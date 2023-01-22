Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal takes on Tyrell Malacia during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on September 04, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

22:2916 hours ago

Kick-off is set for 16:30 tomorrow

We'll be live for all the build-up tomorrow afternoon for live coverage of Arsenal v Manchester United in the Premier League. 

 

 

22:2416 hours ago

Manchester United key player

Marcus Rashford has been in fine form as of late for the visitors Manchester United with eight goals and three assists so far this season in the Premier League.

 

He played a key role in the reverse fixture earlier on this season when Manchester United beat Arsenal by three goals to one. 

That defeat still remains the Gunners' only loss this season in the Premier League. 

22:1916 hours ago

Key player for Arsenal

Thomas Partey has been pulling the strings for Arsenal in midfield so far this season 

 

Influential in every move Arsenal make, the 29-year-old sits at the base of Arsenal's midfield and spreads the play with his high-quality passing. 

22:1416 hours ago

Team of officials for this game

The Referee for this game is Englishman Anthony Taylor who last took charge of Arsenal's victory over Brighton at the Amex. 

 

The assistant referees are Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn 

 

Fourth official duties belong to Andre Marriner 

 

Operating VAR is Michael Salisbury and Daniel Robathan 

22:0916 hours ago

Arsenal will be looking to get revenge after the defeat at Old Trafford earlier this season

22:0417 hours ago

The game will be played at Emirates Stadium

The match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in north London. 

The ground has a total capacity of 60,260 people.

 

Criticised over the years for its atmosphere, Emirates Stadium has been a fortress for Arsenal so far this season and is sold out ahead of the big clash between Arsenal and United. 

21:5917 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage of the 2021 Premier League match: Arsenal v Manchester United Live Updates!

My name's Dan George and i'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

 

It's a huge clash as the league leaders Arsenal welcome  4th place Manchester United in the Premier League. 

