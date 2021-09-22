Guía de la LNHH / LNHH GUIDE 2021/22

Se presenta una apasionante temporada 2021/22 con la incorporación de CH Huarte, Milenio Panthers Logroño y Nordic Vikings hasta sumar ocho plantillas para disputar la temporada regular, aunque sólo seis podrán optar al título de la liga LNHH (Copa Samaranch) y de la Copa (Copa de SM el Rey).

La principal novedad es que entre los nuevos equipos se incluye la escuadra Nordic Vikings, fruto del acuerdo de la RFEDH con la federación sueca, formada por jugadores suecos en pos de elevar el nivel global de nuestro campeonato.

Otra de las novedades es la creación de un programa semanal de resúmenes y entrevistas, denominado PowerPlay, en el canal de YouTube de LaLigaSports.

El Barça Hockey Gel buscará revalidar el campeonato de liga conseguido la temporada pasada frente al Club Gel Puigcerdà.

El palmarés de liga y copa, el calendario de la temporada y el análisis de las ocho plantillas en 24 paginas a todo color en el siguiente pdf descargable.

GUÍA DE LA LNHH 2021/22 PDF DESCARGABLE

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZOvJKji72odYOn1pepatfJbIiLla6pt7/view?usp=drivesdk

ENGLISH VERSION

An exciting 2021/22 season is presented with the incorporation of CH Huarte, Milenio Panthers Logroño and Nordic Vikings to add eight squads to play the regular season, although only six will be eligible for the LNHH league title (Samaranch Cup) and the Copa (SM el Rey Cup).

The main novelty is that the new teams include the Nordic Vikings squad, the result of the RFEDH agreement with the Swedish federation, made up of Swedish players in pursuit of raising the global level of our championship.

Another novelty is the creation of a weekly program of summaries and interviews, called PowerPlay, on the LaLigaSports YouTube channel.

Barça Hockey Gel will seek to revalidate the league championship achieved last season against Club Gel Puigcerdà.

The league and cup winners, the season calendar and the analysis of the eight squads in 24 full color pages in the following downloadable pdf.

LNHH GUIDE 2021/22 PDF DOWNLOADABLE

https://drive.google.com/file/d/15A-R-SkTJPbYt1MR4P2-DS7CyrsKULig/view?usp=drivesdk