser
Last time out
The stage is set
Selhurst nights ✨#CPFC | #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/3UKdqSHicb— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 18, 2023
