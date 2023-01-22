Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Kick-off is set for 16:30 tomorrow
Manchester United key player
He played a key role in the reverse fixture earlier on this season when Manchester United beat Arsenal by three goals to one.
That defeat still remains the Gunners' only loss this season in the Premier League.
Key player for Arsenal
Influential in every move Arsenal make, the 29-year-old sits at the base of Arsenal's midfield and spreads the play with his high-quality passing.
Team of officials for this game
The assistant referees are Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn
Fourth official duties belong to Andre Marriner
Operating VAR is Michael Salisbury and Daniel Robathan
Arsenal will be looking to get revenge after the defeat at Old Trafford earlier this season
The game will be played at Emirates Stadium
The ground has a total capacity of 60,260 people.
Criticised over the years for its atmosphere, Emirates Stadium has been a fortress for Arsenal so far this season and is sold out ahead of the big clash between Arsenal and United.
Welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage of the 2021 Premier League match: Arsenal v Manchester United Live Updates!
It's a huge clash as the league leaders Arsenal welcome 4th place Manchester United in the Premier League.